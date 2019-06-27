Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open higher; IndusInd bank, Bharti Airtel major gainers

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday morning. While the Sensex is trading at 39,685, up 93 points from the previous close, the Nifty50 is trading in green at a level of 11,874, higher by 27 points from the last close. The US President Donald Trump indicated optimism Wednesday for a trade agreement with China but said he is still considering imposing tariffs on all Chinese imports. The SGX Nifty today ended at 11,877.50, up 8.50 points from the previous close. Oil prices on Thursday slumped as investors await OPEC meeting to be held to decide on extension of output cuts. Brent crude futures were trading down 44 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $66.05 by 0059 GMT, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 41 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $58.97.
The major gainers on BSE are IndusInd Bank, SBI, Tata Motors, L&T and Vedanta, while the leading losers are Tech Mahindra, HCL and HDFC Bank.
The acquisition of Century’s cement asset and Binani has led to UltraTech Cement or UTCEM increasing its capacity market share and take its pan-India capacity market share to 20%. The acquisition of Binani’s asset by UTCEM is attractive as it provides scope for further brownfield expansion by 4-5mt. The ramp-up of Binani’s assets and the INR740/t improvement in profitability has been attractive. The company trades at 17.7x/14x EV on FY20/21E EBITDA. We value UTCEM at 14.5x Sept' 21 EV/EBITDA and arrive at a TP of INR5,280 (implied EV/t of USD 215 on FY21 capacity), said Motilal Oswal in a report.
The Indian currency Rupee opened lower at 69.26 per dollar against the previous close of 69.15 per dollar on Thursday.
IndusInd Bank (IIB) has got the final approval to merge Bharat Financial Inclusion (BFIL) with itself effective 4th July 2019 and is also likely to get additional capital from the promoters. Post-merger, the promoter stake will drop to 13%, which they would like to retain at 15% by infusing capital through warrants. As per media news/scheme of arrangement, the promoters will infuse Rs 27 bn through 15.7 mn warrants (25% to be paid upfront and 75% over next 18 months) at a price of Rs 1,709 a share (premium of 17% to last closing price). We believe both these developments are positive for the stock and will be value accretive from day one. BFIL business is much more profitable than the bank along with high levels of capitalisation that will help improve both leverage and profitability. Maintain BUY. (a) CAR for the merged entity to inch up by 2%+ postmerger/ capital infusion (current CAR at 14.2%); (b) MFI business is highly profitable with 10% spread and additional capital will aid in margin expansion of 30 bps for the merged entity; (c) merger with BFIL will add granularity to IIB’s loan book and increase the share of retail loans in the bank to 48%; (d) return ratios are set to improve as capital requirements for banks are lower than NBFC-MFIs; also risk weights for microfinance are lower at 75% for banks vs. 100% for MFIs thus providing higher leverage; and (e) IIB likely to earn 1-1.5% fee income on the excess PSL generated, said Axis Capital in a report.
Rating agency Icra on Wednesday downgraded Rs 466-crore long-term non-convertible debentures (NCD) of Edelweiss Financial Services (EFSL) citing vulnerability in the company’s lending book. The rating agency has revised the ratings to AA- with a negative outlook from AA for NCDs amounting to the total of Rs 466 crore and withdrew the long-term rating of the same along with short-term rating of the Rs 100 crore short-term NCD and Rs 6,350-crore commercial paper of EFSL.
Rating agency ICRA on Tuesday downgraded the long-term rating of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance (PCHFL). The agency cut ratings of non-convertible debentures, subordinated (Tier-II) bonds, long-term funds-based limits and long-term loans to AA from AA+, amounting to Rs 20,867 crore. The rating on commercial paper (CP) programme remained unchanged at A1+, amounting to Rs 9,000 crore.
Asian markets were busy going nowhere on Thursday as confusion shrouded the chances of any progress in the Sino-U.S. trade standoff, while bulls scaled back wagers for a drastic cut in U.S. interest rates. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping was possible this weekend but warned he was prepared to impose U.S. tariffs on virtually all remaining Chinese imports if talks fail.
Oil fell on Thursday, erasing some of the previous session’s strong gains, as traders eye the G20 summit in Japan and a meeting of OPEC and other oil producers to decide on an extension of output cuts. Brent crude futures were down 44 cents, or 0.7%, at $66.05 by 0059 GMT. U.S.
Gold traded steady on Thursday after the previous session’s sharp fall, as investors looked forward to trade talks between Washington and Beijing later this week in Japan.