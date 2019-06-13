Share market Live: Sensex, Nifty to open flat amid mixed global cues; Jet Airways, Tata Motors in focus today

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat amid mixed global cues. The Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Wednesday dragged largely by banking and auto shares. While the Sensex settled 193 points lower at a level of 39,756.81, the Nifty50 lost 59 points to end marginally above 11,900mark.\u00a0The Brent crude futures fell 3.7 per cent on Wednesday to settle at $59.97 a barrel, its lowest close since January 28. US West Texas Intermediate or WTI also ended 4.0 per cent lower at $51.14 a barrel, the lowest close since Jan 14. The inflation numbers for May surged to their seven-month high in May although within the RBI's range. India's industrial output also soared to a six-month high of 3.4 per cent in April on the back of improvement in mining and power generation.