Share market LIVE: Sensex down 50 points, Nifty near 11,900; Sun Pharma, Yes Bank among top gainers

Share market LIVE:\u00a0The Sensex and Nifty opened\u00a0 lower on Wednesday morning, tracking global cues. The Sensex is down about 50 points to 39,701.38, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,900-mark. Sun Pharma, Yes Bank shares emerged among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 2%.\u00a0 Asian shares stumbled on Wednesday and global bonds rallied as investors fretted over the outlook for world growth with trade tensions between Washington and Beijing showing no signs of abating.\u00a0MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last down 0.4 per cent after three straight days of gains. South Korea's KOSPI and Australian shares were 0.9 per cent lower each.\u00a0Japan's Nikkei faltered 1.4 per cent while E-Minis for the S&P 500 were 0.2 per cent.\u00a0We bring to you Live updates.