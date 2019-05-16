Share market highlights: Sensex ends 279 points up, Nifty above 11,250; Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors top gainers

Share market highlights:After\u00a0opening marginally higher, Sensex and Nifty extended gains in the afternoon trade on Thursday. The Sensex closed 279 points higher to 37,393.48 while the Nifty ended above the 11,250-mark. Shares of Bajaj Finance closed 3.65% higher at 3,111.8, while Tata Motors shares ended the session 3.5% higher at Rs 175.50. Asian shares steadied on Thursday on news that US President Donald Trump is planning to delay tariffs on auto imports, providing much needed relief to markets hit by a flare-up in trade tensions and on weak US and and Chinese economic data.\u00a0MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, with both Australia and South Korea little changed.\u00a0Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6 per cent, with banks hurt by weak earnings, Reuters reported.\u00a0We bring to you Live updates.