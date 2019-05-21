Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to hit fresh record highs; ICICI Bank, Tata Motors in focus

Share market LIVE:\u00a0After registering their best ever day in 10 years, the Sensex and Nifty are likely to scale fresh record highs on Tuesday even as investors remain upbeat following Narendra Modi's exit poll. Yesterday, the Sensex ended 1,421.90 points higher at 39,352.67, while the Nifty closed 421.10 points higher at 11,828.25, both at their respective closing highs. Notably, the Sensex is just 135 points away from hitting its highest ever mark, while the Nifty is about 28 points away from its highest ever mark of 11,856.15. Asian shares wobbled near four-month lows on Tuesday on mounting worries the White House\u2019s black-listing of Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies could further inflame already tense relations between Washington and Beijing. MSCI\u2019s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat in early trade but stayed close to a four-month low touched on Friday. It has fallen about 8% from a nine-month peak hit just over a month ago. Japan\u2019s Nikkei fell 0.5%, Reuters reported.\u00a0 Shares of Tata Motors will assume focus after the firm cut revenue guidance for the next fiscal, even as results came in below expectations. Shares of private sector lender ICICI Bank will assume focus, after the firm is set to buy 9.9% stake in India International Clearing Corp. We bring to you LIVE updates.