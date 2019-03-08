Share market Highlights: Sensex extends losses, Nifty nears 11,000; Wipro, Tata Motors among top losers

Stock market Highlights: The stock markets–Sensex and Nifty– closed lower on Friday. The Sensex ended 54 points down to 36,671.43, while the Nifty closed below the 11,050-mark. Tata Motors shares lost more than 4.3% to end the session at Rs 181, while HCL Tech shares closed 2.4% down at Rs 1,009.45.
Asian stocks were headed for harm on Friday after the European Central Bank slashed its growth forecasts and launched an emergency round of policy stimulus, leaving investors fearing the worst for the global economy. Wall Street’s main indexes fell for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, after Europe’s central bank said it would defer interest rate hikes and offered banks a new round of cheap loans, raising fresh concerns about global economic growth. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Water treatment company VA Tech WABAG has bagged a project worth Rs 575 crore, under the National Mission for Clean Ganga Scheme in West Bengal. The scope of the project includes design, build, rehabilitate and operate sewage treatment facilities and associated infrastructure in Kolkata, West Bengal, city-based company said in a filing Friday. The design, build, rehabilitate and operate contract from Kolkata Municipal Development Authority, funded by National Mission for Clean Ganga, includes engineering, supply and construction of sewage treatment plants, renovation and up-gradation of the existing sewage treatment plants. The project under which WABAG would build sewage treatment plant over a period of 24 months would be executed on a public-private partnership basis.
Conversations have started all across the globe celebrating women for their success and achievements. With inspirational stories of Michelle Obama, Indra Nooyi, Lilly Singh among many others, the list is endless. Here are a few high-profile Indian women who are considered a force to reckon with and who have recently featured in Forbes’ billionaire list of 2019. Savitri Jindal
Chairperson of Jindal Group and Emeritus, Savitri Jindal shares her fortune with her sons who operate four divisions of group’s company. Her real time net worth was estimated to be $6.5 billion.
After a review of the existing norms concerning the white label ATMs (WLA), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to allow them to offer other services as well including bill payments and Interoperable Cash Deposit, subject to technical feasibility and certification by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The move is expected to enhance the viability of WLAs, said RBI in a statement. Relaxing the norms further, the central bank has allowed these WLA to buy wholesale cash above Rs 1 lakh directly from the RBI and currency chests. WLAs can also now source cash from any scheduled bank, including Cooperative Banks and Regional Rural Bank, RBI added.
National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Ahmedabad is expected to pass its order on Friday in the high-profile insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) case of Essar Steel in which ArcelorMittal has emerged as the winning bidder with Rs 42,000-crore offer. After NCLT’s decision today, the appellate tribunal NCLAT would hear the matter from 14 March onwards. The big Essar Steel IBC case is now already on its 584th day today.
After opening lower, the stock markets- Sensex and Nifty extended losses in the afternoon trade on Friday. The Sensex is down about 85 points to 36,641.14, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,000-mark. Shares of IT major Wipro are trading 4% down at Rs 258.10, after Azim Premji Trust's plan to sell 26.67 million (2.6 crore) shares at a price range of Rs 255.40 to 260.78 per share. Tata Motors shares slumped by more than 3% to Rs 183.30 on NSE. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has denied media reports claiming that he has pulled out of Star Health & Allied Insurance deal. Earlier, CNBC TV18 had reported citing sources that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala may have pulled out of the deal over concerns of financial performance. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was reportedly in talks to pick up a 35% stake in Star Health Insurance, with an overall investment of up to Rs 2,500 crore. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has said that he has not pulled out of the deal, and he is awaiting IRDA nod, reported CNBC TV18.
