Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open higher tracking global markets; Cox & Kings, Sun Pharma in focus

The Indian headline indices – Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher tracking positive global markets. The investors are pinning their hopes on much-awaited US President meeting with the Chinese President in Japan on the sidelines of G20 summit which may ease trade tensions between the two countries. The US President Trump will also meet the Indian Prime Minister Modi to discuss the trade disputes after India imposed retaliatory tariffs on 28 US goods. Today, the SGX Nifty ended at 11,903.50, up 11.50 points from the last close. Yesterday, both the benchmark indices ended flat. While the Sensex ended lower by 5.67 points at 39,586.41 level, Nifty too settled down 6 points at a level of 11,841.55.
The shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Cox & Kings will be in focus today. Sun Pharma’s unit has entered into a licensing pact with an arm of China Medical System Holdings for the development and commercialisation of its dermatology products. Cox & Kings said Thursday that it has defaulted on the payment of commercial papers amounting to Rs 150 crore of total Rs 200 crore. It said, due to cash flow mismatch and a situation exacerbated by rating downgrade, the company proposes to meet its financial obligations through a combination of internal accruals and monetisation of assets.
Addressing issues around shares encumbered by promoters, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday enhanced norms for disclosure of pledged shares and made it mandatory for the promoters to disclose reasons for encumbrance when it crosses 50 per cent of shareholding in the company. Similarly, disclosure would be required when it crosses 20 per cent of total share capital in the company. Widening the definition further for encumbered shares, the markets regulator said that any direct, indirect lien on shares will qualify as encumbered share. Under the current takeover code, encumbrance includes a pledge of shares, lien or any such transaction. SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi also said that the company audit panels must be told of any undisclosed encumbrance. SEBI also issued framework on differential voting rights share issue.
Markets watchdog Sebi Thursday issued a new framework for issuing differential voting right shares by tech companies, effective July 1, making the process easier for the promoters of such companies go in for initial public offers. After the board meeting, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi told reporters that under the new framework a tech company having superior voting rights shares (SR shares) will be permitted to do an initial public offering of only ordinary shares to be listed on the main board.
In our meeting, Mr Govindarajan (MD) emphasised that Aurobindo (ARBP) is well positioned to grow its US base business (46% of sales) led by (1) 40-45 launches with 20-25 approvals in FY20 and NBO^, (2) complex pipeline (oncology, derma, nasal assets) from FY20-21 and (3) inhalers, transdermals, depot, biosimilars FY22 onwards. Our visit to Unit-4 (injectables) and Aurobindo Biologics facilities reaffirms ARBP’s commitment to build cost-efficient pipeline for future growth. Given the recent warning letter on Unit 11 and OAI on Unit 1 and 9 would delay few approvals, we revise TP to Rs 715 (13x FY21E EPS) vs. Rs 800 (15x) earlier. We maintain BUY, as it is still well positioned for steady growth and margin given its strong pipeline. Its proposed acquisition (Sandoz select portfolio) could add EPS of Rs 9-10.
Industry wholesale volumes are likely to continue to decline sharply in June, given the impact of weak demand sentiment. The automobile dealers’ body FADA indicated recently (link) that passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales declined 1% y-y in May while two-wheelers (2Ws) and commercial vehicles were down 9%/8%. Our industry interactions indicate retail sales remain weak in June. While Maruti Suzuki (MSIL IN) has its annual maintenance shutdown of 7 days in June, M&M and Ashok Leyland (AL IN) have also indicated plant shutdown of 6-13 days to control inventory levels. While there were market expectations for a GST cut for the sector, particularly two-wheelers, the likelihood now seems low as the GST council did not discuss this at its meeting on June 21. Given the challenging environment, there exists downside risk to our FY20 estimates across all auto segments. Also, the initial monsoon rainfall has been weak (38% below normal until 23 June). In case rainfall remains significantly below normal, this will have a higher impact on sales of tractors and two-wheelers, in our view, said Nomura in a report.
Aiming to garner a major chunk of disinvestment receipt in FY20 from exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the Centre on Thursday said it will launch a financial sector ETF through which it will disinvest shares in listed public sector banks, insurance companies and financial institutions such as SBI, Bank of Baroda, GIC Re and New India Assurance.
Bharat Nidhi, a significant shareholder in The Times of India’s publisher Bennett, Coleman & Co, has announced a share buyback offer as it delists its shares on the Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) and shifts to the dissemination board (DB) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday tightened the norms for liquid schemes, approved a framework for the issuance of differential voting rights shares and tweaked the rules for royalty payments to related parties. At the board meeting, the regulator allowed tech firms to issue differential shares and broadened the definition of ‘encumbrance’ to make it harder for companies to mislead lenders or small shareholders.
