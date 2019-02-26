Share Market Live: Sensex plunges after IAF attack, Nifty below 10,800; Yes Bank, SBI among top losers

RIL shares are trading 1% lower after global brokerage firm Jefferies maintained an underperform rating.

Stock Market Live: The stock markets- Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Tuesday morning, after reports of IAF jets striking terror camp in Balakot spooked investors. The Sensex is down 265 points to 35,947.90, while the Nifty is trading just above the 10,800-mark. Yes Bank shares are trading 3% lower at Rs 222.50. SBI sharesd slumped by more than 2% to Rs 264.40 on NSE. RIL shares are trading 1% lower after global brokerage firm Jefferies maintained an underperform rating saying that EPS is at risk from weaker downstream margin even as net liabilities continue to rise.

Stocks in Asia traded lower Tuesday morning as investors sought clarity on the U.S.-China trade front after earlier cheering the postponement of a closely watched deadline in early March. Mainland Chinese stocks slipped in early trade after seeing explosive gains on Monday. The Shanghai composite slipped around 0.2 percent while the Shenzhen component shed 0.348 percent. The Shenzhen composite also declined 0.468 percent, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.