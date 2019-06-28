Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open higher tracking global markets; Cox & Kings, Sun Pharma in focus

Sensex, Nifty to open higher tracking positive global markets

The Indian headline indices – Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher tracking positive global markets. The investors are pinning their hopes on much-awaited US President meeting with the Chinese President in Japan on the sidelines of G20 summit which may ease trade tensions between the two countries. The US President Trump will also meet the Indian Prime Minister Modi to discuss the trade disputes after India imposed retaliatory tariffs on 28 US goods. Today, the SGX Nifty ended at 11,903.50, up 11.50 points from the last close. Yesterday, both the benchmark indices ended flat. While the Sensex ended lower by 5.67 points at 39,586.41 level, Nifty too settled down 6 points at a level of 11,841.55.

The shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Cox & Kings will be in focus today. Sun Pharma’s unit has entered into a licensing pact with an arm of China Medical System Holdings for the development and commercialisation of its dermatology products. Cox & Kings said Thursday that it has defaulted on the payment of commercial papers amounting to Rs 150 crore of total Rs 200 crore. It said, due to cash flow mismatch and a situation exacerbated by rating downgrade, the company proposes to meet its financial obligations through a combination of internal accruals and monetisation of assets.