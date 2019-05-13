Share market LIVE: Sensex down 100 points, Nifty near 11,250; Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra among top losers

Share market LIVE:\u00a0The Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Monday morning, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 100 points to 37,362.99, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,250-mark. SBI shares are up 1.8% to Rs 313.50, while ONGC shares are trading 0.6% higher at Rs 167.80 to emerge among the biggest Sensex gainers. Tata Steel shares are down 2% to Rs 478.80, while Kotak Mahindra shares are down by 0.5%.\u00a0 US stock futures fell and Asian shares slipped on Monday on growing uncertainty over whether the United States and China will be able to reach a deal to end their escalating trade war.\u00a0The United States and China appeared at a deadlock over trade negotiations on Sunday as Washington demanded promises of concrete changes to Chinese law and Beijing said it would not swallow any \u201cbitter fruit\u201d that harmed its interests, Reuters reported.\u00a0We bring to you Live updates.