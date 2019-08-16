Share Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; Yes Bank, HDFC Life shares in focus

Heavyweights – Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank – contributed 38% to the Sensex gain. The two together enjoy a weightage of about 2s3% in the basket of 30 stocks. (Reuters)

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 45 points up at 10,953 indicating a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares were heading for weekly losses on Friday as conflicting messages on the Sino-U.S. trade war only added to worries for the global economy, while talk of aggressive central bank stimulus drove bond yields to fresh lows, Reuters reported. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he believed China wanted to make a trade deal and that the dispute would be fairly short. Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank will assume focus, after the firm announced that the board meet with regard to the QIP issue. Shares of ONGC will also assume focus, after the firm reported tepid Q1 results. We bring to you live updates.