Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; TCS, Yes Bank among shares in focus

Share market LIVE: The domestic stock markets– Sensex and Nifty–are likely to open higher tracking positive global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 20 points of 0.17% higher at 11,581 implying a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty. The earnings season kicked off yesterday, with IT giant TCS reporting earnings beating street expectations. Meanwhile, Asian shares inched ahead on Wednesday while higher Treasury yields lifted the dollar as markets wondered if the world’s most powerful central banker would confirm or confound expectations for US policy easing this month. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.2 percent, after three sessions of losses. South Korea climbed 0.6 percent, but Japan’s Nikkei lagged with a loss of 0.15 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 added a slim 0.08 percent.
Back home, shares of IT giant TCS will assume focus, after the firm reported Q1 results above expectations. Global firm Jefferies has a buy call on the stoc,k with a target price of Rs 2,380. Indigo shares will also assume focus, after various analysts raised concersn amount the internal fued between pormoters in the firm. Yes Bank shares will also be on investor’s radar, after concerns that the firm’s capital may fall below the regulatory limit, in case of rising NPAs in the latest quarter. We bring to you LIVE updates.
TITAN delivered lower-than-targeted jewellery sales growth of 13% y-o-y in Q1FY20 on account of tough macroeconomic environment and high gold prices (particularly in June). However, the company continued capturing market share in the segment. Akshay Tritiya sales were robust. This festival was celebrated in the initial part of the quarter. In fact, the first half of the quarter was good in terms of sales, with 19% y-o-y growth till 7th May’19 (as mentioned in Q4FY19 earnings call). However, gold prices increased toward the second half, which, in our view, led to demand postponement, impacting segmental growth for the quarter. 12 Tanishq stores were opened during the quarter, with net retail space addition of 34k sq. ft. The division saw its semi-annual activation in both ‘Titan’ and ‘Fastrack’ brands during the quarter.
As acknowledged by the finance minister, the Union Budget 2019 was presented on the back of an unprecedent large mandate granted by the Indian electorate. The expectation was for announcement of big reforms leading to employment generation and growth of the economy. The FM set the tone by announcing that the economy was on course to be a $3 trillion economy this year and $5 trillion economy in a few years. The FM made some significant announcements relating to the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regime, including a proposal to consider relaxation of FDI in sectors such as aviation, media and insurance. There was a clear thrust on moving towards a cashless economy.
In trying to raise resources to achieve its very ambitious social intervention, the government is taking taxes to too high a level, which is impeding entrepreneurship, investment growth and jobs. It is making the classical mistake of first delineating its spending list and then looking for resources, instead of defining the optimally available resources and then prioritising allocations. The good intention of doing the maximum for the most and, consequently, living beyond its means—this leads to desperation and irrationality in raising resources. Taxing dividend distribution is damaging. It is not a tax on income, but an impediment to capital mobility. It curtails the proclivity to move capital from an inefficient allocator to an efficient one. When you have a problem of transmission from M1 to M3 in the economy, not abrogating it was a big miss.
It may have been nothing but a coincidence, but at a time when the government needed to be finalising a relief package for an industry bleeding from excessive government levies, one of the first things the Digital Communications Commission—DCC includes finance and industry secretaries apart from the telecom one–did after the new government came to power was to decide, last month, on Trai’s Rs 3,050-crore penalty recommendation for the older telcos like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea (BVI). For context, keep in mind the DCC had been sitting on Trai’s recommendation for over two-and-a-half years—presumably because it thought it made little sense, so it could have continued to ignore it after the NDA came to power again.
Modern portfolio theory (MPT), was proposed by professor Harry Markowitz in 1952 for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1990 in economics. Does this theory still holds true and will it improvise your investment returns? Let us discuss this in detail. Markowitz, who is the father of modern portfolio theory, explained various aspects investments and its impact on the individual investor. His theory explains how to construct an investment portfolio by optimising expected returns based on the level of market risk.
The public spat between Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, co-promoters of Interglobe Aviation, turned ugly on Tuesday with Gangwal reaching out to the regulator with a string of charges against Bhatia. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked the company which runs the Indigo airline to respond by July 19. In a 49-page letter to Sebi that charged Bhatia with multiple violations, Gangwal alleged Bhatia had carried out related-party transactions (RPT) without the approval of the audit committee, violated corporate governance regulations and also breached the code of conduct for directors and senior management.
Asian shares inched ahead on Wednesday while higher Treasury yields lifted the dollar as markets wondered if the world’s most powerful central banker would confirm or confound expectations for U.S. policy easing this month. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.2%, after three sessions of losses. South Korea climbed 0.6%, but Japan’s Nikkei lagged with a loss of 0.15%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 added a slim 0.08%. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the U.S. Congress on Wednesday and Thursday and investors have a lot riding on him sounding suitably dovish. Futures are still fully priced for a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed’s July 30-31 meeting, but have abandoned wagers on a half-point move. They had implied a 25% probability of an aggressive cut before Friday’s upbeat jobs report.
Gold prices slipped on Wednesday as higher Treasury yields lifted the dollar, while markets awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clarity on an expected U.S. rate cut. Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,391.98 per ounce at 0103 GMT. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.4% to $1,394.40 an ounce. The dollar index edged toward a three-week high against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, as easing bets of deep U.S. interest rate cuts pushed Treasury yields higher.
Oil prices gained more than 1% in early trade on Wednesday, led by U.S. crude after an industry group reported that U.S. stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviating concerns about oversupply. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) WTI futures rose 90 cents, or 1.5%, to $58.73 by 0027 GMT. Brent was up 69 cents, or 1.1%, at $64.85. The U.S. and global benchmarks have risen this year as OPEC and big producers like Russia have honoured commitments to cut production and support prices. But investors have been looking for signs that unrelenting production from the United States is being consumed, leading to inventory declines.
Top US and Chinese negotiators held phone talks on Tuesday as the world’s top two economies seek to resolve their trade war, more than a week after they declared a truce. Talks had broken down in May over US accusations that Beijing had reneged on its commitments, and the dispute escalated with the two sides exchanging steep increases in punitive tariffs. But US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to revive negotiations when they met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan on June 29. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Commerce Minister Zhong Shan on Tuesday. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters the talks “went constructively” but it was “too soon for details.”
India’s largest IT behemoth TCS has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share in the latest quarter. TCS has scheduled July 17th, Wednesday as the record day for the same. Notably, the Interim Dividend shall be paid on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners. The firm has reported a 10.8% increase in profit to Rs 8,131 crore in the latest quarter. The revenue stood at Rs 38,172 crore implying a 11.4% jump on-year. The results came in better than expectations. Earlier, Kotak Securities had estimated a total profit after tax of Rs 7,670 crore.
