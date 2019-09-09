Share Market Today | Live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; SBI, L&T among shares in focus

5G auction: Telecom panel to meet on September 19 to finalise spectrum price

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) is scheduled to meet on September 19 to finalise the pricing and other modalities for the upcoming spectrum auction. As per sources, an internal committee of the DoT has already approved the revised recommendations regarding the auction submitted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). The regulator has largely stuck to its recommendation on the reserve price of spectrum, including for the 5G band. In June, amid an industry disquiet over pricing of spectrum, the DCC had decided to ask Trai to reconsider its spectrum recommendations to ensure competition and greater participation of larger set of players in auctions slated for 2019.

