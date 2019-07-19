Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; Reliance Industries, Indigo among shares in focus

Share market LIVE: The domestic stock market indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Friday morning, tracking positive global cues. The SGX Nifty eas trading 34 points or 0.29% higher at 11,636 indicating a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian stocks gained and the dollar sagged on Friday after a top Federal Reserve official all but cemented expectations of a US interest rate cut later this month. New York Fed President John Williams said on Thursday that policymakers need to add stimulus early to deal with too-low inflation when interest rates are near zero and cannot wait for economic disaster to unfold, in a speech read as a strong argument in favor of quick action. The comments by Williams made it a virtual certainty the Fed would opt to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its July 30-31 policy meeting and also fueled expectations of an even deeper 50 bp reduction, Reuters reported. Back home, shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will be in focus, ahead of its Q1 results scheduled to be reported today. Indigo shares will also be on investors radar ahead of Q1 earnings. We bring to you LIVE updates.
The interim resolution professional (IRP) for Jet Airways has received claims worth Rs 24,887.93 crore against the grounded airline till July 4, according to the list of creditors uploaded on the company’s website. Of these claims, the IRP has so far admitted claims worth Rs 8,462.78 crore and rejected claims of over Rs 1,380 crore. Claims worth over Rs 15,000 crore are pending verification. Domestic banks and financial institutions have claimed over Rs 6,441 crore, while foreign banks have claimed around Rs 1,569 crore. Claims of workmen and employees stood at Rs 443.56 crore. Operational creditors, other than workmen and employees, have submitted claims worth Rs 12,373.59 crore. These claims are yet to be verified by the IRP.
The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (Aptel) has stayed till August 28 a notice issued by the Andhra Pradesh government to three Greenko Energy group companies asking them to reduce their solar power tariff from Rs 4.50 to Rs 2.44 per unit. “The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity has stayed the notice issued by distribution power utility of Andhra Pradesh to three Greenko Energy group firms asking for a drastic reduction in solar power tariff. The tribunal has stayed these orders till the next hearing on August 28,’’ said a company statement. The company also hinted that power which is given for Rs 2.44 per unit in Rajasthan, cannot be provided at the same rate in Andhra Pradesh.
The board of Interglobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo, is set to meet on Friday amid a bitter feud between promoters Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia over control of the country’s largest domestic carrier. The meet is expected to be a stormy affair with Gangwal, who has raised issues of corporate governance violations by the board, being present at the meeting. According to sources, the board could discuss expanding its composition and including a woman independent director, a mandatory requirement as per the Sebi norms, when it meets to approve results for the April-June quarter. The board, headed by former Sebi chairman M Damodaran, is likely to quiz Gangwal on his allegations of corporate governance lapses by Bhatia and Interglobe Enterprises, controlled by him.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday declined to remove or relax the applicability of the new surcharge on the super rich on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), but advised those staring at an increase in tax outflows to shift to the corporate structure where the Budget hasn’t made any change in tax treatment. Tax experts, however, said such a shift by FPIs using the trust structure would have been easier if the government had given them a one-time waiver from capital gains tax. Since many of these ‘Trust FPIs’ may also have considerable unrealised gains, the tax cost of conversion could dissuade them, the experts warned.
Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) has completed the first phase of the forensic audit which has evaluated the role of its credit rating agencies (CRAs) in rating various debt instruments that helped excessive borrowings that eventually led to defaults. The report prepared by Grant Thornton has been shared with relevant stakeholders, sector experts and legal teams for their opinion, IL&FS said in a statement. According to sources, the forensic report was sent to CARE Ratings on Wednesday night and it could have been instrumental in sending the rating agency’s CEO and MD Rajesh Mokashi on “leave”. CARE on Wednesday announced it has asked Mokashi to go on leave pending completion of complaint received by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The rating agency has appointed executive director TN Arun Kumar as an interim CEO.
