Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; RIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares in focus

Reliance Jio to focus on subscriber numbers not tariffs, move aimed at prolonging pressure on rivals Airtel and Vodafone

India’s Reliance Industries plans to remain focused on subscriber additions rather than chase higher tariffs for its Jio telecoms business, a top company executive said. Its strategy is aimed at prolonging the pressure on rivals such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, whose revenue and profits have plunged since the launch of Jio by Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man. “We have been telling you from the beginning, the priority for us today is customers,” Jio’s head of strategy, Anshuman Thakur, said in a news briefing late on Friday after quarterly results. Since its launch in September 2016 Jio has added 331.3 million subscribers by offering cut-price data plans and free voice calls, along with free music, movies and more. Its arrival has caused upheaval in India’s mobile telephony market, forcing some small players out of business while bigger Vodafone and Idea have responded by merging in India.

Full story