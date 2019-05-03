Share market LIVE: Sensex opens 80 points up, Nifty near 11,750; Airtel, Yes Bank top gainers

Stock market LIVE:\u00a0The Sensex and Nifty are opened marginally higher on Friday morning, tracking mixed cues. The Sensex is up about 76 points to 39,057.30, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,750-mark. Yes Bank share price jumped by more than 1.4% to Rs 176.25, while Bharti Airtel shares are trading 1.4% higher at Rs 329.30 to emerge among the biggest Sensex gainers.\u00a0 Asian share markets were subdued on Friday amid thin holiday trade although the dollar found support as investors pared expectations for a US rate cut this year while oil prices loitered near one-month lows on oversupply fears. Australia's benchmark index was last up 0.2 percent, New Zealand shares were off 0.5 percent while South Korea's KOSPI slipped 0.3 percent. Trading volumes were light across Asia with markets in China and Japan still closed for holidays, Reuters reported. We bring to you Live updates.