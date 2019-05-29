Share market LIVE: Sensex down 50 points, Nifty near 11,900; Sun Pharma, Yes Bank among top gainers

  1. Home
Updated:May 29, 2019 9:22:57 am

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty opened  lower on Wednesday morning, tracking global cues.

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty opened  lower on Wednesday morning, tracking global cues. The Sensex is down about 50 points to 39,701.38, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,900-mark. Sun Pharma, Yes Bank shares emerged among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 2%. 

Asian shares stumbled on Wednesday and global bonds rallied as investors fretted over the outlook for world growth with trade tensions between Washington and Beijing showing no signs of abating. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last down 0.4 per cent after three straight days of gains. South Korea’s KOSPI and Australian shares were 0.9 per cent lower each. Japan’s Nikkei faltered 1.4 per cent while E-Minis for the S&P 500 were 0.2 per cent. We bring to you Live updates.

Live Blog

09:22 (IST)29 May 2019
The Sensex and Nifty opened  lower on Wednesday morning, tracking global cues. The Sensex is down about 50 points to 39,701.38, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,900-mark. Sun Pharma, Yes Bank shares emerged among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 2%.  A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.

09:04 (IST)29 May 2019
09:00 (IST)29 May 2019
Alibaba plans bumper $20 billion Hong Kong listing

Alibaba is considering raising as much as $20 billion through a listing in Hong Kong, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, lining up a second blockbuster deal following its 2014 record $25 billion float in New York. The deal, the biggest follow-on share sale in seven years globally, would give Alibaba a war chest to keep investing in technology – a priority for China as growth flags and as the world’s second-largest economy faces a mounting trade spat with the United States. The e-commerce giant is working with financial advisers on the offering and is aiming to file an application confidentially in Hong Kong as early as the second half of 2019, three people said on condition of anonymity as the plans are not public yet.

08:58 (IST)29 May 2019
Oil prices fall as economic concerns outweigh supply risks

Oil prices fell on Wednesday on concerns the Sino-U.S. trade war could trigger a global economic downturn, but relatively tight supply amid OPEC output cuts and political tensions in the Middle East offered some support. Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $69.85 at 0101 GMT, down 26 cents, or 0.4%, from the last session’s close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $58.70 per barrel, down 44 cents, or 0.7%, from their last settlement. “Crude oil was weak … primarily as the bears on demand are winning compared to the bulls on supply,” James Mick, managing director and energy portfolio manager with U.S. investment firm Tortoise, said in an investor podcast.

08:57 (IST)29 May 2019
Gold steady as global economy fears buoy safe-haven assets

Gold held steady on Wednesday as worries about the global economic outlook kept investors focused on safe-haven assets, with no signs of an easing in the Sino-U.S. trade-war. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,279.12 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT, having fallen from Monday’s 1-week peak of $1,287.32 in the previous session.  U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,279.70 an ounce.  Asian shares stumbled on Wednesday and global bonds rallied as investors fretted over the outlook for world growth with trade tensions between Washington and Beijing showing no signs of abating.

08:56 (IST)29 May 2019
Asian shares falter, bonds rally on global growth fears

Asian shares stumbled on Wednesday and global bonds rallied as investors fretted over the outlook for world growth with trade tensions between Washington and Beijing showing no signs of abating. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last down 0.4% after three straight days of gains. South Korea’s KOSPI and Australian shares were 0.9% lower each. Japan’s Nikkei faltered 1.4% while E-Minis for the S&P 500 were 0.2% lower. Risk aversion has increased globally in recent days as fears of world recession resurface amid disappointing macro data in major economies. Wins for eurosceptic parties in EU elections as well as snap poll in Greece and political turmoil in Austria have added to the gloomy outlook.

