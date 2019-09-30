Share Market Today Live: Sensex trades lower, Nifty below 11,500; RPower, RInfra, Yes Bank shares down

Ease of doing business: India, Pakistan, China in World Bank’s new list of 20 most improved economies

India’s jump in the ease of doing business index so far due to the pro-business reforms implemented by the Narendra Modi government has put the country among top 20 ‘improvers’ according to a list by the World Bank on top 20 economies that have improved the most on ease of doing business core. The World Bank recognized the measures taken for making it easier to do business in India in areas including obtaining construction permits through single-window system in Delhi and Mumbai; reducing cost to start a business by abolishing filing fees for the SPICe company incorporation form, electronic memorandum of association and articles of association; and integrating multiple government agencies online and upgrading port equipment and infrastructure that made exporting and importing easier.

