Share market LIVE: Sensex down 200 points, Nifty nears 11,650; RIL slumps 3%, HDFC Bank up

Stock market LIVE:The Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Monday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is down about 210 points to 38,927.43, while the Nifty is trading 70 points down to 11,683. Reliance Industries shares slumped nearly 3% to hit the day's low at Rs 1,345.05. HDFC Bank shares are trading 0.5% up at Rs 2,301.75.\u00a0 Asian stocks were steady on Monday as investors awaited the return of major financial markets from the Good Friday holiday, while oil prices spiked on a report the US is likely to ask all importers of Iranian oil to end their purchases or face sanctions. Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will assume focus after the firm reported strong Q4 results, and is set to separate fibre and tower assets in a bid to cut Jio debt. HDFC Bank shares will also be on the investor's radar after Q4 results came in beating estimates, as NII grew and asset quality remains stable. L&T shares will also assume focus, after the firm received CCI nod for deal with Schneider. We bring to you live updates.