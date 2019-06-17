Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; PNB, Reliance Infrastructure in focus today

The Indian headline indices-Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat on Monday morning amid rising global crude oil prices and trade tensions between US and China. The investors will also keep a watch on US Fed monetary policy to be announced this week.\u00a0On Friday, the Sensex ended 289.29 points lower at 39,452.17, while the Nifty50 lost 90.75 points to end at 11,823.30 level. The Indian Rupee on Friday ended lower at 69.80 per dollar against the previous close of 69.51 per dollar. Shares of Punjab National Bank and Reliance Infrastructure will be in focus today. State-run PNB has put on sale six non-performing loans of over Rs 1,000 crore. The Reliance Infrastructure reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,301 crore in Jan-Mar of FY19, as compared with a profit of Rs 133 crore in the same period of previous year. Exceptional expenses increased to Rs 1,865 crore.