Share Market Live: Sensex slumps 150 points, Nifty above 11,000; Tata Motors shares crash 25%

Stock Market Live: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–opened lower on Friday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 150 points to 36,820.47, while the Nifty is trading above the 11,000-level. Tata Motors shares crashed by more than 29% to hit the day’s low at Rs 129 in the morning trade, after the firm reported record quarterly loss of Rs 27,000 crore.
Earlier, US stocks sank over 1% to session lows on Thursday on fears that the United States and China would not be able to reach a trade deal with less than a month left in their fragile truce, adding to worries about a slowdown in global growth. A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping was unlikely to take place by March 2, the deadline set by the two countries for reaching a trade deal, two US administration officials and a source said, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.
The company’s consolidated net sales during the period increased 4% year-on-year at Rs 77,000 crore, but was a tad below Bloomberg estimates. Ebitda declined 24% at Rs 6,522 crore, again below estimates, while margins stood at 8.5% against 11% in the same period last year. Ralf Speth, JLR chief executive, said “Jaguar Land Rover reported strong third quarter sales in the UK and North America, but our overall performance continued to be impacted by challenging market conditions in China.
President Donald Trump blasted Democrats on Thursday as they prepared to launch a barrage of investigations into his Russia ties, real estate business and long-hidden taxes. Empowered by their election takeover of the House of Representatives, Democrats were to hold two hearings Thursday focused on Trump’s tax returns and his controversial policy to separate immigrant children from their parents at the US-Mexico border. Trump’s acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker is scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Friday.
Asian stocks slipped on Friday as investors fretted about a broadening global economic slowdown, with sentiment not helped by the absence of any positive signs for a resolution in the U.S.-China trade row. Safe-haven government bonds benefited in the face of growing anxiety over the global outlook, with German long-term debt yields falling to their lowest in over two years. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.3 percent, easing back from a four-month peak touched the previous day. The index stood little changed on the week. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.2 percent.
US stocks sank over 1 percent to session lows on Thursday on fears that the United States and China would not be able to reach a trade deal with less than a month left in their fragile truce, adding to worries about a slowdown in global growth. A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping was unlikely to take place by March 2, the deadline set by the two countries for reaching a trade deal, two US administration officials and a source said.
