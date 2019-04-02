Share market LIVE: Sensex jumps 80 points, Nifty nears 11,700; Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors top gainers

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Tuesday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is up about 70 points to 38,942.47, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,700-mark. Eicher Motors shares gained by more than 2% to hit the day’s high at Rs 20,617.35, while Bharti Airtel shares zoomed by more than 2% to Rs 347.10 on BSE. Yesterday, the Sensex clocked its record high of 39,115.57, while the Nifty surged past the 11,700-mark for the first time since September 3rd.
Asia shares extended their rally on Tuesday as factory activity surveys from China and the United States boosted investor confidence, triggering the largest one-day sell-off in the US Treasury market in nearly three months. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent to a seven-month high after rallying more than one per cent in the previous session, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.
The Reserve Bank of India will cut rates for a second consecutive time when its three-day policy meeting ends on Thursday, shortly before the first phase of the national election begins, a Reuters poll found. Those expectations for another rate cut have strengthened over the past month after Shaktikanta Das was appointed as the new RBI Governor in December. Lending rates were lowered and the policy stance shifted at his first meeting in February.
"NIFTY (11669) near-term momentum remains positive despite couple of indecisive patterns. BANKNIFTY (30327) formed a “Bearish Engulfing pattern”, it has to close with a gain to negate this pattern. The market breadth of Indian equities was positive for the third day in a row. FIIs resumed their purchases after a day’s pause (26 days of buying out of 27 sessions), while the DIIs resumed their selling. The market internals of global equities is above equilibrium across timeframes. 2% (previous 2%) of the global equities scaled to 52-week highs, while 2% (previous 3%) of them hit fresh 52-week lows," Reliance Securities said in a report.
The Embassy Office Parks REIT expects a 54% growth in its net operating income (NOI) in the next three years – till financial year 2020-2021. Speaking to media at an event post- REIT listing in Mumbai, Michael Holland, CEO, Embassy Office Parks, said that of the portfolio on offer in the REIT about 2.7 million square feet is under construction, and most of it will be completed in the next two and a half years. “All of this construction is within the Parks and is in addition to the about 25 million square feet (sq ft) that is operational,” he said, adding that it gives good headroom for the growth in REIT’s NOI.
With the Supreme Court’s verdict on the maintainability of RBI’s February 12 circular slated to be pronounced on Tuesday, independent power producers, in their supplemental submission to the apex court, have highlighted “inconsistencies” in the RBI’s stance on inter-creditor agreement (ICA). The industry also reiterated how payment indiscipline and preferential treatment to PSUs are causing stress in the sector. The SC had reserved the order on March 14 and had asked the parties to submit their additional inputs within March 25.
Gold inched up on Tuesday, but was trading near a more than three-week low touched in the previous session as the U.S. dollar strengthened and equities rose. Spot gold gained 0.1 percent to $1,288.30 per ounce by 0057 GMT, after touching its lowest since March 8 at $1,286.25 in the previous session.U.S. gold futures were down about 0.1 percent at $1,293.40 an ounce.
GST collections scaled record high of Rs 1.06 lakh crore in March, up from Rs 97,247 crore in the previous month, as compliance improved amid increased number of returns filed. “Total gross GST revenue collected in March, 2019 is Rs 1,06,577 crore of which Central GST is Rs 20,353 crore, State GST is Rs 27,520 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 50,418 crore and cess is Rs 8,286 crore,” an official statement said.
After the Sensex hit an all-time high this morning and with the Nifty nearing its record high mark, experts caution that the rally could be losing steam in the coming days. “I feel that the signs of exhaustion have started to show up on the Index. The up-moves over past few days have come with bearish divergences on the lead indicators which are clear signs of exhaustion. Even if the up-moves continue, we may see momentum being lost over coming days. There are high probabilities that the markets show some corrective tendencies from current levels,” Milan Vaishnav, consulting technical analyst told Financial Express Online.
Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries touched a fresh record high on Monday, propelling the firm’s market capitalisation to reach near the Rs 9 lakh crore mark. Reliance Industries shares jumped by more than 3.18% to hit the day’s high at Rs 1,406.05. At the day’s close Reliance Industries market capitalisation stood at Rs 8.82 lakh crore, making it India’s most valuable firm by mcap. RIL shares closed 2.1% higher at Rs 1,391.55. IT giant TCS comes at a distant second with its market capitalisation at Rs 7.62 lakh crore. Interestingly, the rally in the shares has also helped the Sensex to hit a fresh record high, and surge past the crucial 39,000-mark. According to data from BSE, RIL emerged as the top contributor to Sensex rally, with the firm’s shares accounting for 90 point gain in the index.
