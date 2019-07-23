Share market LIVE: Sensex down 70 points, Nifty near 11,900; Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank top gainers

The SGX Nifty was trading 10 points higher at 11,360, indicating a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Share market LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened marginally lower on Tuesday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is down about 90 points to 37,940, while the Nifty is trading above the 11,900-mark. Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank are among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 2%. Stocks in Asia Pacific edged up on Tuesday morning, following overnight gains on Wall Street amid better-than-expected earnings. Mainland Chinese stocks were higher in early trade, with the Shenzhen composite 0.13% higher and Shenzhen component rising about 0.3%. The Shanghai composite traded fractionally higher, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was largely flat, CNBC reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.