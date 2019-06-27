Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open higher; IndusInd bank, Bharti Airtel major gainers

Sensex, Nifty to open lower amid weak global cues

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday morning. While the Sensex is trading at 39,685, up 93 points from the previous close, the Nifty50 is trading in green at a level of 11,874, higher by 27 points from the last close. The US President Donald Trump indicated optimism Wednesday for a trade agreement with China but said he is still considering imposing tariffs on all Chinese imports. The SGX Nifty today ended at 11,877.50, up 8.50 points from the previous close. Oil prices on Thursday slumped as investors await OPEC meeting to be held to decide on extension of output cuts. Brent crude futures were trading down 44 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $66.05 by 0059 GMT, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 41 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $58.97.

The major gainers on BSE are IndusInd Bank, SBI, Tata Motors, L&T and Vedanta, while the leading losers are Tech Mahindra, HCL and HDFC Bank.