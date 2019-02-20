Share Market Live: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 10,650; Yes Bank, VEDL shares top gainers

Share market LIVE: The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Wednesday, tracking postive global cues. The Sensex is up 250 points to 35,603.47 while the Nifty is trading above the 10,650-mark. Yes Bank shares gained by more than 2% to Rs 217.50 in the morning trade. VEDL share price rallied by more than 1.7% to Rs 156.80 to emerge among top Sensex gainers.
Earlier, US stocks gained ground on Tuesday as upbeat results from Walmart boosted investor sentiment and high-level U.S.-China trade talks resumed in Washington. All three major U.S. equity indexes closed higher, with the Nasdaq ending its seventh consecutive day in the black. Stocks have recovered broadly from their year-end selloff, with the Nasdaq up almost 21 percent from its Dec. 24 low and the S&P 500 more than 18 percent, Reuters reported. Asian stocks advanced to 4-1/2-month highs on Wednesday as investors bet that Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators would be able to secure a deal to de-escalate their year-long tariff war. We bring to you LIVE updates.
The rupee inched up 3 paise to 71.31 against the US dollar in early trade Wednesday even as foreign fund outflows continued amid firming oil prices. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the domestic unit opened strong at 71.29 but gave up the gains to trade at 71.31. The rupee had closed at 71.34 versus the greenback Monday. Money markets were closed Tuesday on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained in sell-off mode, offloading shares worth a net Rs 813.76 crore Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 1,163.85 crore, provisional data showed. (PTI reported)
ndia, an economy infamous for high and sticky inflation, is currently coming to terms with the opposite phenomenon—inflation over the last year is not just falling, but falling more than expected. Inflation forecast errors have become one-sided. Moreover, inflation components continue to confound, with persistent divergence between food and core prices. In the latest reading, food inflation is at -1.3% and core inflation is at 5.8%, with a mysterious 7 percentage point gap between them.
BSE Sensex extended the fall on Tuesday as it continued its fall for the ninth straight session, closing the day 146 points lower, pulled down by IT stocks amid robust foreign fund outflows. The 30-share index settled 145.83 points, or 0.41 per cent lower at 35,352.61, after a 489-point intraday swing. NSE Nifty plunged 36.60 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 10,604.35.
Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal has invested Rs 650 crore in ride-haling firm Ola, making it the largest investment by an individual in Ola till date. The investment is part of Ola’s larger Series J funding round, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday. The funding will provide more power to Ola to compete with rival Uber and also reduce its dependence on another investor, SoftBank, which is the largest shareholder in the firm. Reportedly, SoftBank has offered to invest more in Ola and increase its stake. It is not clear whether Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal will take more funds from.
2012 was among the crucial years in Indian startup ecosystem history from the regulatory perspective when former minister Pranab Mukherjee introduced section 56(2)(viib) in the Income Tax Act. The controversial tax structure (labelled as angel tax) that saw massive backlash from startups and venture capital investors was otherwise set up with the purpose to check on money laundering. However, that inadvertently led to throwing the book at almost every entity that called itself a startup.
After Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rapped YES Bank for making a report marked ‘confidential’ public, the private lender said that the NPA divergence information followed due compliance. The bank stated that release of the report was made with intention to be fully compliant with SEBI regulations for information symmetry among market participants. RBI mandates that no part of the Risk Assessment Report (RAR) other than any information on divergence can be made public.
The goods and services tax (GST) Council on Wednesday will consider various proposals to cut tax rates on under-construction residential property, including a tiered structure with 2-3 rates corresponding to different base prices of the houses, officials privy to the discussions in the relevant group of ministers told FE.
Loans written off by a clutch of 19 large and mid-sized public-sector banks (PSBs) in the December quarter of FY19 rose 34% year-on-year (y-o-y) to nearly Rs 41,000 crore, contributing to a reduction in their non-performing assets (NPAs). These banks had written off loans worth only `33,259 crore in Q2FY19, up 24% y-o-y, indicating a gathering of pace in the write-off exercise.
US stocks gained ground on Tuesday as upbeat results from Walmart boosted investor sentiment and high-level U.S.-China trade talks resumed in Washington. All three major U.S. equity indexes closed higher, with the Nasdaq ending its seventh consecutive day in the black. Stocks have recovered broadly from their year-end selloff, with the Nasdaq up almost 21 percent from its Dec. 24 low and the S&P 500 more than 18 percent. More stocks are making 52-week highs than at any time since Wall Street was taking those indexes to records in August and September. (Reuters reported)
Asian stocks advanced to 4-1/2-month highs on Wednesday as investors bet that Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators would be able to secure a deal to de-escalate their year-long tariff war. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose nearly 1.0 percent to reach its highest levels since Oct. 2.Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.1 percent to six-month highs, while Korea's Kospi and Taiwan's index recovered to levels last seen in early October. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.75 percent to two-month highs. Chinese shares rose 0.4 percent, extending their run of gains to 18 percent from their Jan. 4 trough, thanks to inflows of foreign funds. (Reuters reported)