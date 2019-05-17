Share market LIVE: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty near 11300; Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank top gainers

  1. Home
Updated:May 17, 2019 9:27:46 am

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Friday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is up about 200 points to 37,593.48, while the Nifty is nearing the 11,300-mark.

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Friday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is up about 200 points to 37,593.48, while the Nifty is nearing the 11,300-mark. Yes Bank shares are trading 4% higher at Rs 143, while Bajaj Finance shares are up about 2.1% to Rs 3,177.90.  Sun Pharma, Tata Motors shares are among the biggest losers, shedding up to 1%. 

Asian shares were trying to end a bleak week in the black on Friday as upbeat U.S. economic news and solid company earnings offered a respite from the interminable Sino-U.S. trade saga. The reprieve might prove brief, however, given the fallout from President Donald Trump’s move to block China’s Huawei Technologies from buying vital American technology, Reuters reported.  We bring to you Live updates.

09:27 (IST)17 May 2019
The Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Friday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is up about 200 points to 37,593.48, while the Nifty is nearing the 11,300-mark. Yes Bank shares are trading 4% higher at Rs 143, while Bajaj Finance shares are up about 2.1% to Rs 3,177.90.  Sun Pharma, Tata Motors shares are among the biggest losers, shedding up to 1%. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.

09:09 (IST)17 May 2019
US trade war will only make us stronger, China’s top paper says

The trade war with the United States will only make China stronger and will never bring the country to its knees, the Communist Party’s People’s Daily wrote in a front page commentary that evoked the patriotic spirit of past wars. The world’s two largest economies are locked in an increasingly acrimonious trade dispute that has seen them level tariffs on each other’s imports.

09:08 (IST)17 May 2019
China says economic impact of US trade tensions ‘controllable’

China’s state planner said on Friday trade frictions with the United States has had some impact on China’s economy, but it was “controllable” and countermeasures would be rolled-out when needed to “keep economic operations within reasonable range”. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) gave its assessment during a press conference held in Beijing. China reported surprisingly weaker growth in retail sales and industrial output for April on Wednesday, adding pressure on Beijing to roll out more stimulus as the trade war with the United States escalates.

08:50 (IST)17 May 2019
Dollar holds near 2-week high on strong US data, higher Treasury yields

The dollar held near a two-week high against its peers on Friday, supported by strong U.S. economic data and a bounce in Treasury yields. The dollar index versus a basket of six major currencies stood at 97.836 after reaching 97.882 on Thursday, its highest since May 3. The greenback reached the two-week peak on robust U.S. housing data and a weekly jobless claims report which pointed to sustained labour market strength in the world’s biggest economy. The U.S. currency also drew strength as its counterparts such as the euro and pound were dogged by bearish factors.

08:49 (IST)17 May 2019
Titan surges to fresh record high after crossing Rs 1 lakh crore mcap; should you buy stock?

Rising for the eighth consecutive session, shares of Tata Group’s jewellery major Titan Company surged on Thursday morning to a fresh record high. Titan share price gained as much as 1.97% to hit the day’s high at Rs 1,181.70 on BSE. Yesterday, the surge in the stock led Titan to reclaim the Rs 1 lakh crore in market capitalisation. Titan commands a whopping 1.04 lakh crore in market capitalisation, data from BSE showed. The shares have been on a rirsing spree after the firm reported strong Q4 results last week. 

08:48 (IST)17 May 2019
IndiGo CEO calms employee fears but does not debunk Bhatia, Gangwal fallout news

Amid reports of a fallout between IndiGo promoters Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, CEO Ronojoy Dutta wrote to the airline’s employees trying to assuage any concerns or uncertainties but did not breathe a word debunking the alleged fallout. IndiGo’s growth strategy is in place and the management is fully charged by the Board to implement it, Ronojoy Dutta said in the email to employees, according to a PTI report. He said that the airline is aware of the media reports circulating which have alleged that an argument has erupted between the promoters.

08:47 (IST)17 May 2019
Tata Global Beverages on lookout for talent; MD says will need people to expand business

Tata group company is scouting for talented people to expand the business after the latest consolidation move brought all its consumer-facing businesses under one umbrella. Tata Global Beverages — the joint venture operator of Starbucks in India — will soon be on the lookout for talent as the company embarks on business expansion after merging Tata Chemicals’ consumer products business with itself, MD and CEO  Ajoy Misra told CNBC TV 18. Tata Global Beverages will be rechristened to Tata Customer Products after the merger. Further, the company will be looking to launch new products, while it expects a synergy of 2-3% from the combined India business, he added.

08:46 (IST)17 May 2019
India faces economic slowdown; here’s what SBI suggests to revive growth

The volatile trends exhibited in the benchmark stock indices reflect that India is going through a growth slowdown, a report said. So, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) needs to come up with a rate cut of nearly 25 basis points in its June monetary policy review to reverse the ongoing slowdown in the economy, said an SBI research report. The initial trends in sectors including telecom equipment & infra services, agro chemicals, petrochemicals, infrastructure developers & castings, forgings & fasteners show overall fall in Q4FY19, the SBI Ecowrap also said. The rural income is getting hit due to depressed rural prices and weak demand is impacting the FMCG sector.

08:45 (IST)17 May 2019
PNB to remain sole promoter of PNB Housing; stake sales to General Atlantic, Varde Holdings fall through

State-run Punjab National bank will remain the sole promoter of PNB Housing Finance Ltd after its share purchase agreement (SPA) with General Atlantic Group and Varde Holdings fell through. While the SPA with Varde Holdings was mutually terminated, the pact with General Atlantic couldn’t get the nod of competition commission of India or CCI. The bank in March had entered into a pact to sell 1.08 crore equity shares each to both the alternative investment funds at Rs 850 per share.

