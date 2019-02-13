Share market Highlights: Sensex ends 119 points down, Nifty below 10,800; ONGC, SBI among top losers

Share market Highlights: Shares of SBI and ONGC emerged as the biggest losers in the Sensex, shedding more than 1.5% each.

Stock market Highlights: After opening higher, the domestic stock markets– Sensex and Nifty– turned choppy in the afternoon trade on Wednesday. The Sensex closed 119 points down at 36,034.11, while the Nifty closed below the 10,800-mark. Shares of SBI and ONGC emerged as the biggest losers in the Sensex, shedding more than 1.5% each.

Asian equities traded higher, after Dow snapped 4-day losing streak. The Nikkei was fast approaching high point of the day after Japan’s domestic CGPI for January grew compared to Reuters’ expectation of a decline, on sequential basis. We bring to you live updates.