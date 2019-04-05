Share market LIVE: Sensex up 205 points, Nifty below 11,650; IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank shares surge

Share market LIVE: IndusInd Bank shares jumped by more than 1.6% to Rs 1,768.05.

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Friday morning, tracking positive global cues. The Sensex is up about 205 points to 38,888.72, while the Nifty is trading below the 11,650-mark. IndusInd Bank shares jumped by more than 1.6% to Rs 1,768.05, while Yes Bank shares gained nearly 1.5% to Rs 272.40. Maruti Suzuki shares price is trading 0.1% lower at Rs 7,108.

Asian share markets consolidated weekly gains on Friday as Sino-U.S. talks dragged on with no concrete conclusions, while caution ahead of U.S. payrolls and a holiday in China and Hong Kong dampened volatility. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed and near its highest since the end of August. It was still up 1.9 percent for the week and 13 percent for the year so far, Reuters repo0rted.

Shares of auto-maker Maruti Suzuki will be in focus after the firm saw a 21 per cent on year fall in production. Jet Airways will be in focus after lenders are set to infuse funds into the firm after April 9th. Titan shares will also be in focus after the shares hit record high on robust sales figures. We bring to you live updates.