  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Share market LIVE: Sensex opens 80 points up, Nifty near 11,750; Airtel, Yes Bank top gainers

Share market LIVE: Sensex opens 80 points up, Nifty near 11,750; Airtel, Yes Bank top gainers

By: |
Updated:May 03, 2019 9:44:46 am

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are opened marginally higher on Friday morning, tracking mixed cues. The Sensex is up about 76 points to 39,057.30, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,750-mark.

Stock Tips, Invest In Stocks, Stock Return, Stock Market, Market Return, स्टॉक, शेयर, Brokerage House, किन शेयरों में करें निवेश, BSE, NSEShare market LIVE: The Sensex is up about 76 points to 39,057.30, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,750-mark.

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are opened marginally higher on Friday morning, tracking mixed cues. The Sensex is up about 76 points to 39,057.30, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,750-mark. Yes Bank share price jumped by more than 1.4% to Rs 176.25, while Bharti Airtel shares are trading 1.4% higher at Rs 329.30 to emerge among the biggest Sensex gainers. 

Asian share markets were subdued on Friday amid thin holiday trade although the dollar found support as investors pared expectations for a US rate cut this year while oil prices loitered near one-month lows on oversupply fears.

Australia’s benchmark index was last up 0.2 percent, New Zealand shares were off 0.5 percent while South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.3 percent. Trading volumes were light across Asia with markets in China and Japan still closed for holidays, Reuters reported. We bring to you Live updates.

Live Blog

09:44 (IST)03 May 2019
Global stocks update: Asian markets calm as investors await US jobs report

Asian share markets were subdued on Friday amid thin holiday trade although the dollar found support as investors pared expectations for a U.S. rate cut this year while oil prices loitered near one-month lows on oversupply fears. Australia’s benchmark index was last up 0.2 percent, New Zealand shares were off 0.5 percent while South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.3 percent. Trading volumes were light across Asia with markets in China and Japan still closed for holidays. Overnight on Wall Street, major indices gave up initial gains and closed in the red, weighed down by energy shares.

Also read: Global stocks update: Asian markets calm as investors await US jobs report

09:26 (IST)03 May 2019
BSE live: Sensex opens 80 points up, Nifty near 11,750; Airtel, Yes Bank top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty are opened marginally higher on Friday morning, tracking mixed cues. The Sensex is up about 76 points to 39,057.30, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,750-mark. Yes Bank share price jumped by more than 1.4% to Rs 176.25, while Bharti Airtel shares are trading 1.4% higher at Rs 329.30 to emerge among the biggest Sensex gainers. A look at live Sensex heatmap.

09:18 (IST)03 May 2019
NBFCs were too loosely regulated for too long

The proposed tightening of rules for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are very late in coming, and going by the problems the sector is facing, it is surprising the regulators haven’t been more concerned. To be sure, the liquidity mismatches were exacerbated by the IL&FS crisis, which surfaced last August, but the fact is NBFCs have been over-dependent on mutual funds and on short-term borrowings for a long time now. The same is true for some home finance companies (HFCs). Consequently, the rules need to be tightened for HFCs also, with these intermediaries being fully under the oversight of RBI. Should some players need to down the shutters or be merged with bigger companies, to ensure the system isn’t at risk, so be it.

Also read: NBFCs were too loosely regulated for too long

09:16 (IST)03 May 2019
Axis RERA Fund invests Rs 60 crore in Chennai’s Akshaya Group

Axis RERA Opportunities Fund – I has signed a deal to invest `60 crore in the Chennai-headquartered real estate developer, Akshaya Group. The investment in the developer is the first one of Axis AMC’s maiden real estate alternative investment fund. The Axis RERA Fund has invested in Akshaya’s Orlando, township project. The upcoming project is located in Kelambakkam on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) — Chennai’s famed information technology (IT) corridor.

Also read: Axis RERA Fund invests Rs 60 crore in Chennai’s Akshaya Group

09:14 (IST)03 May 2019
Income tax returns shrink in FY19 as demonetisation effect wanes

After clocking steep growth rates over the last few years (an average of 25% in the three years to FY18), the number of taxpayers filing income-tax e-returns saw a marginal contraction in FY19. In FY19, only 6.68 crore returns were filed online, 1% lower than 6.74 crore filed in FY18.

