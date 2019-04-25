Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; RIL, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank in focus

Stock market LIVE:\u00a0The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Thursday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 13.50 oints or 0.12\u00a0 per cent lower at 11,723.50 indicating a negative opening for Nifty and Sensex. Asian shares slipped on Thursday as a surprise deterioration in German business morale rekindled fears of slowing global growth, while oil prices pulled back slightly after a sharp run-up earlier in the week. The euro slumped to a 22-month low against the US dollar overnight after the drop in German business confidence highlighted the divergence between data in the euro zone and the United States, Reuters reported. Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will assume focus after the firm's telco Reliance Jio overtook Bharti Airtel as the 2nd largest telco. Shares of auto major Maruti Suzuki will also assume focus ahead of Q4 results scheduled to be reported today. Axis Bank shares will also be in focus ahead of Q4 results today. Yes Bank shares will also be on radar, as media reports indicate that the firm is set for top level overhaul. We bring to you live updates.