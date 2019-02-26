Share Market Live: Sensex plunges after IAF attack, Nifty below 10,800; Yes Bank, SBI among top losers

Stock Market Live: The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Tuesday morning, after reports of IAF jets striking terror camp in Balakot spooked investors. The Sensex is down 265 points to 35,947.90, while the Nifty is trading just above the 10,800-mark. Yes Bank shares are trading 3% lower at Rs 222.50. SBI sharesd slumped by more than 2% to Rs 264.40 on NSE. RIL shares are trading 1% lower after global brokerage firm Jefferies maintained an underperform rating saying that EPS is at risk from weaker downstream margin even as net liabilities continue to rise.
Stocks in Asia traded lower Tuesday morning as investors sought clarity on the U.S.-China trade front after earlier cheering the postponement of a closely watched deadline in early March. Mainland Chinese stocks slipped in early trade after seeing explosive gains on Monday. The Shanghai composite slipped around 0.2 percent while the Shenzhen component shed 0.348 percent. The Shenzhen composite also declined 0.468 percent, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Indian markets fell on Tuesday amid concerns over increased tensions after Pakistan said Indian military jets crossed the Line of Control frontier in the disputed Kashmir region early in the day. The rupee fell to 71.27 to the dollar compared with Monday’s close of 70.9850. Indian bonds opened slightly late after a technical glitch on the trading and clearing platform early morning. The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 7.61 percent compared with 7.58 percent on Monday.
In a latest development, SEBI has ruled that Anand Rathi Commodities & Geofin Comtrade 'Not Fit & Proper' for commodity derivative broking, CNBC TV18 reported. Earlier, Stock market regulator Sebi had ruled that Motilal Oswal Commodities Broker and India Infoline Commodities are not “fit and proper” to act as commodity derivative brokers in connection with the Rs 5,600-crore scam at the NSEL. The rulings have come against the backdrop of the payment scam at the National Spot Exchange (NSEL) that came to light in 2013; and subsequently, many entities, including brokers, have come under the scanner of Sebi and other probe agencies.
IAF destroys Pakistan terror camps! In a big overnight operation, IAF’s Mirage 2000 fighter jets have completely destroyed multiple terror camps in Pakistan. According to IAF sources, quoted by ANI, as many as 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force took part in the operation. According to reports, 1,000 kgs bombs were dropped on terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC). Sources have said that at around 0330 hours on the 26th February the Mirage 2000 fighter jets struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC and completely destroyed it.
Unlike Southeast Asia, India isn’t seeing any investment gains as global trade tensions disrupt supply chains. Foreign direct investment in the third-largest Asian economy fell 7 percent in the nine months to December, signaling slowing investment before upcoming elections. FDI inflows into India during the period was $33.5 billion, lower than the $35.9 billion in the year-ago period. The fall was more prominent in manufacturing sectors.
Billionaire Anil Ambani’s telecom unit is still fighting to get approval for the sale of its airwaves, indicating that the company hasn’t given up on selling the assets outside India’s bankruptcy process. India’s Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal on Monday heard arguments on Reliance Communications Ltd.’s petition to allow it to sell its airwaves without past liabilities from the asset being passed to the buyer. The issue was behind the unraveling of RCom’s deal to offload its assets to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., owned by Anil’s older brother. The case will next be heard on Feb. 26.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivers semiannual testimony on monetary policy and the state of the economy over two days to House and Senate committees. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May updates the House of Commons on Brexit talks as the March 29 deadline nears for Britain to leave the EU. Lawmakers will vote on Feb. 27. President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un are expected to meet for a second summit beginning on Tuesday. Thursday brings fourth quarter U.S. GDP.
Asian stocks slipped with U.S. futures on Tuesday as the rush of optimism on U.S.-China trade talks from early Monday faded. India’s rupee will be in focus after Pakistan accused Indian fighter aircraft of violating its airspace. Equities fell in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. Chinese shares saw a retreat after mammoth gains yesterday; the country’s securities regulator issued a statement advising on margin financing late Monday. The yen edged up, and Treasury yields dipped. S&P 500 Index futures fell after the gauge closed at the highest in almost four months Monday. (From Bloomberg)
The NCLAT on Monday ordered banks and financial institutions to refrain from declaring accounts of IL&FS and its group companies as non-performing assets (NPA) without its permission. The appellate tribunal said it was done in the interest of IL&FS’ debt resolution plan. The tribunal’s direction came during the hearing over the government’s plan for the resolution of IL&FS group companies.
Despite having a colossal debt of Rs 82,810 crore on its book, the Adani group bid aggressively for privatisation of five airports, winning all of them. The bids were put out by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which at present manages the airports concerned. Adani Enterprises, the flagship entity of the group, on Monday bagged the rights to operate, manage and develop airports at Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangalore by offering the highest per-passenger fee (PPF). PPF is paid by the developer to state-owned AAI for every domestic and international passenger handled at the airport.
The steep reduction proposed in the GST rates on real estate has led to considerable euphoria among builders and consumers. The sector that has had its fair share of challenges in recent times, with a slowdown in sales, delayed bank loan repayments, working capital issues, compliance with RERA, etc., now appears to have one challenge less, as low GST rates are being considered as the panacea for many of the issues facing the sector.
Reliance Communications on Monday urged the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal(NCLAT) to direct lenders, led by SBI, to release Rs 260 crore the company got by way of income tax refund, in favour of Ericsson India. The Supreme Court on February 20 held RCom chairman Anil Ambani and two other directors guilty of contempt for not paying Ericsson India’s dues as per the undertaking given by them. The court also said that if they failed to pay the due amount of Rs 550 crore within four weeks they will serve a three-month prison term.
Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, finding steady ground after tumbling more than 3 percent in the previous session when U.S. President Donald Trump called on OPEC to ease its efforts to boost the market. International Brent futures were at $64.95 a barrel at 0108 GMT, up 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close. Brent fell 3.5 percent on Monday when prices hit $64.54 a barrel – the lowest since Feb. 15. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $55.54 per barrel, up 5 cents, or 0.1 percent. WTI futures fell 3.1 percent on Monday to touch $55.08 a barrel, also the lowest since Feb. 15.
