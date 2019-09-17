Share Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Bajaj Finance, TCS shares in focus

Share Market Today News | Live Updates:The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Tueaday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 10 points down at 10,995 indicating a flat opening for Sensex and Nifty. Oil futures shed some of their massive gains on Tuesday as the United States flagged the possible release of crude reserves, but the threat of military action over the attacks on Saudi oil facilities kept prices elevated and stocks under pressure. While equity market losses have not been large, the shaky investor confidence continues to support safe-haven assets, with gold edging higher on Tuesday and Treasury prices rising, Reuters reported. Shares of Bajaj Finance will assume focus ahead of the firm’s QIP today. Shares of IT giant TCS will also be in focus as the firm is set to acquire GM Tech’s assets. We bring to you live updates.
Highlights
Although steel prices have come off by a good 20-22% over the last one year and demand remains somewhat subdued, JSW Steel doesn’t plan to slow down. MV Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director and group CFO, says his firm will not recalibrate capex plans of close to Rs 49,000 crore by FY21. Should the acquisition of Bhushan Power and Steel go through, the steelmaker will have a total capacity of 21 million tonne, making it the country’s biggest producer. “There are not many players expanding capacity. So, if you can create capacity by the time the industry looks up, maybe after 2-3 quarters, we are fine,” Rao said.
Full story
The current ruling coalition has shown a propensity for bold moves in its attempt to reshape India’s polity and society to match its vision of the nation. The economy has sometimes received similar treatment, with the GST finally being implemented; demonetisation, and public sector bank mergers are two other examples. The last Union Budget was somewhat timid, perhaps, given the growth slowdown, but recent economic policy changes have shown more willingness to respond vigorously to the problem.
Full story
Of the total inventory of 13.8 lakh units in the mid to affordable category, only 1.6 lakh units, which is 11% of the overall inventory, will qualify under the stressed fund announced by the government on September 14. The balance projects are already under NCLT or are NPAs and therefore do not qualify to avail the stressed fund window. Of these 1.6 lakh units, around 91,000 units have been sold to buyers who are waiting to get the possession of their houses, according to analysis of ratings and research firm PropEquity.
Full story
The Centre will sell 12.5% stake in the state-owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) via initial public offer (IPO) soon to raise about Rs 700 crore, sources told FE. The disinvestment receipts would be higher from the shipbuilder if its employees subscribe to 5% of post-IPO equity capital of the company, reserved for them. MDL, the country’s premier defence shipyard, achieved a value of production of Rs 4,399 crore in FY18 and earned a profit before tax of Rs 696 crore. As on June 2018, its order book for shipbuilding and submarines were Rs 51,442 crore. Currently, eight warships and five submarines are under construction at MDL. The IPO is part of the disinvestment programme to garner a whopping Rs 1.05 lakh crore in FY20, up from Rs 85,000 crore in FY19 and Rs 1 lakh crore in FY18.
Full story
US President Donald Trump on Monday said he will be meeting the prime ministers of India and Pakistan soon, even as he maintained that tension between the two Asian countries had reduced. While Trump will address Indian-Americans, along with PM Modi, at the “Howdy Modi!” event in Houston on September 22, the American president did not say when or where will he be meeting PM Khan.
Full story
Oil fell more than 1% on Tuesday as the market hung on tenterhooks following attacks on Saudi Arabian crude facilities that cut the kingdom’s production in half and sent prices soaring by the most in decades. The attack heightened uncertainty in a market that had become relatively subdued in recent months due to slowing growth as the U.S.-China trade war rages and now faces the loss of crude from Saudi Arabia, usually the supplier of last resort. A gauge of oil-market volatility on Monday rose to the highest level since December of last year, and trading activity showed investors expect higher prices in coming months. Brent crude was down 77 cents, or 1.1%, at $68.25 a barrel by 0051, while West Texas Intermediate was down 82 cents, or 1.3%, at $62.08 a barrel.
Full story