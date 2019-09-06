Share Market Today | Live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; RIL, Maruti Suzuki among shares in focus

Share Market Today | Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Friday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 39 points up at 10,901 indicating a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian stocks tracked global peers and rose on Friday while safe havens such as government bonds and the yen were sold amid signs of easing US-China trade tensions and as firm US economic data bolstered risk appetites. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2%, putting it on track for a 2% weekly gain – which would make it the best week since mid-June, Reuters reported. Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries will assume focus, after the commercial rollout of Jio Giga Fiber today. Shares of auto giant Maruti Suzuki will also be in focus, after global firm Citi maintained a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 7, 400. We bring to you live updates.
Highlights
Ahead of its annual rating review for the country, global rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has flagged India’s weak public finances and low per capita income compared to similarly-rated economies, dashing hopes of a sovereign rating upgrade for the country in the near future. S&P has kept India’s sovereign rating unchanged at the lowest investment grade, ‘BBB-’, since 2007, citing the country’s sizeable fiscal deficit, high general government debt levels and low per capita income.
Full story
Maruti Suzuki is exploring the possibility of having a captive finance company, which will help in reducing dependence of its customers and dealers on banks and NBFCs, which have been cautious in lending following a year-long slump in vehicle demand. Shashank Srivastava, executive director, sales and marketing at Maruti Suzuki, said globally manufacturers have captive finance companies which are successful. “We will examine the option and look at India-specific requirements,” Srivastava told FE.
Full story
Three years after launching its mobile services which disrupted the telecom industry with its below-cost tariffs, Reliance Jio on Thursday launched its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH), wired broadband services across 1,600 cities in the country. But unlike its mobile services, analysts do not see the tariffs here as a major disruptor. As it is, the wired broadband market isn’t big enough as it has a total base of just 18.45 million, of which the largest share is of BSNL’s at 9.09 million followed by Bharti Airtel which has 2.39 million subscribers. The other players are very small.
Full story
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is working with fellow regulators on improving the Indian interest rate markets through development of a securities lending product that could allow participation from entities such as insurance and pension funds and mutual funds, deputy governor B P Kanungo said in Moscow. Kanungo said the central bank was working with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority, the Securities and Exchange Board of India and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority on developing a wider pool of securities lenders from among insurance, pension funds and mutual funds to benefit short-selling activity.
Full story