Share Market Live: Sensex down 100 points, Nifty below 10,850; Yes Bank, Heromotocorp down up to 5%

Stock Market Live: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–opened lower on Monday, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 100 points to 36,369.43 while the Nifty is trading below the 10,850-mark. Yes Bank share price slumped by more than 5% to Rs 175.60, while Heromotocorp shares tanked by more than 3% to Rs 2,720 in the morning trade.
Meanwhile, Asia stocks hovered near four-month highs on Monday after a mixed performance on Wall Street at the close of last week, while the dollar firmed against the yen following strong U.S. job and manufacturing data. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat. It had scaled a four-month peak on Friday along with a surge in its global peers. Trade was subdued with many of the region’s markets closed for the Lunar New Year. China’s financial markets are closed all week, while those in South Korea are shut until Thursday, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Shares in India's Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd plunged on Monday to their lowest in over five years as claims of financial mismanagement and broader sectoral woes continue to plague the home loan provider. Investigative media outlet Cobrapost had alleged last week that loans from Indian state banks were diverted by Dewan to shell companies, including those linked to its controlling shareholders. Dewan has, however, denied lending to shell companies and said it had not received any communication from the government in relation to an investigation. Separately, Dewan said on Saturday it would sell a 9.15 percent stake in housing finance firm Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd to private equity funds managed by Blackstone Group LP. Wadhawan Global Capital will also sell its 70 percent stake in Aadhar Housing to Blackstone. (Reuters reported)
The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–opened lower on Monday, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 100 points to 36,369.43 while the Nifty is trading below the 10,850-mark. Yes Bank share price slumped by more than 5% to Rs 175.60, while Heromotocorp shares tanked by more than 3% to Rs 2,720 in the morning trade. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Indian policymakers tried to strike a balance between fiscal prudence and responding to the agrarian distress in the Interim Budget. For starters, the fiscal deficit for the FY19 came in close to our expectations, narrowing to 3.4% of GDP (JP Morgan: 3.3%) from 3.5% of GDP in the previous year, thereby belying some market fears of a large fiscal slippage. In fact, net of asset sales, the Centre consolidated its deficit by 0.2% of GDP in FY19. Furthermore, the FY20 budget included a new programme of cash-transfers for farmers, against a backdrop of rural distress.
Read more: Budget & MPC: Interim budget tries to strike a balance but the real story lies off balance sheet
Any hopes that the telecom industry had of reduction in levies such as licence fee, spectrum usage charges or some form of further moratorium on the payment of deferred spectrum charges seem dashed now. Budget, it is quite clear that the department of telecommunications (DoT) is not going to bring about any reduction in levies as promised in the new telecom policy document. The numbers on telecom earnings show that with declining tariffs in the industry, the sector’s revenues are falling and with that the government’s revenue as well. As a result, there’s hardly any room for the government to reduce levies.
Also read: Golden goose: Telecom firms may continue to bleed as missed revenue targets leave no room for cut in levies
Most of the criticism of the CSO raising its estimates of GDP just the day before the Interim Budget, not surprisingly, was about the possibility that this was done to give the government more room to show a lower deficit number. This, however, didn’t happen since, while the FY18 nominal GDP was raised to Rs 171 lakh crore from Rs 168 lakh crore earlier, the government retained the same advance estimate for FY19 GDP that was made in the first week of January; had it raised the GDP estimate for FY19, it would have been able to accommodate a higher fiscal deficit since the level is calculated as a proportion of GDP. Of course, it can still do this later and then show that the fiscal slippage was not as large as was earlier made out.
Read full story here: Budget mysteries: Why so many stimulus if the economy is humming
The central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may consider the government’s request for an interim dividend in the customary post-Budget meeting with the finance minister, scheduled for February 9, sources told FE. The Budget has factored in a Rs 68,000-crore dividend from the RBI in the revised estimate for the current fiscal, economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told Rson Saturday. Since the government has already received Rs40,000 crore from the RBI this fiscal, the interim dividend is expected to be around Rs 28,000 crore.
Also read: RBI board likely to take up interim dividend request in Feb 9 board meeting
Caught between the twin goals of treading the fiscal consolidation path and keeping its various welfare programmes adequately financed, the Centre has scaled up the funding of these non-revenue-generating schemes through extra-budgetary resources (EBRs), all off-budget borrowings raised by its surrogates. EBRs of this variety jumped from Rs77,350 crore in FY17 to a massive Rs2.24 lakh crore in FY18 and, as per the Interim Budget presented on February 1, to Rs2.74 lakh crore in FY19.
Also read: Loaned glory: Sharp rise in extra budgetary borrowings by PSUs raise the spectre of a debt trap