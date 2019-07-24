Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; RIL, Yes Bank among shares in focus

SIPL informed the stock exchange that it has infused funds of approximately rs 167 crore upto March 31, 2019 in the project.

Share market LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open marginally lower, tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 7 points down at 11,317, indicating a lower opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares nudged higher on Wednesday amid hints of progress in the Sino-US trade saga, while the dollar hit two-month highs on the euro as investors wagered on a dovish outcome from the European Central Bank’s coming policy meeting. Sentiment had been helped by a Bloomberg report that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would travel to Shanghai next week for meetings with Chinese officials, Reuters reported. Back home, shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will assume focus, after the it pipped IOC to become the firm with the highest revenues. Yes Bank shares will also be on radar, even as developments regarding the promoter stake sale continues to assume focus. We bring to you live updates.