Share market LIVE: Sensex down 200 points, Nifty nears 11,650; RIL slumps 3%, HDFC Bank up

By: | Updated:Apr 22, 2019 9:26 am

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Monday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is down about 210 points to 38,927.43, while the Nifty is trading 70 points down to 11,683.

The SGX Nifty was trading 38 points or 0.29 per cent down at 11,752.80 indicating a weak opening for Nifty and Sensex.

Asian stocks were steady on Monday as investors awaited the return of major financial markets from the Good Friday holiday, while oil prices spiked on a report the US is likely to ask all importers of Iranian oil to end their purchases or face sanctions.

Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will assume focus after the firm reported strong Q4 results, and is set to separate fibre and tower assets in a bid to cut Jio debt. HDFC Bank shares will also be on the investor’s radar after Q4 results came in beating estimates, as NII grew and asset quality remains stable. L&T shares will also assume focus, after the firm received CCI nod for deal with Schneider. We bring to you live updates.

Live Blog

09:26 (IST)22 Apr 2019
The Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Monday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is down about 210 points to 38,927.43, while the Nifty is trading 70 points down to 11,683. Reliance Industries shares slumped nearly 3% to hit the day's low at Rs 1,345.05. HDFC Bank shares are trading 0.5% up at Rs 2,301.75.  A look at live Sensex heatmap.

09:13 (IST)22 Apr 2019
UDAY: Discoms cut down on fresh borrowing

State-run electricity distribution entities (discoms), which had saved a substantial Rs 34,000 crore on interest costs due to the UDAY scheme in the two years ended December 2018, seem to be on a belt-tightening mode. According to data reviewed by FE, fresh borrowings by discoms of 12 major states in the 18 months ended Match 31, 2018 was only Rs 1.2 lakh crore, one-fifth lower than anticipated by the Union power ministry. Borrowings were expected to be higher given these discoms’ combined accumulated losses of Rs 66,436 crore (which is usually financed entirely via fresh borrowings) during the period and the allowed working capital limit of Rs 87,595 crore (banks and financial institutions could lend only 25% of a discom’s revenue in the previous year as working capital).

09:12 (IST)22 Apr 2019
India should be beware of Aramco billions, crude-powered development model

It is funny how friendly someone gets when they’re trying to sell you something. Saudi Arabian Oil Co. is doing its best to make nice with one of its biggest customers. With the ink barely dry on the takeover of 70% of the country’s chemical giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp. and the issuance of its first-ever corporate bond, Aramco is looking to buy a stake in the world’s biggest oil refinery. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is seeking to sell as much as a quarter of its refining business for at least $10 billion and is entertaining offers from Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg News this week.

09:11 (IST)22 Apr 2019
Jet Airways shutdown: The surprise was that so few saw it coming

Even in late 2017, ratings agency CRISIL had sounded a warning on the aviation industry, pointing out that rising fuel prices could hurt airlines. Even otherwise, it has become evident over the last few years that the country simply does not have enough purchasing power to be able to sustain full-service carriers; in fact, there have been quarters in which even the well-run no-frills airline Indigo has posted losses. Which is why, it is surprising the banks were not more alert about their exposure to Jet Airways and didn’t push the management to pull up its socks. 

09:04 (IST)22 Apr 2019
Maruti Suzuki cuts discounts on popular models, all sops to go by September

Maruti Suzuki has started lowering discounts on several models to drive up sales before it phases out the practice later this year. Dealers FE spoke to said discounts on popular models such as Alto and Dzire were trimmed from Rs 60,000 earlier to Rs 40,000 in April. The discounts would be further lowered and fully phased out by around August or September. Similarly, discounts on compact SUV Brezza and premium hatchback Swift have been cut this month by around Rs15,000-Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000, respectively.

09:02 (IST)22 Apr 2019
Asia stocks firm, crude hits 5-month high on Iran sanctions report

Asian stocks were steady on Monday as investors awaited the return of major financial markets from the Good Friday holiday, while oil prices spiked on a report the U.S. is likely to ask all importers of Iranian oil to end their purchases or face sanctions. Brent futures rallied to a five-month high, after the Washington Post said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will announce “that as of May 2, the State Department will no longer grant sanctions waivers to any country that is currently importing Iranian crude or condensate.” Equities markets were subdued, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan trading little changed.

09:00 (IST)22 Apr 2019
Recap: HDFC Bank Q4 net profit jumps 23% on-year, asset quality improves, provisions decline; key highlights

India’s major private sector lender HDFC Bank reported robust Q4 results for the January-March period, even as asset quality improved and provisions declined. HDFC Bank reported a 23% on-year rise in net profit to Rs 5,885 crore, the private lender said in a stock exchange filing. The profit came in higher than analysts estimates of Rs 5,715 crore. The asset quality has seen improvement compared to earlier quarters. Notably, the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) as a percentage of gross advances came down to 1.36% in Q4 against 1.38% in the previous quarter. 

08:49 (IST)22 Apr 2019
BSE to boost Kazakhstan’s startup ecosystem as latter seeks support for listing, incubation platforms

Central Asia’s largest economy Kazakhstan is looking to boost its startup ecosystem seeking support from the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem — India. Kazakhstan’s brand ambassador to India Bulat Sarsenbayev is looking to implement the startup listing platform and support offered by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to startups and small businesses at the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) based in the country’s financial hub Almaty.

08:44 (IST)22 Apr 2019
Oil prices rise on report U.S. will end all Iran oil sanction waivers

Oil prices rose by 1 percent on Monday, with Brent hitting its highest level since November, driven up by a report the United States is preparing to announce that all imports of Iranian oil will have to end or be subject to sanctions. Brent crude futures were at a November 2018 high of $72.70 per barrel at 0100 GMT, up 1 percent from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $64.70 per barrel, up 1 percent from their previous settlement.

08:43 (IST)22 Apr 2019
10 best performing mutual funds over the last 5 years

Mutual fund investments work best over the long term because assets need time to grow, and over a longer period of time, volatility in the markets tend to get smoothed out. That is why we advocate looking at the performance of a mutual fund scheme over a period of at least five years before deciding to invest in them. You can look at their performance over a longer period of time if you wish, but we have taken an optimum period of five years. Once invested, you should review the performance every year.

08:42 (IST)22 Apr 2019
PSU banks: Why the new government will need to take tough measures

India, the world’s fastest growing large economy, is slowing: There has been a visible deceleration in activity in the past six months. It started with slowing sales of autos and some durable goods and has spread from there. Airline traffic growth is down; companies are now saying sales of consumer staples such as soaps and detergents have begun to weaken, too. Even as the hunt for reasons for the slowdown begins, the main culprit appears to be a familiar one: the still largely government-owned financial system.

