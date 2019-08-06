Share Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; RIL, Titan among shares in focus

Share Market News, Sensex Share Price Live: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 92 points down at 10,771 indicating a negative opening for Sensex and Nifty. Global stocks extended their already substantial losses and the offshore yuan hit an all-time low on Tuesday after Washington designated Beijing a currency manipulator in a rapid escalation of the U.S.-China trade war. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday the government had determined that China is manipulating its currency, and that Washington would engage the International Monetary Fund to eliminate unfair competition from Beijing, Reuters reported. Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will assume focus, after global brokerages revised their share price target. Titan shares will also be in focus ahead of the firm’s Q1 result scheduled to be reported today. We bring to you live updates.
Gold prices continued to rise on Tuesday as the protracted trade war between the United States and China intensified after Washington designated Beijing a currency manipulator, prompting a flight towards safe-haven assets. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,465.91 per ounce as of 0122 GMT. On Monday, gold surged 2% to its highest level in more than six years. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,480.90 an ounce. The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it had determined for the first time since 1994 that China was manipulating its currency, and that Washington would engage the International Monetary Fund to eliminate unfair competition from Beijing.
The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has launched its much awaited term insurance plan Jeevan Amar, which is much cheaper than its just-withdrawn Amulya Jeevan Term Plan. Not only the new term plan is cheaper, but it is more flexible and has much wider features. As Jeevan Amar is a term plan, it is a without profit plan and is also a non-linked plan. Which means, the plan is not market-linked and there will be no maturity value and only death claim will be payable to the nominee in case of unfortunate demise of the life assured during the policy term, provided the policy is in force.
North Korea on Tuesday said US-South Korean war games are a “flagrant violation” of efforts to reach peace on the Korean peninsula and reflect a lack of “political will” to improve relations. The comments by an unnamed North Korean foreign ministry spokesman, carried by state news agency KCNA, came as Pyongyang fired two “unidentified projectiles” off its east coast, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, but remained under pressure as the escalating U.S.-China trade war stoked concerns over global economic growth and future demand for crude. Brent crude futures had risen 10 cents, or 0.17%, to $59.91 a barrel by 0149 GMT after earlier dipping to their lowest since mid-January at $59.07. The international benchmark fell more than 3% on Monday as traders worried the ongoing trade tensions between the world’s two biggest oil buyers would dent appetite for fuel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 7 cents, or 0.13%, to $54.76 per barrel.