Shares of Interglobe Aviation which runs the IndiGo airline surged in trade on Friday afternoon. Interglobe Aviation shares gained as much as 2.7% to hit the day's high at Rs 1,255.50. At this price, the shares have hit their highest since May 31, 2018. According to technical indicators, the breakout suggests stock may in the near term rise up to the resistance at 1,324.35 rupees, the 76.4% retracement level. MACD is positive and above its signal line. Stock's wave pattern suggests, it is in the initial wave 'a' of a three wave uptrend. (with inputs from Reuters)
The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty have recovered from lows, and turned positive in the late morning trade on Friday. The Sensex is up about 5 points to 36,730.42, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,050-mark. Shares of IT major Wipro are trading 4% lower at Rs 258.25, after Azim Premji Trust's plan to sell 26.67 million (2.6 crore) shares at a price range of Rs 255.40 to 260.78 per share. Oil majors ONGC, IOC have emerged among the biggest Nifty losers, tanking by more than 2% each.
Soon, Japan may extend help to Mizoram in the development of its bamboo industry and road construction projects. Along with this, it may help in alleviating the impact of natural disasters in the area, Kenji Hiramatsu, Japanese Ambassador to India said on Thursday. The push will be towards setting up an industry for the value addition to the state’s bamboo resources, Hiramatsu told reporters, post a meeting with Mizoram’s chief minister Zoramthanga.
Shares of Arvind Fashions, the de-merged business of Arvind are trading higher after listing at Rs 591.75 on BSE. Arvind Fashions shares are trading at Rs 621.30 on NSE, implying a 5% rise from their listing price. Notably, AFL was demerged from parent entity Arvind Limited on November 29, 2018, and handles the branded and retail business. AFL has power brands such as US Polo Association, Arrow, Flying Machine and Tommy Hilfiger; speciality retail brands such as Gap, Sephora and Unlimited, which are the company’s family fashion store chain, and emerging brands that include Calvin Klein, Aeropostale, The Children’s Place and Ed Hardy.
The rupee opened 18 paise lower at 70.18 against the US dollar Friday on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks amid lower opening of domestic equities. Forex dealers said, strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on the domestic currency. However, fresh foreign fund inflows, easing crude prices supported the rupee and restricted the fall. The rupee opened weak at 70.18 at the interbank forex market, down 18 paise from its last close. The local currency, however, pared the initial loss and was trading at 70.11.
Japan’s Nikkei dropped to three-week lows on Friday morning on fresh concern about the growth after the European Central Bank decided to delay its first post-crisis interest-rate hike, pulling down Japanese shares across the board. At midday, the Nikkei share average was down 1.5 percent at 21,142.75. It touched 21,102.79, the lowest level since Feb. 14. The index, down the past three days, has declined 2.2 percent this week.
The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty are likely to opened lower on Friday, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is down about 45 points to 36,680.42, while the Nifty is trading above the 11,000-mark. Shares of IT major Wipro tanked by nearly 4% to hit the day's low at Rs 258.25, after Azim Premji Trust's plan to sell 26.67 million (2.6 crore) shares in Wipro at a price range of Rs 255.40 to 260.78 per share. ONGC shares slipped by more than 3% to hit the day's low at Rs 147, to emerge among the biggest Nifty losers. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Over 40% of Jet Airways’ total fleet of 123 aircraft is grounded due to non-payment of lease rentals and lack of spares, a senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Thursday. DGCA director general BS Bhullar said Jet’s flight schedule is being monitored on a monthly basis as its fleet count has been reduced to 70. “Jet’s financial situation is well known.
The Trump administration may have cited the absence of ‘equitable and reasonable’ market access from New Delhi to withdraw the duty benefits on annual exports worth $5.6 billion under the so-called Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) by May, but latest data showed India’s goods trade surplus with the US actually shrank for a second straight year through 2018.
Advancing women’s equality could boost global GDP by 31% or $28 trillion by 2025, the size of the US and China GDP combined, says a BofA-ML report, forecasting that by 2020 women would hold $72 trillion of the world’s financial assets, double the 2010 level, and accumulate assets 1.5 times faster than men. However, the report cautions that there is still much to do — the economic gender gap is reducing at a snail’s pace and, all being equal, will not close for centuries, 202 years to be precise.
HDFC Bank on Thursday reduced the marginal cost-based lending rate (MCLR) for two- and three-years tenors by 5 basis points to 8.85% and 9% respectively, according to the lender’s website. The country’s largest private sector lender by market capitalisation has reduced the rates after back-to-back rate hikes in December and January. MCLR for one, two and three-year tenors was raised by 5 bps in January to 8.75%, 8.90% and 9.05% respectively, while the rate was hiked by 5 bps for one, three and six-month tenors by 5 bps each in December 2018.
