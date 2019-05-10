Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; RIL, SBI, L&T among stocks in focus

Share market LIVE:\u00a0The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Friday morning, tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 4 points lower at 11,338 indicating a weak opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares inched up from two-month lows on Friday, hours ahead of the Trump administration\u2019s plan to raise tariffs on Chinese imports, as investors waited to see if negotiators can salvage a deal and avoid a sharp escalation in the trade war. Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will assume focus, after the firm's deal with toys major Hamley's. L&T shares will also be in focus ahead of the firm's Q4 results scheduled to be reported. Investors will also watch out for SBI shares, as the public sector lender is scheduled to report Q4 results today. We bring to you Live updates.