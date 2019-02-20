Share Market Live: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 10,650; Yes Bank, VEDL shares top gainers

Stock Market Live: Yes Bank shares gained by more than 2% to Rs 217.50 in the morning trade.

Share market LIVE: The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Wednesday, tracking postive global cues. The Sensex is up 250 points to 35,603.47 while the Nifty is trading above the 10,650-mark. Yes Bank shares gained by more than 2% to Rs 217.50 in the morning trade. VEDL share price rallied by more than 1.7% to Rs 156.80 to emerge among top Sensex gainers.

Earlier, US stocks gained ground on Tuesday as upbeat results from Walmart boosted investor sentiment and high-level U.S.-China trade talks resumed in Washington. All three major U.S. equity indexes closed higher, with the Nasdaq ending its seventh consecutive day in the black. Stocks have recovered broadly from their year-end selloff, with the Nasdaq up almost 21 percent from its Dec. 24 low and the S&P 500 more than 18 percent, Reuters reported. Asian stocks advanced to 4-1/2-month highs on Wednesday as investors bet that Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators would be able to secure a deal to de-escalate their year-long tariff war. We bring to you LIVE updates.