Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; Reliance Industries, Jet Airways shares in focus

Share market LIVE: The SGX Nifty was trading 35 points or 0.32 per cent up at 10,857.40, indicating a positive opening for the Nifty and Sensex.

Share market LIVE: The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Wednesday, tracking weak positive cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 35 points or 0.32 per cent up at 10,857.40, indicating a positive opening for the Nifty and Sensex.

Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday and the dollar fell to a three-week low after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reinforced the US central bank’s recent shift towards a more “patient” approach on policy in the face of a slowing economy. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1 per cent in early trade, not far from its five-month high marked on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei share average gained 0.4 per cent, while Australian stocks rose 0.3 per cent, Reuters reported.

Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will assume focus after global brokerage firm CLSA retained a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,500. Shares of private sector airline Jet Airways will also assume focus ahead of the firm’s meeting with lenders. We bring to you LIVE updates.