Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; TCS, Mindtree shares in focus

SIPL informed the stock exchange that it has infused funds of approximately rs 167 crore upto March 31, 2019 in the project.

Share market LIVE: The headline stock market indices–Sensex and Nifty–are likely to open lower tracking domestic and global cues, and ahead of the earnings season. The SGX Nifty was trading flat at 11,568, indicating a tepid opening for Sensex and Nifty. IT behemolth TCS is all set to report Q1 earnings today, kicking of the results season this quarter. Yesterday, the Sensex and Nifty registered their biggest fall in over 4 years just a session after the presentation of Union Budget 2019, experts say that increased taxes for HNIs, FPIs and FIIs spooked investors, even as valuations remained high. Notably, the 30-share Sensex plunged by more than 900 points to hit the day’s low at 38,605.48, but recovered mildly to settle 793 points down to 38,720.57. The stock market is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. Asian stocks struggled to rebound on Tuesday as investors came to terms with sharply reduced expectations the Federal Reserve will deliver a large interest rate cut at the end of July. Those views were bolstered after solid gains in US jobs for June and pushed down Wall Street for the second straight day. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1 percent in early trade, after falling 0.6 percent the previous day. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.5 percent thanks in part to the yen’s retreat against the dollar, Reuters reported. Back home, shares of IT behemoth TCS will assume focus ahead of Q1 results scheduled to be reported today. Shares of It major Mindtree willl also be in focus after global firm Morgan Stanley retained an Underperform rating with a target price of Rs 820. We bring to you LIVE updates.