Also read: Income tax returns shrink in FY19 as demonetisation effect wanes

09:13 (IST)03 May 2019
Airtel offers Amazon Prime to prepaid users to beat Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea

The battle for content among mobile operators promises to get fiercer in the days to come, and once again, the ultimate beneficiaries would be the consumers — in fact to be precise, the low-end, prepaid consumers. Though operators such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea provide access to OTT platforms like Zee5, SonyLiv, Hooq, Hungama or Shemaroo through their TV apps like Airtel TV, Jio TV, or Vodafone Play (depending on the tie-ups) to prepaid as well as postpaid users; aspirational brands like Netflix and Amazon Prime are limited to postpaid users with above Rs 399 monthly plans.

Also read: Airtel offers Amazon Prime to prepaid users to beat Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea

09:12 (IST)03 May 2019
Banks get NCLAT nod to declare defaulting IL&FS accounts as NPAs

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday allowed the banks to declare as non-performing assets (NPAs) the accounts of IL&FS and its group companies that have defaulted on payments. A bench headed by chairman Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya lifted the embargo on the banks to declare the accounts of the debt-ridden IL&FS and its 300 group entities.

Also read: Banks get NCLAT nod to declare defaulting IL&FS accounts as NPAs

09:11 (IST)03 May 2019
Shining again: Gold demand rises again

Indian gold demand rose 5% in January-March to 159 tonne against a marginal fall in the previous quarter, but it still trailed a 7% rise globally. WGC now forecasts 2019 Indian demand at 750-850 tonne against 760 tonne in 2018.

Also read: Shining again: Gold demand rises again

08:58 (IST)03 May 2019
Pulwama-Balakot effect: India-Pakistan trade halves in February, plunges headlong since

India’s imports from Pakistan crashed 44.6% and its exports to the hostile neighbour plunged 43.7% in February when New Delhi revoked its most favoured nation (MFN) status to Islamabad in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack on the 14th of month, perpetrated by Pakistan-based militant outfit e-Mohammed (JeM). Trade sources said trade between the two countries have since fallen further to very low levels, though official data is still not available.

Also read: Pulwama-Balakot effect: India-Pakistan trade halves in February, plunges headlong since

08:48 (IST)03 May 2019
Care rating: Indiabulls Housing Finance on credit watch

Care Ratings has put a clutch of Indiabulls Housing Finance’s debt instruments — most of them AAA-rated — on ‘credit watch with developing implications’, the home financier informed the exchanges on Thursday. The rating action is on account of Indiabulls Housing’s decision to acquire the stress-laden Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Care Ratings said in a note. Indiabulls Housing is the second top-rated non-banking finance company (NBFC) to be put on credit watch after PNB Housing Finance this week amid a tight liquidity situation, which has made fund-raising difficult and expensive for NBFCs.

Also read: Care rating: Indiabulls Housing Finance on credit watch

08:47 (IST)03 May 2019
Slippery ground: A $42 billion slump makes auto stocks the worst sector in India

India’s car stocks have lost $42 billion in value in the last 16 months, and some analysts say the rout may not be over. A gauge of automobile companies has fallen 30 percent since reaching a record in December 2017, and is the worst-performer among 19 sector indexes in the nation’s equity market this year. That’s as the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index rallied to a fresh peak last month. A slowdown in consumption amid a cash crunch in the banking system has left carmakers with a pile of unsold vehicles in what was one of the world’s fastest-growing auto market until last year. Little surprise then that Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and Mahindra& Mahindra Ltd. are among the biggest decliners on the Sensex this year, notching losses of up to 20 percent.

Also read: Slippery ground: A $42 billion slump makes auto stocks the worst sector in India

08:46 (IST)03 May 2019
Elon Musk to make $500 billion autonomy pitch to Tesla investors

Elon Musk described autonomous-driving technology as “transformative” to Tesla Inc. in a call aimed at ginning up interest in the electric-car maker’s debt and stock offering of about $2 billion, according to two people who dialed in. The chief executive officer said autonomy is a fundamental driver for Tesla and key to how it could become a “half-trillion dollar market cap company,” said the people, who asked not to be identified because the call wasn’t open to the public. A Tesla spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The comments build on the case that Musk made during an investor day focused on autonomy last week that Tesla is on the cusp of having 1 million vehicles on the road that will be fully capable of driving themselves. The billionaire plans to put those cars into a shared robotaxi service that the CEO described as being lucrative for both the company and its customers.

Also read: Elon Musk to make $500 billion autonomy pitch to Tesla investors

Switch to Hindi Edition