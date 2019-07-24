Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; RIL, Yes Bank among shares in focus

Share market LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open marginally lower, tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 7 points down at 11,317, indicating a lower opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares nudged higher on Wednesday amid hints of progress in the Sino-US trade saga, while the dollar hit two-month highs on the euro as investors wagered on a dovish outcome from the European Central Bank’s coming policy meeting. Sentiment had been helped by a Bloomberg report that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would travel to Shanghai next week for meetings with Chinese officials, Reuters reported. Back home, shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will assume focus, after the it pipped IOC to become the firm with the highest revenues. Yes Bank shares will also be on radar, even as developments regarding the promoter stake sale continues to assume focus. We bring to you live updates.
Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains after an industry group reported a much bigger than expected drop in U.S. inventories, while the U.S. Navy said it may have downed a second Iranian drone last week. Brent crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.4%, at $64.07 a barrel by 0049 GMT, after rising nearly 1% on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude were up 22 cents, or 0.4%, a barrel, having risen about 1% in the previous session.
Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, recovering from a one-week low touched in the previous session, on expectations of an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve and escalating tensions in the Middle East. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,420.40 per ounce as of 0128 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 17 at $1,413.80 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,420.80 an ounce.
As part of its efforts to strengthen strategic alliances between the US and the Indian IT industry, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) recently took a delegation of SMEs to the US to help them explore the possibilities of entering the American market. Said to be a one-of-its-kind engagements programme, the delegation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) visited several states, including New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan and Texas, from July 15 to 22.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq approached record highs on Tuesday, lifted by upbeat quarterly reports from Coca-Cola and United Technologies and on optimism the United States would resolve its trade conflict with China. Stocks extended gains late in the session after Bloomberg reported that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would travel to Shanghai next week for face-to-face trade meetings with Chinese officials. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Tuesday the in-person talks to resolve the U.S.-China trade deal were a good sign.
