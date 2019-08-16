Share Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; Yes Bank, HDFC Life shares in focus

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 45 points up at 10,953 indicating a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares were heading for weekly losses on Friday as conflicting messages on the Sino-U.S. trade war only added to worries for the global economy, while talk of aggressive central bank stimulus drove bond yields to fresh lows, Reuters reported. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he believed China wanted to make a trade deal and that the dispute would be fairly short. Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank will assume focus, after the firm announced that the board meet with regard to the QIP issue. Shares of ONGC will also assume focus, after the firm reported tepid Q1 results. We bring to you live updates.
Crude oil prices rose on Friday after two days of declines, buoyed following data showing a rise in U.S. retail sales helped ease some concerns about a recession in the world’s biggest economy. Brent crude was up 31 cents, or 0.5%, at $58.54 a barrel at 0047 GMT, after falling 2.1% on Thursday and 3% the previous day. U.S. crude was up 43 cents, or 0.8%, at $54.90 a barrel, having fallen 1.4% the previous session and 3.3% on Wednesday.
Asian shares were heading for weekly losses on Friday as conflicting messages on the Sino-U.S. trade war only added to worries for the global economy, while talk of aggressive central bank stimulus drove bond yields to fresh lows. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he believed China wanted to make a trade deal and that the dispute would be fairly short.Beijing on Thursday vowed to counter the latest tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods but called on the United States to meet it halfway on a potential trade deal.
US President Donald Trump has said that China is doing very poorly as a result of the trade war and the “longer it goes on, the stronger we get”. Asserting that the United States is “having a very good discussion” on a trade deal with China, Trump told reporters at the Morristown airport in New Jersey that he will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping “very soon”. On the protests in Hong Kong which have been going on since early June, the US president said that Xi can “humanely” solve the problem so that “everybody is happy”.
