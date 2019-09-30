Share Market Today Live: Sensex trades lower, Nifty below 11,500; RPower, RInfra, Yes Bank shares down

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are opened lower on Monday morning, tracking mixed cues. The Sensex was down 95 points to 38,728, while the Nifty was trading below the 11,500-mark. Shares of Reliance ADA group including Reliance Power, Reliance Infra were trading lower ahead of the AGM today. Yes Bank shares emerged among the top Sensex losers, shedding more than 3%. HCL, Tech, Axis Bank shares are up more than 1%. Asian shares and the Chinese yuan were off to a cautious start on Monday as investors looked to how Chinese financial markets will react to the news the U.S. administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.
Poor demand from Indian consumers could dampen the mood during festivals next month, especially for automobile makers and retailers that count on the season for a sales boost, analysts predict. Indians typically buy everything from new cars to shoes for themselves and as gifts during celebrations steeped in religion and tradition. Yet the slowest economic growth in six years, unemployment at a 45-year high and tepid private consumption may see sales fall short of recent years, even after the government’s $20 billion tax break to companies earlier this month.
Yes Bank shares exteded decline on Monday to tumble more than 6% after Rana Kapoor-led promoter entities cut stake in the bank. Yes Bank shares are down more than 7% to Rs 45.30 on NSE. Yes Capital (India) (YCPL), part of the promoter group of Yes Bank, on Thursday sold a 1.8% stake in the bank. The proceeds from the sale will be used to prepay the entire amount outstanding on non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of YCPL held by various schemes of Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India), YCPL said in a statement.
Shares of Anil Ambani-led Reliance AGAG firms RPower, RInfra are trading lower ahead of the AGM scheduled today. RInfra shares are down 5% to Rs 31.85, while RPower shares are trading 1.7% down at Rs 2.37 on BSE. Anil Ambani is set to address the shareholders of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) group companies today. He will be addressing the shareholders of Reliance Capital at 10 am; Reliance Infra at 11:15 am; Reliance Power at 12:30 pm and Reliance Home Finance at 1:45 pm.
India’s jump in the ease of doing business index so far due to the pro-business reforms implemented by the Narendra Modi government has put the country among top 20 ‘improvers’ according to a list by the World Bank on top 20 economies that have improved the most on ease of doing business core. The World Bank recognized the measures taken for making it easier to do business in India in areas including obtaining construction permits through single-window system in Delhi and Mumbai; reducing cost to start a business by abolishing filing fees for the SPICe company incorporation form, electronic memorandum of association and articles of association; and integrating multiple government agencies online and upgrading port equipment and infrastructure that made exporting and importing easier.
With retail prices of onion soaring to reportedly up to 80 per kg in Delhi and few other areas in the country due to supply disruption caused by floods in major onion producing states including Maharashtra and Karnataka, the government has decided to ban the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect amid rising prices, Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement. “Export policy of onion for the item description at Serial Number 51 & 52 of Chapter 7 of Schedule 2 of (ITC) (HS) classification of Export & Import Items is amended from free to prohibited till further orders,” the notification read.
Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in a letter sent on Sunday to the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that e-commerce companies through their festive sales are depriving the government of “huge amount of GST revenue” by charging GST on the discounted price of the products instead of levying it on the maximum retail price. “E-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart instead of charging GST on the maximum retail price of the product are charging it on the price after discount. This is leading to heavy loss of GST revenue to the government,” CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told Financial Express Online.
Walmart-owned Flipkart’s 2019 Big Billion Days sale is likely headed towards an overwhelming response from its customers as the company claimed to have already registered 2x sales growth in less than 24 hours of the opening day of the annual sale vis-a-vis the opening day of last year’s sale. While the company didn’t disclose figures about the value and volume of total transactions, it claimed that the first day, which started at 8 pm Saturday, saw “all major categories” including sports, women’s ethnic wear, kidswear, furniture, beauty, FMCG, baby care, private labels crossing last year ‘total business’ from the Big Billion Days.
Private sector lender IDFC First Bank has said the growth is returning and that its retail loan book is growing upwards of 25 per cent while its retail deposits and CASA (current account and savings account) are growing 60 per cent upwards on a year-on-year basis. “If the industry is growing at a 15-20 per cent on the retail side, then there is already an outreach. There are no liquidity issues at the moment,” V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank told IANS. His comments come after the meeting of private bankers, including him, MFIs, and NBFCs with the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday to discuss credit outreach programme.