Canada’s CDPQ (Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec) is expected to shortly close a transaction for three road projects of Essel Highways, a subsidiary of Essel Infraprojects, for an enterprise value of around Rs 3,500 crore, according to sources. Essel Highways, which was established in 2007, has 17 operational road projects with more than 4,400 lane km across six states. The three projects that are up for sale include two state highways of Lebad-Jaora in Madhya Pradesh and Essel Dichpally Tollway in Telangana, and a national highway project, Essel Devanahalli Tollway, in Bengaluru.
The Centre has pulled up the states for not exempting the electric vehicles (EVs) from the requirement of passenger transport permit and waiving off the road tax, saying this acts as a barrier against the proliferation of EVs. The government has given time till August 31 for states to adopt the measures and submit the action taken to promote the eco-friendly vehicles. In a letter to the states, Abhay Damle, joint secretary at the ministry of road transport and highways, stressed on the need to formulate preferential policies for adoption of EVs through incentives like land allotment for charging infrastructure, mandating charging points in malls, housing societies and office complexes. Other incentives as advised by the Centre include waiver of toll charges and parking fee as well as priority parking slots.
Oil prices rose more than 1% on Friday after the U.S. Navy destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz, a major chokepoint for global crude flows, again raising tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude futures were up 82 cents, or 1.3%, at $62.75 by 0100 GMT. They closed down 2.7% on Thursday, falling for a fourth day. West Texas Intermediate crude futures firmed 61 cents, or 1.1%, at 55.91. They fell 2.6% in the previous session. The United States said on Thursday that a U.S. Navy ship had “destroyed” an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after the aircraft threatened the vessel, but Iran said it had no information about losing a drone.
Gold prices rose to their highest in more than six years on Friday, supported by fresh tensions in the Middle East and comments from a top Federal Reserve official that cemented expectations of an interest rate cut. Spot gold hit $1,452.60 an ounce in early trade, its highest since May 2013, before easing to be down 0.2% at $1,442.71 as of 0117 GMT. The metal has gained 1.8% so far this week, on track for a second consecutive weekly gain. U.S. gold futures jumped 1% to $1,441.90 an ounce.
The dollar was on the defensive on Friday after Federal Reserve officials bolstered expectations of an aggressive rate cut this month to address weakening price pressures. At a central banking conference on Thursday, New York Fed President John Williams argued for pre-emptive measures to avoid having to deal with too low inflation and interest rates. Although a New York Fed representative subsequently said Williams’ comments were academic and not about immediate policy direction, investors still took his remarks along with separate comments from Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida as a dovish signal from the central bank. The dollar stood at 107.42 yen, up 0.15% in early trade, having hit a three-week low of 107.21 on Thursday while the euro also slipped 0.15% to $1.12555 from $1.1282. On the week, the dollar is down 0.4% versus the yen and almost flat on the euro.
Asian stocks gained and the dollar sagged on Friday after a top Federal Reserve official all but cemented expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut later this month. New York Fed President John Williams said on Thursday that policymakers need to add stimulus early to deal with too-low inflation when interest rates are near zero and cannot wait for economic disaster to unfold, in a speech read as a strong argument in favour of quick action. The comments by Williams made it a virtual certainty the Fed would opt to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its July 30-31 policy meeting and also fuelled expectations of an even deeper 50 bp reduction.
U.S. stocks moved higher on Thursday after a slow start as comments from New York Fed President John Williams helped cement expectations for an interest rate cut from the U.S. central bank at the end of the month. Williams said that when rates and inflation are low, policymakers cannot afford to keep their “powder dry” and wait for potential economic problems to materialize. “He’s toeing the party line at the Fed, basically implying that an insurance rate cut is the right thing to do for the economy at this point in time,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina. Before Williams’ comments, stocks had been lower as shares of Netflix Inc tumbled 10.3% after the company’s quarterly results, which missed targets for new subscribers overseas.
