Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat tracking global cues; Tata Steel, Lakshmi Vilas Bank in focus

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open marginally higher on Monday morning, tracking positive global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 7 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 11,779.50 indicating a positive opening for Nifty and Sensex.
Asian shares inched up to seven-month highs on Monday as investors cheered a rebound in US payrolls and hints of more stimulus in China, though there was some caution ahead of what is likely to be a tough US earnings season.
In a document published on the central government’s website late on Sunday, Beijing said it would step up a policy of targeted cuts to banks’ required reserve ratios to encourage financing for small and medium-sized businesses, Reuters reported.
Shares of Tata Steel will be in focus, after the firm posted record output post deal with Bhushan Steel. Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares will also be in focus, after the lender is all set to seek RBI not for intended merger with Indiabulls. We bring to you live updates.
Three influential US lawmakers have urged the Trump adminstration to oppose the proposed multi-billion bailout package being sought by Pakistan from International Monetary Fund (IMF) arguing it could be used to repay the Chinese debt. In a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the bipartisan group of three lawmakers – Ted Yoho, Ami Bera and George Holding – expressed their “deep concern” over the likely use of IMF’s bailout package to repay the massive Chinese debt that Pakistan has accumulated under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Gold was little changed on Monday as strong U.S. jobs data boosted investors’ appetite for riskier assets, with markets awaiting minutes of the Federal Reserve’s March meeting later this week. Spot gold was up 0.1 at $1,293.21 per ounce by 0105 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1 percent at $1,297.10 an ounce.
The dollar retained modest gains on Monday after a U.S. jobs report put to bed fears of a sharper slowdown in the world’s largest economy. The closely watched data released on Friday showed nonfarm payrolls rose by a solid 196,000 in March, topping expectations and giving riskier assets a much-needed lift. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was little changed at 97.383 after edging up 0.1 percent on Friday. The greenback’s gains were limited as some components of the U.S. employment report suggested the economy wasn’t firing on all cylinders.
