Share Market Today Live: Sensex up 170 points, Nifty above 10,900; HCL Tech, Yes Bank top gainers

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher tracking global cues. The Sensex is up 170 points to 36,860, while the Nifty is trading near the 10,900-mark. Heromotocorp, HCL Tech, Yes Bank are among the biggest gainers jumping up to 3%. Asian shares were trying to rally on Thursday after Beijing limited the fall in its yuan and provided temporary relief from fears of a global currency war, though worries about recession still lurked in the background. China’s central bank set its yuan midpoint beyond 7 to the dollar for the first time since the global financial crisis, but that was not as weak as many had expected, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.
Within hours of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das’ unconventional 35 basis points repo rate cut, SBI had dropped the interest rate for fresh loans by 15 bps. That is speedy transmission for sure. However, the fact is there’s a fair bit of catching up left for all lenders since the cumulative repo cuts of 75 basis points till June resulted in a fall of just 29 bps in loan rates. Governor Das’ efforts to revive credit growth are to be lauded but, unfortunately, merely lowering interest rates may not be enough to stimulate appetite for credit. At this point, when there is a fair bit of surplus capacity and visibility on demand—both locally and overseas—is somewhat poor, the private sector has no real incentive to invest.
It is five years since the NDA began its first innings, and it’s time to evaluate India’s competitiveness on the direct tax front. Arun Jaitley, in his 2015 Budget speech, announced, “We are considered as having a high Corporate Tax (CT) regime but we do not get that tax due to excessive exemptions. I propose to reduce the rate of Corporate Tax from 30% to 25% over the next four years. This process of reduction has to be necessarily accompanied by rationalisation and removal of various kinds of tax exemptions and incentives for corporate taxpayers, which incidentally account for a large number of tax disputes.”
GST-registered businesses that have reported decline in annual revenue by 20% or more over the previous year have received a flurry of notices over the last few weeks from the tax department, sources in the know told FE. While notices related to mismatch in declaration between GSTR-3B (summary return) and GSTR-1 (outward supplies detail) were common earlier, the department is now comparing firms’ earning under GST with that of erstwhile service and excise regime.
Riding high on the 11% increase in net plant realisation (NPR), operational costs efficiency, lower fuel prices and higher capacity utilisation, India Cements has reported a 243% increase in its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 to `72.21 crore as compared to `21.03 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The Ebitda margin was much higher at 17% during the quarter under review as against 12% in the same quarter last fiscal and the Ebitda grew 50% to `245 crore as compared to `162 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave a week’s time to the operational creditors of bankrupt Essar Steel to challenge the new amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which granted more powers to the lenders. A bench led by justice RF Nariman deferred the hearing on a batch of appeals till August 19 so as to decide the issue in light of fresh challenges following recent amendments. “You can challenge a legislation as soon as it is passed,” the apex court bench said, while requesting attorney general KK Venugopal to be present in the court to assist it on the next date of hearing. It also allowed former promoters of Essar Steel (the Ruia family) to challenge the recent amendments in the insolvency code after they informed the court on Wednesday of their intention to do the same.
Auto industry executives on Wednesday once again put forward their demand before finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a cut in the GST rate from 28% to 18% to spur demand. The finance minister, on her part while listening to their problems, indicated that she will take up the matter with the GST Council. The auto industry chiefs have for sometime now been urging for reduction in GST rates as demand has been subdued since the second half of the last fiscal on account of rise in prices and costlier finance.
State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, on Wednesday announced a 15 basis point (bps) cut in its marginal cost of fund based lending rate (MCLR) across all tenors soon after the RBI cut its repo rate by 35 bps on Wednesday. With the fourth consecutive rate cut by the RBI in the current fiscal, the one-year MCLR would come down to 8.25% per annum from 8.40% per annum with effect from August 10, 2019, while the MCLR for three years would come down to 8.45% per annum, 8.35% for two year, 8.10% for six month, 7.95% for three month and 7.90% for one month and overnight lending. With this MCLR cut, home loans would become cheaper by 35 bps since April 10, 2019. In addition, SBI is offering a Repo Linked Home Loan Product from July 1, 2019.
A higher-than-expected 35 basis points (bps) cut in the repo to 5.4%, easier norms for lending to NBFCs and relaxed risk weights for most consumer loans were the key measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday to prop up growth. The central bank said addressing growth concerns by boosting aggregate demand, especially private investment, was its biggest priority. The RBI revised its growth forecast for FY20 to 6.9% adding “the risks are tilted to the downside”.
Apple Inc. was sued over claims that the privacy of Siri users was violated when human reviewers listened to customer recordings. The lawsuit was filed as a class action Wednesday, just days after Apple said it would pause its program in which company contractors would listen to a small portion of Siri inputs to improve the voice recognition service. Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. took similar steps after reports emerged about contractors hearing private information. Bloomberg News reported earlier this year that Apple had a team that listens to select Siri recordings.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed maritime security, Iran and Yemen with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a phone call on Wednesday. “The secretary discussed heightened tensions in the region and the need for stronger maritime security in order to promote freedom of navigation,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. Iran has seized three tanker ships in strategic Gulf waters in less than a month, and the United States has accused it of carrying out multiple attacks on ships in the region.
Asian shares were trying to rally on Thursday after Beijing limited the fall in its yuan and provided temporary relief from fears of a global currency war, though worries about recession still lurked in the background. China’s central bank set its yuan midpoint beyond 7 to the dollar for the first time since the global financial crisis, but that was not as weak as many had expected. Markets reacted by taking back a little of their recent hefty losses. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.8%, but was still down more than 7% over the past two weeks.
