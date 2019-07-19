Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; Reliance Industries, Indigo among shares in focus

Share market LIVE: The domestic stock market indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Friday morning, tracking positive global cues. The SGX Nifty eas trading 34 points or 0.29% higher at 11,636 indicating a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian stocks gained and the dollar sagged on Friday after a top Federal Reserve official all but cemented expectations of a US interest rate cut later this month. New York Fed President John Williams said on Thursday that policymakers need to add stimulus early to deal with too-low inflation when interest rates are near zero and cannot wait for economic disaster to unfold, in a speech read as a strong argument in favor of quick action. The comments by Williams made it a virtual certainty the Fed would opt to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its July 30-31 policy meeting and also fueled expectations of an even deeper 50 bp reduction, Reuters reported. Back home, shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will be in focus, ahead of its Q1 results scheduled to be reported today. Indigo shares will also be on investors radar ahead of Q1 earnings. We bring to you LIVE updates.