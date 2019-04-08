Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat tracking global cues; Tata Steel, Lakshmi Vilas Bank in focus

Share market LIVE: The SGX Nifty was trading 7 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 11,779.50 indicating a positive opening for Nifty and Sensex.

Asian shares inched up to seven-month highs on Monday as investors cheered a rebound in US payrolls and hints of more stimulus in China, though there was some caution ahead of what is likely to be a tough US earnings season.

In a document published on the central government’s website late on Sunday, Beijing said it would step up a policy of targeted cuts to banks’ required reserve ratios to encourage financing for small and medium-sized businesses, Reuters reported.

Shares of Tata Steel will be in focus, after the firm posted record output post deal with Bhushan Steel. Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares will also be in focus, after the lender is all set to seek RBI not for intended merger with Indiabulls. We bring to you live updates.