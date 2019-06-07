  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Share market Live: Sensex, nifty open little higher; Vedanta, NTPC lead

Share market Live: Sensex, nifty open little higher; Vedanta, NTPC lead

By: |
Updated:Jun 07, 2019 9:37:52 am

The Indian headline indices - Sensex and Nifty opened little higher on Friday morning tracking Asian markets. The RBI announced its much-awaited policy yesterday.

Stock Market, Exit Pole, एग्जिट पोल, शेयर बाजार, Investors, Crude, Rupee, Trade War, Sensex, Nifty, General ElectionSensex, Nifty may open flat on Friday tracking global cues

The Indian headline indices – Sensex and Nifty opened little higher on Friday morning tracking Asian markets. The RBI announced its much-awaited policy yesterday. The central bank cut repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent and also changed its stance to accommodative from neutral. However, the markets didn’t cheer the move and slumped. Currently, while the Sensex is trading at 39,420.79 level, down 108.93 points from the previous close, the Nifty is trading at 11,805.30 mark, lower by 38.45 points.

Among the top gainers on BSE are Vedanta, NTPC and SBI, while losers are IndusInd Bank, Maruti and Sun Pharma.

Live Blog

09:31 (IST)07 Jun 2019
Nifty heatmap

Top gainers and losers among Nifty50

09:28 (IST)07 Jun 2019
Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp lead

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty opened little higher on Friday morning after the RBI announced repo rate cut by 25 basis points on Thursday. Currently, while the Sensex is trading at 39,420.79 level, down 108.93 points from the previous close, the Nifty is trading at 11,805.30 mark, lower by 38.45 points. 

Here are the top losers and gainers on BSE

09:21 (IST)07 Jun 2019
Global markets: Stocks, oil jump amid optimism over Mexican tariffs delay

Major world stock indexes and oil prices jumped on Thursday as investor optimism grew following a report that the United States is considering a delay in imposing tariffs on Mexican imports. The Mexican peso also surged after the Bloomberg News report, which cited unidentified sources saying that U.S. President Donald Trump could put off implementing the tariffs he has threatened to impose on Mexican goods as soon as Monday.

Read more: https://www.financialexpress.com/market/global-markets-stocks-oil-jump-amid-optimism-over-mexican-tariffs-delay/1600416/

09:17 (IST)07 Jun 2019
DHFL borrowings: Mutual funds stop subscription to some schemes

A few fund houses have temporarily suspended the subscription to some of the schemes which had invested in debt instruments of DHFL even as CARE Ratings downgraded all of Dewan Housing Finance’s (DHFL) borrowings — worth nearly Rs 1.03 lakh crore — to default grade . Tata Asset Management Company (AMC) announced side-pocketing or creation of segregated portfolio for three debt schemes while DSP MF, BNP Paribas MF and DHFL Pramerica MF have suspended subscriptions for a couple of their debt schemes. 

Read more: https://www.financialexpress.com/market/dhfl-borrowings-mutual-funds-stop-subscription-to-some-schemes/1600382/

09:15 (IST)07 Jun 2019
Asia shares mixed by trade uncertainty, US jobs risks

Asian share markets dithered on Friday as investors waited for concrete signs of progress in the U.S.-Mexican trade standoff, while bracing for a U.S. jobs report that could sway the course of interest rates there. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.04% higher and looked set for another cautious session being up just 0.6% for the week so far. Japan’s Nikkei firmed 0.3%, but South Korea slipped 0.5%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were mostly flat.

Read more: https://www.financialexpress.com/market/asia-shares-dazed-by-trade-uncertainty-us-jobs-risks/1600426/

09:11 (IST)07 Jun 2019
Rupee opens stronger at 69.19 against the previous close of 69.26

The Indian rupee opened stronger on Friday morning at 69.19 per dollar against the previous close of 69.26 per dollar. 

Switch to Hindi Edition