India wants to keep buying Iranian oil at its current level of about 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), as it negotiates with Washington about extending a sanctions waiver past early May, two sources in India said. India has reduced its purchases of Iranian oil but has been in talks on extending its sanctions waiver, a senior official said in January. New Delhi is asking to be allowed to still buy Iranian oil at current levels of around 1.25 million tonnes per month, or about 300,000 barrels per day, the sources said.
Gold imports by India climbed in February for a second straight month as retailers increased buying due to jewellery purchases for weddings in the world’s biggest consuming nation after China. Overseas purchases advanced 5.5% to 70.7 tonne last month from a year earlier, according to a person familiar with the data, who asked not to be named as the figures aren’t public. Imports during the April-February period declined 6.4% to 720 tonne, the person said.
Motherhood is a joyful experience but it can be quite demanding too, especially when you have to juggle with work, household chores, and raising children. And the challenges increase manifold when you are a single mother and have to get all the things done by yourself. Apart from immense mental strength, you need a sturdy money plan to support your children and self, and have a good future. Here are some of the things you must consider having in place for better financial health.
Azim Premji Trust is planning to sell 26.67 million (2.6 crore) shares in Wipro at a price range of Rs 255.40 to 260.78 per share, TV news channels reported citing the IT services major. The trust will end selling up to 0.44 per cent stake in the company at a price band fixed at a discount of 3 to 5 per cent to March 7 share price of Rs 268.85, the reports added. Azim Premji Trust is a part of the promoter group that owns 74.3 percent in the software services provider. Shares of Wipro closed down 3.05 per cent, or 8.45 points at Rs 269 on BSE today.
Even as we witness a comeback in the small and midcap stocks in the recent times, stock market experts say that many of the scrips in the space are still trading at attractive valuations. “A rally in small and mid caps started a few days back. Many stocks have rallied 15-20% from the bottom. However, if we look at it from the context of the levels from which they fell and where the overall large cap valuations stand today there is still a long way to go before we can say that the rally is over,” investment adviser Sandip Sabharwal told Financial Express Online.
The high real interest rates prevailing in India have clearly failed to shift households’ behaviour towards more savings, as unemployment, short term expenditures and financial borrowings have eaten into people’s pockets over the last five years, a report has shown. Indian economy is showing no signs of improvement in the household savings for the last 4-5 years despite high real interest rate in the economy, said the report by Kotak Securities.
Asian stocks shuddered lower on Friday after the European Central Bank slashed its growth forecasts and launched an emergency round of policy stimulus, leaving investors fearing the worst for the global economy. ECB President Mario Draghi said the economy was in “a period of continued weakness and pervasive uncertainty” as he pushed out a planned rate hike and instead offered banks a new round of cheap loans. The reversal came in the same week that Canada’s central bank took a sudden dovish turn and dismal data from Australia to the UK instilled a sense of foreboding in markets.
Wall Street’s main indexes fell for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, after Europe’s central bank said it would defer interest rate hikes and offered banks a new round of cheap loans, raising fresh concerns about global economic growth. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said: “We are (in) a period of continued weakness and pervasive uncertainty” as he announced cuts to the bank’s growth and inflation forecasts. “On the one hand, dovish talk could be bullish. On the other hand, maybe it is indicating just how slow things are over there,” said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.
Gold held steady on Friday as risk appetite faded after the European Central Bank cut its growth forecasts and launched an emergency round of policy stimulus, while a strong dollar capped gains ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data. Spot gold was steady at $1,285.17 per ounce as of 0119 GMT. U.S. gold futures were also flat at $1,286 an ounce.
Oil prices fell on Friday after the European Central Bank (ECB) warned economic weakness would continue and as U.S. crude output and exports chase new records, undermining efforts by producer club OPEC to tighten global markets. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $56.39 per barrel at 0122 GMT, down 27 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last settlement. Brent crude futures were at $65.96 per barrel, down 34 cents, or 0.5 percent.
