Share Market Live: Sensex slumps 150 points, Nifty above 11,000; Tata Motors shares crash 25%

Stock Market Live: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–opened lower on Friday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 150 points to 36,820.47, while the Nifty is trading above the 11,000-level. Tata Motors shares crashed by more than 29% to hit the day’s low at Rs 129 in the morning trade, after the firm reported record quarterly loss of Rs 27,000 crore.

Earlier, US stocks sank over 1% to session lows on Thursday on fears that the United States and China would not be able to reach a trade deal with less than a month left in their fragile truce, adding to worries about a slowdown in global growth. A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping was unlikely to take place by March 2, the deadline set by the two countries for reaching a trade deal, two US administration officials and a source said, Reuters reported.