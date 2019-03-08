Share market Highlights: Sensex extends losses, Nifty nears 11,000; Wipro, Tata Motors among top losers

Stock Market Highlights: Tata Motors shares slumped by more than 3% to Rs 183.30 on NSE.

Stock market Highlights: The stock markets–Sensex and Nifty– closed lower on Friday. The Sensex ended 54 points down to 36,671.43, while the Nifty closed below the 11,050-mark. Tata Motors shares lost more than 4.3% to end the session at Rs 181, while HCL Tech shares closed 2.4% down at Rs 1,009.45.

Asian stocks were headed for harm on Friday after the European Central Bank slashed its growth forecasts and launched an emergency round of policy stimulus, leaving investors fearing the worst for the global economy. Wall Street’s main indexes fell for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, after Europe’s central bank said it would defer interest rate hikes and offered banks a new round of cheap loans, raising fresh concerns about global economic growth. We bring to you LIVE updates.