Share market Live: Sensex, nifty open little higher; Vedanta, NTPC lead

The Indian headline indices - Sensex and Nifty opened little higher on Friday morning tracking Asian markets. The RBI announced its much-awaited policy yesterday. The central bank cut repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent and also changed its stance to accommodative from neutral. However, the markets didn't cheer the move and slumped. Currently, while the Sensex is trading at\u00a039,420.79 level, down\u00a0108.93 points from the previous close, the Nifty is trading at\u00a011,805.30 mark, lower by\u00a038.45 points. Among the top gainers on BSE are Vedanta, NTPC and SBI, while losers are IndusInd Bank, Maruti and Sun Pharma.