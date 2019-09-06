Share Market Today | Live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; RIL, Maruti Suzuki among shares in focus

The SGX Nifty was trading 39 points up at 10,901 indicating a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Share Market Today | Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Friday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 39 points up at 10,901 indicating a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian stocks tracked global peers and rose on Friday while safe havens such as government bonds and the yen were sold amid signs of easing US-China trade tensions and as firm US economic data bolstered risk appetites. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2%, putting it on track for a 2% weekly gain – which would make it the best week since mid-June, Reuters reported. Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries will assume focus, after the commercial rollout of Jio Giga Fiber today. Shares of auto giant Maruti Suzuki will also be in focus, after global firm Citi maintained a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 7, 400. We bring to you live updates.