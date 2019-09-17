Share Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Bajaj Finance, TCS shares in focus

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation Limited also fell by 1.15 per cent.

Share Market Today News | Live Updates:The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Tueaday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 10 points down at 10,995 indicating a flat opening for Sensex and Nifty. Oil futures shed some of their massive gains on Tuesday as the United States flagged the possible release of crude reserves, but the threat of military action over the attacks on Saudi oil facilities kept prices elevated and stocks under pressure. While equity market losses have not been large, the shaky investor confidence continues to support safe-haven assets, with gold edging higher on Tuesday and Treasury prices rising, Reuters reported. Shares of Bajaj Finance will assume focus ahead of the firm’s QIP today. Shares of IT giant TCS will also be in focus as the firm is set to acquire GM Tech’s assets. We bring to you live updates.