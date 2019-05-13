  1. Home
Share market LIVE: Sensex down 100 points, Nifty near 11,250; Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra among top losers

Updated:May 13, 2019 9:23:21 am

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Monday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 100 points to 37,362.99, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,250-mark.

Valuation Of Top Companies, 10 most valued Indian companies, RIL, TCS, market capitalisation, m-cap, Sensex, Stock Market, आरआईएल, Share MarketThe SGX Nifty was trading 42 points down or 0.37 per cent lower at  11,241, indicating a weak opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Monday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 100 points to 37,362.99, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,250-mark. SBI shares are up 1.8% to Rs 313.50, while ONGC shares are trading 0.6% higher at Rs 167.80 to emerge among the biggest Sensex gainers. Tata Steel shares are down 2% to Rs 478.80, while Kotak Mahindra shares are down by 0.5%. 

US stock futures fell and Asian shares slipped on Monday on growing uncertainty over whether the United States and China will be able to reach a deal to end their escalating trade war. The United States and China appeared at a deadlock over trade negotiations on Sunday as Washington demanded promises of concrete changes to Chinese law and Beijing said it would not swallow any “bitter fruit” that harmed its interests, Reuters reported. We bring to you Live updates.

09:23 (IST)13 May 2019
BSE live: Sensex down 100 points, Nifty near 11,250; Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra among top losers

The Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Monday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 100 points to 37,362.99, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,250-mark. SBI shares are up 1.8% to Rs 313.50, while ONGC shares are trading 0.6% higher at Rs 167.80 to emerge among the biggest Sensex gainers. Tata Steel shares are down 2% to Rs 478.80, while Kotak Mahindra shares are down by 0.5%. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.

09:11 (IST)13 May 2019
Bharti Airtel Rating: Buy; results bucked downtrend of last several quarters

Bharti bucked the competition-driven downtrend of the past several quarters with a strong fourth-quarter performance. Consolidated Ebitda grew by a robust 7% q-o-q to Rs 66 bn (5% beat), with the margin expanding 150bp q-o-q (200bp beat) to 32.2%, led by a turnaround in the India wireless business margin (+410bp q-o-q). However, adj. net loss widened to Rs 12 bn (our estimate: Rs 7.2 bn) from Rs 10.4 bn in the previous quarter. For FY19, consolidated revenue/Ebitda/PAT declined by 2%/14%/ 63% y-o-y.

09:10 (IST)13 May 2019
Ease of Doing Business: Commerce Ministry seeks cut in compliant burden on firms

In an attempt to bring down the compliance burden on companies, especially the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the commerce ministry has urged the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) to explore avenues where firms can opt for self-certifying their returns as well as clubbing all the returns to be filed in a year into a single annual return. Besides, it also wants that forms such as those related to certifying a company’s registered office and for becoming director in a company too should be clubbed with the annual return. Sources said that commerce ministry earlier this week approached the MCA requesting it to explore options regarding bringing down the number of compliances companies have to follow to reduce their regulatory burden.

08:57 (IST)13 May 2019
Gathering storms: India Inc in deep trouble as sales slow, profits fall

The earnings season has so far been an extremely dull one, with most companies reporting muted top line growth and a fall in net profits. Demand is clearly very weak; companies have been unable to hold on to their operating margins and even pushing through volumes has been difficult. With purchasing power being crimped, the competitive intensity has gone up. 

08:48 (IST)13 May 2019
Out of woods? Pakistan secures $6 billion IMF bailout to ease economic crisis

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund reached an agreement on a loan of about $6 billion designed to help the South Asian nation avert an economic crisis. The lender’s executive board will meet to approve the agreement for the 39-month loan, “subject to the timely implementation of prior actions and confirmation of international partners’ financial commitments,” IMF’s mission chief Ernesto Ramirez Rigo said in a statement. The loan would represent the 13th bailout since the late 1980s from the IMF to Pakistan, which is facing a balance-of-payments crisis triggered by high fiscal and current-account deficits and dwindling foreign exchange reserves. The pact was reached after Prime Minister Imran Khan overhauled his economic team, including the installation of Reza Baqir, who previously served in senior positions at the IMF, as the central bank governor.

08:47 (IST)13 May 2019
Uber IPO flops, SoftBank’s market value slides $9 billion

On Thursday, as his company booked a $3.8 billion gain from its stake in Uber Technologies Inc., Masayoshi Son told SoftBank Group Corp. investors that their time had finally come. Instead, they’re still waiting. The day after Son’s earnings presentation, SoftBank slid 5.4% and fell again on Monday, as dropping as much as 4.9%. Uber’s initial public offering was a flop with shares sliding on the first day of trading, at the same time the U.S. and China escalated tensions over their trade dispute. SoftBank has lost about $9 billion in market value despite reporting last week that profit more than tripled thanks to the valuation gain from its stake in the U.S. ride-hailing giant.

08:46 (IST)13 May 2019
Back with a bang: Bitcoin climbs above $7,000 as cryptocurrency rally extends

Bitcoin climbed to the highest since September, briefly surpassing $7,000, as a rally in cryptocurrencies gathered pace in trading over the weekend. Bitcoin advanced 11% from Friday to $6,957.73 as of 9:01 a.m. Tokyo time, having earlier hit $7,585, according to Bitstamp pricing. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index is up 7.6%. The largest cryptocurrency is on a tear after trading closer to $5,000 at the start of May and has more than doubled since mid-December. Still, it remains a long way off its 2017 peak that topped $19,000.

