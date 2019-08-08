Share Market Today Live: Sensex up 170 points, Nifty above 10,900; HCL Tech, Yes Bank top gainers

Essar Steel Insolvency: Operational creditors can challenge IBC changes: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave a week’s time to the operational creditors of bankrupt Essar Steel to challenge the new amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which granted more powers to the lenders. A bench led by justice RF Nariman deferred the hearing on a batch of appeals till August 19 so as to decide the issue in light of fresh challenges following recent amendments. “You can challenge a legislation as soon as it is passed,” the apex court bench said, while requesting attorney general KK Venugopal to be present in the court to assist it on the next date of hearing. It also allowed former promoters of Essar Steel (the Ruia family) to challenge the recent amendments in the insolvency code after they informed the court on Wednesday of their intention to do the same.

