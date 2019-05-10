Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; RIL, SBI, L&T among stocks in focus

  1. Home
Updated:May 10, 2019 8:48:12 am

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Friday morning, tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 4 points lower at 11,338 indicating a weak opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Asian shares inched up from two-month lows on Friday, hours ahead of the Trump administration’s plan to raise tariffs on Chinese imports, as investors waited to see if negotiators can salvage a deal and avoid a sharp escalation in the trade war.

Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will assume focus, after the firm’s deal with toys major Hamley’s. L&T shares will also be in focus ahead of the firm’s Q4 results scheduled to be reported. Investors will also watch out for SBI shares, as the public sector lender is scheduled to report Q4 results today. We bring to you Live updates.

08:48 (IST)10 May 2019
TCS overtakes Reliance Industries again to become India’s most valued firm by mcap

India’s IT giant TCS overtook billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries to become India’s most valued firm by market capitalisation. Notably, as at the end of Thursday, TCS commands a market capitalization of Rs 8.13 lakh crore, while Reliance Industries market value stands at Rs 7.95 lakh crore. Earlier, in November-18, TCS had surpassed RIL to gain the coveted position. RIL shares have since then seen a smart rally, taking the firm’s mcap inches away from hitting the Rs 9 lakh crore market cap, when shares hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,417.

08:47 (IST)10 May 2019
India may soon get caught in ‘middle income trap’, join Brazil, South Africa; Modi’s economic advisor warns

Under fire over weak economic scenario, Modi government may be up for more criticism as a member of PM Modi’s Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC) has said that India may be nearing a structural slowdown. The economy may soon get caught in the ‘middle income trap’ just like Brazil and South Africa, Rathin Roy told TV news channel NDTV. India’s growth story which has been mainly driven by consumption and not exports since 1991 has finally began to stagnate, he added. The 100 million consumers fuelling the consumption have now started to level, he noted. Such a phenomenon is described as middle-income trap in the economy parlance.

