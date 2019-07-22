Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; RIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares in focus

Share market LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower, tracking weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 21 points down at 11,409, indiciating a weak opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asia stocks eased on Monday as investors reduced expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, while heightened Middle East tensions following an Iranian seizure of a British tanker lifted crude oil prices. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1%. Global equity markets had risen briefly towards the end of last week after dovish comments by New York Fed President John Williams boosted the prospect of the central bank lowering rates by 50 basis points at its July 30-31 meeting, Reuters reported. Back Home, shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will assume focus, after the firm reported Q1 results in-line with estimates. HDFC Bank shares will also be in focus, after the private sector lender reported Q1 results beating analyst estimates. We bring to you LIVE updates.
InterGlobe Aviation has decided to have up to 10 members on its board, including four independent directors. The decision, taken during the company’s board meeting on July 20, also comes against the backdrop of feud between co-promoters — Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia — over corporate governance issues. InterGlobe Aviation is the parent of the country’s largest airline IndiGo. In a filing to the stock exchanges Sunday, the company said its board of directors has decided to amend the Articles of Association (AoA) for expanding the board up to a maximum of 10 members, including four Independent directors. “The said amendment of the articles will be subject to approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the company,” it added.
The dollar held recent gains on Monday as investors tempered some of their expectations for deep U.S. interest rate cuts this month and heightened Middle East tensions supported safe-haven assets. While currency market focus will mostly centre on global central bank decisions scheduled for the next two weeks, investors are also watching for any developments in U.S.-China trade negotiations. Markets generally expect central banks to either cut rates or keep policy accommodative, starting with the European Central Bank (ECB) which meets on Thursday followed by the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve next week.
India’s Reliance Industries plans to remain focused on subscriber additions rather than chase higher tariffs for its Jio telecoms business, a top company executive said. Its strategy is aimed at prolonging the pressure on rivals such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, whose revenue and profits have plunged since the launch of Jio by Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man. “We have been telling you from the beginning, the priority for us today is customers,” Jio’s head of strategy, Anshuman Thakur, said in a news briefing late on Friday after quarterly results. Since its launch in September 2016 Jio has added 331.3 million subscribers by offering cut-price data plans and free voice calls, along with free music, movies and more. Its arrival has caused upheaval in India’s mobile telephony market, forcing some small players out of business while bigger Vodafone and Idea have responded by merging in India.
In less than 18 months after its commencement, Aditya Birla Payments Bank announced that it will shut down operations. Started as a joint venture by Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd and Idea Cellular, the firm announced that it will discontinue operation due to unanticipated developments in the business landscape that have made the economic model unviable. In a message sent to its customers, Aditya Birla Payments Bank said that the bank has made full and complete arrangements for return of deposits. Notably, Aditya Birla Payments Bank will continue to work with limited operations as guided by RBI to enable customers to withdraw deposits.
After the sixth tranche of the CPSE ETF was oversubscribed by investors, the Narendra Modi-led government increased the offer size of the issue, boosting its disinvestment receipts. Notably, the CPSE ETF’s 5th FFO was received subscription of more than 5 times. Against the CPSE ETF base issue size of Rs 8,000 crore, a subscription amount of more than Rs 40,000 crore was received, The government exercised green shoe option taking the offer size to Rs 11,500 crore. However, the receipts to the central government would be lower by Rs 1,500 crore due to purchase of Indian Oil shares from market to maintain the stock’s weight in the index.
While the FMCG industry is reeling under a consumption slowdown, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Retail continues to maintain its strong growth momentum in the April-June quarter. The firm announced that it has crossed the milestone of 10 crore registered customers in the quarter. “Reliance Retail crossed the milestone of 100 million register customers and 150 million footfalls, establishing its position as the most preferred retailer in India,” Reliance Industries said in a statement to the exchanges.
While the Sensex and Nifty witnessed heightened volatility in the week gone by, a few bluechip stocks including HDFC, HDFC AMC and IT giant Infosys surged to fresh record high. Notably, the 30-share Sensex lost 1.03% to 38,337 for the week ended July 19 from 38,736 in the last week. Likewise, the broader 50-share Nifty declined 1.15% to 11,419 from 11,552 in the previous week. “The underlying sentiment in the market is negative which is an outcome of multiple factors. The global markets are oscillating at new all-time highs specifically the S&P and Dow while Asian markets were also positive. The domestic cues somehow have not supported the market and that is what is causing the current trend,” Mustafa Nadeem, CEO of Epic Research said.
India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has declared a Special Interim Dividend of Rs 5 per share for the current fiscal, in commemoration of 25 years of the Bank’s operations. Notably, The bank’s board has August 2, 2019 as the Record Date for ascertaining the entitlement of Special Interim Dividend. “The date of payment of dividend in electronic form would be August 13, 2019 onwards and for dispatch of physical dividend warrants, it would be August 13, 2019 onwards,” the lender said in a statement. The bank has reported a 21% on-year rise in net profit to Rs 5,568.20 crore.
