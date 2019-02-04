Share Market Live: Sensex down 100 points, Nifty below 10,850; Yes Bank, Heromotocorp down up to 5%

BSE Sensex, Nifty, Indian Share Market Live updates: Yes Bank share price slumped by more than 5% to Rs 175.60, while Heromotocorp shares tanked by more than 3% to Rs 2,720 in the morning trade.

Stock Market Live: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–opened lower on Monday, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 100 points to 36,369.43 while the Nifty is trading below the 10,850-mark. Yes Bank share price slumped by more than 5% to Rs 175.60, while Heromotocorp shares tanked by more than 3% to Rs 2,720 in the morning trade.

Meanwhile, Asia stocks hovered near four-month highs on Monday after a mixed performance on Wall Street at the close of last week, while the dollar firmed against the yen following strong U.S. job and manufacturing data. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat. It had scaled a four-month peak on Friday along with a surge in its global peers. Trade was subdued with many of the region’s markets closed for the Lunar New Year. China’s financial markets are closed all week, while those in South Korea are shut until Thursday, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.