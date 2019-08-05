Share Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; SBI, HDFC among shares in focus

BSE Sensex, Nifty Share Price Live: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 62 points down at 10,953 indicating a negative opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares slid to 6-1/2-month lows on Monday and the yuan plunged as a rapid escalation in the Sino-US trade war drove nervous investors to safe-havens such as the yen, bonds and gold. US President Donald Trump abruptly decided on Thursday to slap 10% tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports, stunning markets and ending a month-long trade truce. China vowed on Friday to fight back, Reuters reported. Shares of India’s largest lender SBI will assume focus after firm’s Q1 results reported on Friday. HDFC shares will also be in focus after the firm reported strong.We bring to you live updates.
Highlights
The won slipped below 1,200 per dollar for the first time since January 2017 as rising trade tensions worsen the outlook for the South Korean economy and add pressure on the central bank to ease policy again. The currency dropped as much as 0.6% to 1,204.95 against the greenback on Monday, after Tokyo on Friday removed Seoul from a list of trusted export destinations, prompting the latter to say it would do the same. The 3-year yield fell three basis points to 1.23%.
Loss-making Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), which is looking at a `74,000-crore government bailout, is in fact losing its existing contracts and that too from PSU firms. The company has lost an annual contract worth around `400 crore for maintaining the fibre laid under the government’s ambitious BharatNet project to provide broadband connectivity to over 2.5 lakh gram panchayats, as its performance was not found to be up to mark.
There is now more than abundant evidence corporate India is in deep distress. From steel to staples and cars to capital goods every sector is feeling the pain from weak demand. The worry is that there are few signs that demand will pick up in the coming months given the troubles in rural India. Few companies have been able to grow revenues meaningfully during the June quarter; for a sample of 548 companies (excluding banks, financials, TCS and Reliance Industries) revenues rose just 4% year-on-year.
Oil prices fell on Monday amid concerns about weaker crude demand after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on more Chinese imports, potentially ramping up a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.Tensions in the Middle East offered some support to prices, with Iran seizing a tanker that it said was smuggling fuel. Brent crude was down 50 cents, or 0.8%, at $61.39 a barrel by 0029 GMT.U.S. crude was down 24 cents, or 0.4%, at $55.42 a barrel.Both of the benchmarks fell last week, with Brent dropping more than 2% and U.S. crude ending the week around 1% lower.”
HSBC on Monday announced its Group Chief Executive John Flint had stepped down after less than two years on the job, as the banking giant revealed decent first half profits but warned it faced “challenging” geopolitics. The surprise announcement came shortly before an earlier than expected results release in which the London-headquartered behemoth reported pre-tax profit was up 15.8 percent at $12.4 billion for the first half of the year. Flint, who has spent three decades at HSBC, was keen to lower costs with the Asia-focused bank facing the double uncertainties caused by both the US-China trade war and Britain’s impending departure from the European Union. HSBC gave no specific reason for Flint’s sudden departure, but said it needed a change at the top as it warned investors of difficult times ahead.
The yuan plunged beyond 7 per dollar for the first time since 2008 amid speculation Beijing was allowing currency depreciation to counter President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat.
The exchange rate tumbled 1.2% to 7.0256 a dollar at 10:19 a.m. after the People’s Bank of China set its daily reference rate at a weaker level than 6.9 for the first time since December. The offshore yuan sank as much as 1.9% to a record low, while the Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.3%. The yuan declined 0.9% in mainland trading last week, its biggest loss since mid-May, after President Donald Trump abruptly escalated the trade war with new tariffs on Chinese goods. Beijing pledged to respond if the U.S. goes ahead with a plan to impose a 10% tariff on a further $300 billion in Chinese imports. “It appears that the tariffs hike suggests the return of tit-for-tat moves and a suspension of trade talks, and the PBOC sees no need to keep the yuan stable in the near term,” said Ken Cheung, a senior currency strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd.
