Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; TCS, Yes Bank among shares in focus

The 30-share index was trading 249.57 points, or 0.63 per cent, higher at 39,644.21 at 0930 hours. (File Photo)

Share market LIVE: The domestic stock markets– Sensex and Nifty–are likely to open higher tracking positive global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 20 points of 0.17% higher at 11,581 implying a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty. The earnings season kicked off yesterday, with IT giant TCS reporting earnings beating street expectations. Meanwhile, Asian shares inched ahead on Wednesday while higher Treasury yields lifted the dollar as markets wondered if the world’s most powerful central banker would confirm or confound expectations for US policy easing this month. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.2 percent, after three sessions of losses. South Korea climbed 0.6 percent, but Japan’s Nikkei lagged with a loss of 0.15 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 added a slim 0.08 percent.

Back home, shares of IT giant TCS will assume focus, after the firm reported Q1 results above expectations. Global firm Jefferies has a buy call on the stoc,k with a target price of Rs 2,380. Indigo shares will also assume focus, after various analysts raised concersn amount the internal fued between pormoters in the firm. Yes Bank shares will also be on investor’s radar, after concerns that the firm’s capital may fall below the regulatory limit, in case of rising NPAs in the latest quarter. We bring to you LIVE updates.