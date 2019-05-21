Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to hit fresh record highs; ICICI Bank, Tata Motors in focus

  1. Home
Updated:May 21, 2019 9:07:29 am

Share market live: After registering their best ever day in 10 years, the Sensex and Nifty are likely to scale fresh record highs on Tuesday even as investors remain upbeat following Narendra Modi's exit poll win.

The number of securities that hit the upper circuit limit was 115, while 119 scrips touched their respective lower circuits, according to BSE. (File photo)the Sensex is just 135 points away from hitting its highest ever mark, while the Nifty is about 28 points away from its highest ever mark of 11,856.15. 

Share market LIVE: After registering their best ever day in 10 years, the Sensex and Nifty are likely to scale fresh record highs on Tuesday even as investors remain upbeat following Narendra Modi’s exit poll. Yesterday, the Sensex ended 1,421.90 points higher at 39,352.67, while the Nifty closed 421.10 points higher at 11,828.25, both at their respective closing highs. Notably, the Sensex is just 135 points away from hitting its highest ever mark, while the Nifty is about 28 points away from its highest ever mark of 11,856.15.

Asian shares wobbled near four-month lows on Tuesday on mounting worries the White House’s black-listing of Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies could further inflame already tense relations between Washington and Beijing. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat in early trade but stayed close to a four-month low touched on Friday. It has fallen about 8% from a nine-month peak hit just over a month ago. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.5%, Reuters reported. 

Shares of Tata Motors will assume focus after the firm cut revenue guidance for the next fiscal, even as results came in below expectations. Shares of private sector lender ICICI Bank will assume focus, after the firm is set to buy 9.9% stake in India International Clearing Corp. We bring to you LIVE updates.

09:07 (IST)21 May 2019
Oil rises on escalating US-Iran tensions; trade war concerns weigh

Oil prices edged up on Tuesday on escalating tensions between the United States and Iran and on signs that producer club OPEC will continue withholding supply this year. However, gains were checked by concerns that a prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war could lead to a global economic slowdown. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $72.03 per barrel at 0118 GMT, up 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up by 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $63.22 per barrel. Prices were driven up by rising tensions between the United States and Iran.

09:06 (IST)21 May 2019
Gold eases as dollar steals safe-haven thunder

Gold eased on Tuesday after touching a more than two-week low in the previous session, as a strong dollar diminished bullion’s safe-haven appeal amid heightening Sino-U.S. trade tensions. Spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $1,276.02 per ounce at 0106 GMT.  U.S. gold futures also eased 0.1% to $1,276.10 an ounce.  The dollar held near a 2-1/2-week high on Tuesday, supported by higher U.S.-yields and as intensifying trade frictions between the United States and China boosted appetite for the safe-haven greenback.

09:05 (IST)21 May 2019
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says US underestimates company

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei struck a defiant tone Tuesday against American attempts to block his company’s global ambitions, saying the US “underestimates” the telecom giant’s strength. Ren spoke to Chinese state media days after President Donald Trump issued orders aimed at thwarting Huawei’s business in the United States, the latest salvo in a months-long effort to stop the company’s charge to the top of the leaderboard in next-generation 5G technology.

08:55 (IST)21 May 2019
US companies are looking for transparency and consistency in policy framework: Experts

Exploring the possibility of developing India as an alternative in the midst of a US-China trade war, the American corporate sector eagerly looks forward to the election results and hopes that the new government adopts a “consultative process” in framing policies, experts say. “US companies are looking for transparency and consistency in policy framework. They would appreciate a consultative process (in) framing policies,” Mukesh Aghi, president of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum told PTI, ahead of the declaration of the election results on May 23.

08:50 (IST)21 May 2019
Recap: Ten blue chip heavyweight stocks which hit their 52-week high today; check details

After the exit poll results indicated Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the Lok Sabha Elections with a thumping majority, the Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty surged more than 1400 points and 400 points respectively on Monday. Both of the indices opened higher in the morning ahead of vote counting scheduled on Thursday this week. We take a look at a top ten blue chip stocks which hit their 52-week high today. Most of the banking stocks hit their 52-week high in Monday’s trading session. State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank touched their year’s peak  on NSE. The other stocks which saw a massive and hit their 52-week high are Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, UltraTech Cement, Titan and Bajaj Finance.

08:50 (IST)21 May 2019
Nifty Bank posts biggest gain in history; Kotak Mahindra, ICICI, HDFC Bank hit record highs

Following exit polls predicting an easy win for Narendra Modi’s BJP, Sensex and Nifty posted their biggest intra-day gain in 10 years, while Nifty Bank index saw its biggest jump in history. Notably, Nifty Bank Index soared more than 1,230-points to hit its life-time high of 30,779.90. Notably, a robust rally in the shares of private sector lenders ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC helped the index to achieve this feat. State-run lender SBI spurted more than 7.75% to hit a fresh high of Rs 345.80. ICICI Bank (5.04%) , Federal Bank (4.67%), Axis Bank (4.14%),  RBL (4.09%) , Kotak Mahindra Bank  (2.45%) were among the stock which soared to a fresh 52-week high on Monday.

08:49 (IST)21 May 2019
Missed out on Monday's Sensex, Nifty rally; should you wait or put in money now in share market?

After the Indian stock market spurted on Monday morning following exit polls predicting an easy victory for the Narendra Modi-led government, experts say that the rally is likely to continue if the actual numbers on May 23rd come as expected. Notably, the 30-share Sensex zoomed 1,134 points to hit the day’s high at 39,064.23, while the Nifty raced to hit the 11,700-mark. Among the indices, Nifty Bank index surged over 1,000 points the most since May 2009. Notably, shares of banking majors ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak MahindraBank surged to fresh record high, surging up to 6 per cent.

08:48 (IST)21 May 2019
Sensex, Nifty see best day in 10 years on Modi’s exit poll win, Nifty Bank hits record; key things to know

The Sensex and Nifty posted their biggest intra-day gains in 10 years on Monday, after exit polls indicated an easy win for current PM Narendra Modi. The Sensex ended 1,421.90 points higher at 39,352.67, while the Nifty closed 421.10 points higher at 11,828.25, both at their respective closing highs. Notably, the Sensex is just 135 points away from hitting its highest ever mark, while the Nifty is about 28 points away from its highest ever mark of 11,856.15. Notably, Nifty Bank index saw its best ever day in history, surging more than 1,310 points to 30,759.70.

