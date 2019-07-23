Share market LIVE: Sensex down 70 points, Nifty near 11,900; Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank top gainers

Share market LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened marginally lower on Tuesday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is down about 90 points to 37,940, while the Nifty is trading above the 11,900-mark. Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank are among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 2%. Stocks in Asia Pacific edged up on Tuesday morning, following overnight gains on Wall Street amid better-than-expected earnings. Mainland Chinese stocks were higher in early trade, with the Shenzhen composite 0.13% higher and Shenzhen component rising about 0.3%. The Shanghai composite traded fractionally higher, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was largely flat, CNBC reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.
India’s edible oil imports are likely to rise 7.3% in 2019/20 to a record high as weak monsoon rains curtail yields of summer-sown oilseeds such as soybeans and groundnut, a senior industry official said. Higher purchases by the world’s biggest edible oil importer could support palm oil prices that are under pressure due to sluggish demand amid an expected rise in production.
Weak consumer spending and higher input costs have led India Inc to deliver muted earnings growth for the quarter ended June. The revenue for a clutch of 78 companies rose at lowest pace in the last 8 quarters, so as the operating profit.
Oil prices rose on Monday amid high tensions in the Middle East after a British tanker was seized by the Iranian military at the end of last week. Brent crude futures were up 51 cents, or 0.8%, at$62.98 a barrel by 0042 GMT. The international benchmark rose to as high as $63.47 earlier. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 15 cents, or 0.3%, at $55.78. WTI fell over 7% and Brent fell more than 6% last week.
President Donald Trump remarks on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought his mediation on the Kashmir issue will “damage” the Indo-US relations, ex-diplomats said. New Delhi has already rejected Trump’s claim, which he made during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying India’s consistent position has been that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Former US Ambassador to India Richard Verma told PTI, “The President did a lot of damage today. His comments on Kashmir and Afghanistan were way off the mark.”
An influential Democratic Congressman on Tuesday apologised to India’s US envoy for President Donald Trump’s “embarrassing” remarks on Kashmir, while several others came out in support of New Delhi’s established stand against any third-party role on the issue. “I just apologized to Indian Ambassador Harsh Shringla for Trump’s amateurish and embarrassing mistake,” Congressman Brad Sherman tweeted hours after Trump’s stunning claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought his mediation or arbitration efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue.
US President Donald Trump on Monday hinted that he is unlikely to lift the freeze of security assistance to Pakistan till the time he is satisfied with Islamabad’s actions against terrorist network. “We were paying USD 1.3 billion to Pakistan in aid for many years. The problem was Pakistan was not doing anything for us,” Trump told Prime Minister Imran Khan in his Oval Office during their first meeting.
U.S. stocks eked out small gains on Monday as investors were wary of making big bets ahead of key central bank meetings on interest rates and waited for earnings from marquee companies including Facebook and Amazon due later this week. Shares of Boeing Co fell 1.13% and pressured the blue-chip Dow index after rating agency Fitch revised its outlook on the planemaker to “negative” from “stable,” while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was lifted by chipmakers.
