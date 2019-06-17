Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; PNB, Reliance Infrastructure in focus today

  1. Home
Updated:Jun 17, 2019 9:17:52 am

The Indian headline indices-Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat on Monday morning amid rising global crude oil prices and trade tensions between US and China.

The Indian headline indices-Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat on Monday morning amid rising global crude oil prices and trade tensions between US and China. The investors will also keep a watch on US Fed monetary policy to be announced this week. On Friday, the Sensex ended 289.29 points lower at 39,452.17, while the Nifty50 lost 90.75 points to end at 11,823.30 level. The Indian Rupee on Friday ended lower at 69.80 per dollar against the previous close of 69.51 per dollar.

Shares of Punjab National Bank and Reliance Infrastructure will be in focus today. State-run PNB has put on sale six non-performing loans of over Rs 1,000 crore. The Reliance Infrastructure reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,301 crore in Jan-Mar of FY19, as compared with a profit of Rs 133 crore in the same period of previous year. Exceptional expenses increased to Rs 1,865 crore.

Live Blog

09:17 (IST)17 Jun 2019
PSU disinvestment: Govt to sell stake in 3 insurers to New India Assurance

Scouting for resources to make up for any potential shortfall in tax revenues, the government is exploring the feasibility of selling its stake in three general insurers —National, Oriental and United — after their proposed merger with New India Assurance.

“The department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) is preparing a proposal which will be finalised after detailed discussions with the department of financial services (DFS) and other key stakeholders. Some other options are also being looked at,” a senior government official told FE.

