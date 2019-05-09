Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; RIL, Yes Bank, Titan shares in focus

  1. Home
Updated:May 09, 2019 9:08:12 am

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Thursday morning, tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 10.50 points lower at 11,392.50 indicating a lower opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Asian shares hit six-week lows in early trade on Thursday as increased tensions ahead of key Sino-US trade negotiations fanned fresh concerns about the outlook for the global economy, Reuters reported.

Investor focus has zeroed in on trade issues this week with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He expected to try to salvage a deal during negotiations with the United States in Washington on Thursday and Friday. That would avoid a sharp increase in tariffs on Chinese goods scheduled to take effect on Friday, said the Reuters report.

Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank will assume focus, after India Ratings downgraded its long-term issuer ratings to AA- from AA+ with a negative outlook. Shares of Titan will also be in focus, after the firm reported strong Q4 results. Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will also assume focus, after global firm Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equalweight. We bring to you Live updates.

Live Blog

09:08 (IST)09 May 2019
Reliance, TCS, HDFC Bank stand tall as broader index loses Rs 2 lakh cr in market cap

With three-fourths of the BSE500 companies having lost value in the last one year, the combined market capitalisation of the broader index has come off by Rs 2 lakh crore. The losses would be even higher, if one were to exclude three big firms – Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank – from the sample. Excluding these three, the market cap erosion would have been to the tune of Rs 6.78 lakh crore. Subdued corporate earnings, caution ahead of national election outcome and the renewed trade tensions between the United States and China are prompting investors to take risk off the table. On Wednesday, as many as 22 of the BSE-500 stocks slumped to 52-week lows, exacerbating the one-year long bearish trend in India’s stock markets. Stocks such as Cadila Healthcare, Jyothy Laboratories, Apollo Tyres, Bosch, Indiabulls Ventures and Rallies India tested their lowest levels in the past one year.

08:45 (IST)09 May 2019
Global markets: Asian shares hit fresh 6-week lows ahead of crucial US China trade talks

Asian shares hit six-week lows in early trade on Thursday as increased tensions ahead of key Sino-U.S. trade negotiations fanned fresh concerns about the outlook for the global economy. Investor focus has zeroed in on trade issues this week with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He expected to try to salvage a deal during negotiations with the United States in Washington on Thursday and Friday. That would avoid a sharp increase in tariffs on Chinese goods scheduled to take effect on Friday.

08:44 (IST)09 May 2019
Oil prices fall on trade dispute despite surprise drop in US crude inventories

Oil prices dropped on Thursday amid concerns over the escalating trade battle between the United States and China, despite a surprise fall in U.S. crude stockpiles. Brent crude oil futures were at $69.92 a barrel by 0102 GMT, down 44 cents, or 0.63 percent, from their previous settlement. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $61.67 per barrel, down 45 cents, or 0.72 percent, from their last close.

08:43 (IST)09 May 2019
Gold prices firm as US-China trade tensions heat up

Gold steadied on Thursday, with its appeal as a safe-haven for investors burnished by growing tensions ahead of key Sino-U.S. trade negotiations this week.  Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,281.61 per ounce at 0114 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged up 0.1 percent to $1,283.10 an ounce.  U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that China “broke the deal” it had reached in earlier trade talks with the United States, and vowed not to back down on imposing new tariffs on Chinese imports unless Beijing “stops cheating our workers”.

