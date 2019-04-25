Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; RIL, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank in focus

  1. Home
Updated:Apr 25, 2019 8:53:53 am

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Thursday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 13.50 oints or 0.12  per cent lower at 11,723.50 indicating a negative opening for Nifty and Sensex.

Asian shares slipped on Thursday as a surprise deterioration in German business morale rekindled fears of slowing global growth, while oil prices pulled back slightly after a sharp run-up earlier in the week. The euro slumped to a 22-month low against the US dollar overnight after the drop in German business confidence highlighted the divergence between data in the euro zone and the United States, Reuters reported.

Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will assume focus after the firm’s telco Reliance Jio overtook Bharti Airtel as the 2nd largest telco. Shares of auto major Maruti Suzuki will also assume focus ahead of Q4 results scheduled to be reported today. Axis Bank shares will also be in focus ahead of Q4 results today. Yes Bank shares will also be on radar, as media reports indicate that the firm is set for top level overhaul. We bring to you live updates.

Live Blog

08:53 (IST)25 Apr 2019
Gold prices inch up off 4-month low, still pressured by strong dollar

Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, recovering from a near four-month low touched in the previous session under pressure from a strong dollar, as U.S. stocks took a breather following a rally. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,276.50 per ounce as of 1:35 p.m. EDT (1735 GMT), a day after hitting its lowest since Dec. 26 at $1,265.90. U.S. gold futures settled 0.5 percent higher at $1,279.40 an ounce.

08:53 (IST)25 Apr 2019
Asian shares dip; euro weighed by sagging German business morale

Asian shares slipped on Thursday as a surprise deterioration in German business morale rekindled fears of slowing global growth, while oil prices pulled back slightly after a sharp run-up earlier in the week. The euro slumped to a 22-month low against the U.S. dollar overnight after the drop in German business confidence highlighted the divergence between data in the euro zone and the United States.

08:52 (IST)25 Apr 2019
Tata Tele in talks with ATC to sell entire tower biz stake

Tata Teleservices is in talks with American Tower Corporation to sell its entire stake in the mobile tower business for about Rs 2,500 crore at a price of Rs 212 per share. “Tata Teleservices sold half of its stake to American Tower Corporation (ATC) in October 2018. It is option to sell the rest of the stake it holds along with Tata Sons in this fiscal year. The process for sale has started for valuation of around Rs 2,500 crore at Rs 212 per share,” a source said.

08:50 (IST)25 Apr 2019
Ericsson moves Supreme Court against returning Rs 580 crore to Anil Ambani’s RCom

Swedish telecom network company Ericsson has moved the Supreme Court against potentially having to return Rs 580 crore to Reliance Communications according to an NCLAT observation if the Anil Ambani-led firm resumes insolvency proceedings. The Supreme Court will hear Ericsson’s plea in July this year, CNBC TV18 reported. Ericsson had received the sum of Rs 580 crore from RCom as a Supreme Court-monitored settlement, pending insolvency proceedings on RCom in NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai). RCom’s last-minute payment to Ericsson saved chairman Anil Ambani from going to jail.

08:50 (IST)25 Apr 2019
Crude oil prices to fall, remain soft in 2019, never mind US sanctions on Iran

The World Bank has cut its crude oil price forecast for the current year 2019 and the next year 2020, despite the looming uncertainty over supplies from Iran following the US President Donald Trump’s sanctions. Crude oil prices are expected to average $66 a barrel in 2019 and $65 a barrel in 2020, a downward revision from the October forecast, said World Bank in its Commodity Markets Outlook Report. This would be on the back of weaker than expected global growth outlook, rising US production and OPEC restraint, the report said.

08:49 (IST)25 Apr 2019
It’s easy to make money: Here’s what already rich people expect on wealth creation front from 2019

Despite being the year of elections, nearly 28 per cent of India’s rich are hopeful of easy wealth creation this year, a survey said. Globally, 12 per cent of the respondents, on average, are optimistic about the same in 2019, said Knight Frank survey. The economic and political factors would be favourable for creating wealth this year, news agency PTI reported citing the Attitudes Survey of ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWI) by Knight Frank. The number is up 3 per cent from 2018.

