Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; Reliance Industries, Jet Airways shares in focus

Share market LIVE: The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Wednesday, tracking weak positive cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 35 points or 0.32 per cent up at 10,857.40, indicating a positive opening for the Nifty and Sensex.
Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday and the dollar fell to a three-week low after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reinforced the US central bank’s recent shift towards a more “patient” approach on policy in the face of a slowing economy. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1 per cent in early trade, not far from its five-month high marked on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei share average gained 0.4 per cent, while Australian stocks rose 0.3 per cent, Reuters reported.
Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will assume focus after global brokerage firm CLSA retained a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,500. Shares of private sector airline Jet Airways will also assume focus ahead of the firm’s meeting with lenders. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Mittal on Tuesday urged the government to walk the talk on the issue of reducing levies on the telecom sector. He said that, so far, the government has only given assurances but taken no action. Speaking to a group of journalists at the ongoing Mobile World Congress, Mittal said government has already stated that revenue maximisation is not the top priority when it comes to telecom, so it needs to act now before it’s too late. The government needs to walk the talk.
Weakening of the Indian rupee and poor performance of stock market has resulted in the number of Indian billionaires declining by one-third in the new global rich list for 2019 complied by the China-based Hurun Report. It has been a difficult year for the world’s billionaires with total wealth decreasing by $950 billion, or 9%, to $9.6 trillion due to poor stock market performance and appreciating dollar.
In a decision which would have far-reaching implications for the real estate sector, the GST Council meeting has prescribed a GST rate of 5% without input tax credit for the residential sector and a GST rate of 1% without input tax credit for the affordable housing segment. The changes would be brought into effect from April 1, 2019, and suitable notifications would be issued to give effect to the same. It appears that the option of paying GST at a higher rate by claiming input tax credit would not be available going forward.
Gold prices were steady on Wednesday as the dollar stood near a three-week low after the Federal Reserve’s chairman reiterated the U.S. central bank would stay patient on further interest rate hikes, while palladium hovered near a record-peak. Spot gold was flat at $1,328.90 per ounce at 0152 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,331.20. Rising risks and recent soft data shouldn’t prevent solid growth for the U.S. economy this year, but the Fed will remain “patient” in deciding on further interest rate hikes, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday.
