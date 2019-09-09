Share Market Today | Live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; SBI, L&T among shares in focus

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Monday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 25 points up at 10,984 indicating a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian stocks eked out modest gains on Monday, amid a cautious market mood as investors pinned expectations on likely stimulus to support growth in the world’s major economies, which showed further signs of struggle, Reuters reported. Shares of state-run lender SBI will assume focus after the firm plans to pare stake in SBI Life. Shares of L&T will be in focus, after global firm CLSA retained a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,730. We bring to you live updates.
Highlights
The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) is scheduled to meet on September 19 to finalise the pricing and other modalities for the upcoming spectrum auction. As per sources, an internal committee of the DoT has already approved the revised recommendations regarding the auction submitted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). The regulator has largely stuck to its recommendation on the reserve price of spectrum, including for the 5G band. In June, amid an industry disquiet over pricing of spectrum, the DCC had decided to ask Trai to reconsider its spectrum recommendations to ensure competition and greater participation of larger set of players in auctions slated for 2019.
Given the ever-rising fiscal burden and depletion of water tables owing to farmers in areas with low irrigation coverage choosing to cultivate water-guzzling crops, a government panel is considering recommending special incentives to dissuade farmers from growing sugarcane in water-scarce areas.
