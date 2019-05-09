Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; RIL, Yes Bank, Titan shares in focus

Share market LIVE:\u00a0The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Thursday morning, tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 10.50 points lower at 11,392.50 indicating a lower opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares hit six-week lows in early trade on Thursday as increased tensions ahead of key Sino-US trade negotiations fanned fresh concerns about the outlook for the global economy, Reuters reported. Investor focus has zeroed in on trade issues this week with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He expected to try to salvage a deal during negotiations with the United States in Washington on Thursday and Friday. That would avoid a sharp increase in tariffs on Chinese goods scheduled to take effect on Friday, said the Reuters report. Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank will assume focus, after India Ratings downgraded its long-term issuer ratings to AA- from AA+ with a negative outlook. Shares of Titan will also be in focus, after the firm reported strong Q4 results. Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will also assume focus, after global firm Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equalweight. We bring to you Live updates.