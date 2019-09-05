Share Market Today | Live: Sensex extends gains, Nifty near 10,900; RIL, Infosys shares up

Bajaj Finance: Maintain ‘Neutral’with TP of Rs 3,550

Bajaj Finance’s (BAF) AUM growth has been driven largely by volumes. Growth in its customer base accelerated to 32% y-o-y in FY19 from 28% over the prior two years. At the same time, the number of new loans disbursed increased at a consistent pace of ~50% y-o-y in the year, in line with past trends. ‘EMI card’ is gaining strong traction. Notably, the number of EMI cards outstanding has more than tripled over the past three years to 18.5 million. More importantly, the share of new loans booked via EMI cards increased meaningfully from 22% in FY16 to 49% in FY19. Note that the EMI card not only reduces opex for the company but also results in lower credit cost (as the card is used by an existing customer).

