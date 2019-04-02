Share market LIVE: Sensex jumps 80 points, Nifty nears 11,700; Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors top gainers

Share market live: The SGX Nifty was trading 7 points higher or 0.08 per cent higher at 11,743 indicating a positive opening for Nifty and Sensex.

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Tuesday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is up about 70 points to 38,942.47, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,700-mark. Eicher Motors shares gained by more than 2% to hit the day’s high at Rs 20,617.35, while Bharti Airtel shares zoomed by more than 2% to Rs 347.10 on BSE. Yesterday, the Sensex clocked its record high of 39,115.57, while the Nifty surged past the 11,700-mark for the first time since September 3rd.

Asia shares extended their rally on Tuesday as factory activity surveys from China and the United States boosted investor confidence, triggering the largest one-day sell-off in the US Treasury market in nearly three months. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent to a seven-month high after rallying more than one per cent in the previous session, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.