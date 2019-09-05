Share Market Today | Live: Sensex extends gains, Nifty near 10,900; RIL, Infosys shares up

Share Market Today News | Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex was up about 120 points to 36,836, while the Nifty was trading near the 10,900-mark at 9.20 am. ONGC, NTPC shares were among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 5%. RIL shares are trading marginally higher ahead of the commercial rollout of Jio Giga Fiber today. Asian stocks perked up on Thursday, as apparent progress in the political crises in Britain and Hong Kong gave investor confidence a shot in the arm, with easing fears of a hard Brexit lifting the battered pound, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex was up about 120 points to 36,836, while the Nifty was trading near the 10,900-mark at 9.20 am. ONGC, NTPC shares were among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 5%. RIL shares are trading marginally higher ahead of the commercial rollout of Jio Giga Fiber today. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Gold prices fell on early Thursday, with an uptick in equities propped up by positive developments around Brexit deadlock and Hong Kong protests, but prices hovered near over six-year high hit in the last session on persistent concerns about slowing global growth. Spot gold was 0.5% lower at $1,544.66 per ounce at 0133 GMT. It had touched $1,557 on Wednesday, a fresh peak since April 2013. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,557.8 an ounce. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, dipped to a one-week low, while Asian stocks perked up on progress in the political crises in Britain and Hong Kong.
Wall Street’s main indexes rebounded on Wednesday, after robust economic data from China, easing tensions in Hong Kong and British lawmakers’ approval of a law to delay Brexit provided a dose of optimism to investors worried about global growth. Lawmakers in Britain’s lower house of Parliament voted to approve legislation designed to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government from taking the country out of the European Union without a deal. In China, activity in the services sector expanded at the fastest pace in three months in August, providing a boost to the world’s second-largest economy, which has been struggling to reverse a prolonged slump in its manufacturing sector.
Bajaj Finance’s (BAF) AUM growth has been driven largely by volumes. Growth in its customer base accelerated to 32% y-o-y in FY19 from 28% over the prior two years. At the same time, the number of new loans disbursed increased at a consistent pace of ~50% y-o-y in the year, in line with past trends. ‘EMI card’ is gaining strong traction. Notably, the number of EMI cards outstanding has more than tripled over the past three years to 18.5 million. More importantly, the share of new loans booked via EMI cards increased meaningfully from 22% in FY16 to 49% in FY19. Note that the EMI card not only reduces opex for the company but also results in lower credit cost (as the card is used by an existing customer).
Tata Capital expects to make further inroads into the working capital loan segment to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) with the re-launch of its existing digital loan platform. The company expects to ramp up disbursals to `1,000 crore in a few months. Tata Capital is likely to provide video consultations to help customers on its platform. It may also disburse term loans through this platform over a period of time.
Asian stocks perked up on Thursday, as apparent progress in the political crises in Britain and Hong Kong gave investor confidence a shot in the arm, with easing fears of a hard Brexit lifting the battered pound. Sterling held onto gains against the dollar in Asia after rallying by its most in more than five months on Wednesday as lawmakers voted to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31.
The Narendra Modi government has been holding meetings with Asian Development Bank, World Bank, and German state-owned development bank KfW for access to low-cost capital to Indian MSMEs, according to MSME minister Nitin Gadkari. The comments gain significance as lack of capital is the biggest challenge for the growth of MSMEs even as they grapple with the issue of delayed payments from large public sector units and government enterprises that choke their supply of working capital and impact their businesses.
The British pound hovered around a one-week high on Thursday as another parliamentary defeat for Prime Minister Boris Johnson made investors optimistic that a no-deal Brexit could be avoided, while a broader risk-on mood held back the dollar. The dollar fell against most major currencies, though gained on the safe-haven yen, as the UK parliamentary vote, positive economic data in the United States and China and hopes for a de-escalation in Hong Kong’s political crisis lured investors to riskier assets.
The Indian rupee will not regain ground lost against the dollar in the coming year, according to strategists polled by Reuters, who believe a recent rollback of a surcharge on foreign investments will have no impact on the currency. After gaining about 2% following a sweeping victory in the general election by the incumbent government late in May, the rupee has lost nearly 6% since a July 5 budget when a surcharge on foreign investments was introduced.
Apple Inc is looking to raise $7 billion through a sale of bonds set to price later on Wednesday, IFR reported, the company’s first such issue since November 2017. Regulatory filings from earlier in the day showed the company would offer notes maturing over the next three to 30 years and would use the proceeds for share repurchases, dividend payment, capital expenditures, acquisitions and repayment of debt.
China and the United States agreed to hold trade talks in early October in Washington, China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday. The announcement followed a call earlier in the day between China’s Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website. China’s central bank governor Yi Gang also attended the call. Before the October talks, trade teams from the two countries will hold consultations in mid-September, the ministry said, adding that both sides agreed to take actual actions to create favorable conditions.
