Share market LIVE: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty near 11300; Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank top gainers

Stock market LIVE:\u00a0The Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Friday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is up about 200 points to 37,593.48, while the Nifty is nearing the 11,300-mark. Yes Bank shares are trading 4% higher at Rs 143, while Bajaj Finance shares are up about 2.1% to Rs 3,177.90.\u00a0 Sun Pharma, Tata Motors shares are among the biggest losers, shedding up to 1%.\u00a0 Asian shares were trying to end a bleak week in the black on Friday as upbeat U.S. economic news and solid company earnings offered a respite from the interminable Sino-U.S. trade saga.\u00a0The reprieve might prove brief, however, given the fallout from President Donald Trump\u2019s move to block China\u2019s Huawei Technologies from buying vital American technology, Reuters reported.\u00a0\u00a0We bring to you Live updates.