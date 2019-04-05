Share market LIVE: Sensex up 205 points, Nifty below 11,650; IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank shares surge

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Friday morning, tracking positive global cues. The Sensex is up about 205 points to 38,888.72, while the Nifty is trading below the 11,650-mark. IndusInd Bank shares jumped by more than 1.6% to Rs 1,768.05, while Yes Bank shares gained nearly 1.5% to Rs 272.40. Maruti Suzuki shares price is trading 0.1% lower at Rs 7,108.
Asian share markets consolidated weekly gains on Friday as Sino-U.S. talks dragged on with no concrete conclusions, while caution ahead of U.S. payrolls and a holiday in China and Hong Kong dampened volatility. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed and near its highest since the end of August. It was still up 1.9 percent for the week and 13 percent for the year so far, Reuters repo0rted.
Shares of auto-maker Maruti Suzuki will be in focus after the firm saw a 21 per cent on year fall in production. Jet Airways will be in focus after lenders are set to infuse funds into the firm after April 9th. Titan shares will also be in focus after the shares hit record high on robust sales figures. We bring to you live updates.
Bharti Airtel on Thursday categorically denied that it was in race to acquire Subhash Chandra’s Zee Entertainment. In a statement to the media, a Bharti spokesperson said, “Airtel is not in the race to acquire Zee.” Bharti’s statement came after news agency Bloomberg ran a story that Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani and Bharti’s Sunil Mittal are considering competing bids for a stake in troubled Indian television network, Zee Entertainment, quoting unnamed sources.
Also read: Airtel says it’s not in race to acquire Zee Entertainment
The proportion of mobile phone consumers using Reliance Jio as their primary SIM is on the rise, according to the latest report by Bank of America and Merrill Lynch (BofAML). The numbers are up from 66% in March 2017 to 77% in March 2019, analysts at the foreign brokerage noted. “A healthy 57%/65% of Jio users have linked their bank accounts/Aadhaar to their Jio number, while 76% have shared their Jio number with all their contacts and 90% recall their Jio number,” they said.
Also read: More prefer Reliance Jio as primary SIM; telco outpacing peers on most metrics
India’s central bank is on course for its most aggressive monetary policy easing in more than three years, as it seeks to support the world’s fastest-growing major economy in the face of risks both at home and abroad. The Reserve Bank of India delivered its second successive interest rate cut Thursday and said it stands ready to use all tools available to ensure liquidity in the banking system, after lenders failed to fully pass on the previous cut to borrowers. Economists predict the RBI will cut at least once more, possibly as early as June, as businesses rein in investments amid political uncertainty fueled by elections starting next week. With consumption taking a hit due to a crisis in the shadow banking sector and exports stagnating because of a global slowdown, India’s growth prospects have considerably dimmed.
Also read: India sees most aggressive monetary policy easing in 3 years as RBI cuts rate to fuel growth
Fitch Ratings on Friday retained its sovereign rating for India at the lowest investment grade of BBB-, with a stable outlook, having denied the country an upgrade for 13 years now. “A weak fiscal position continues to constrain India’s sovereign ratings. In this regard, the next government’s medium-term fiscal policy will be of particular importance from a rating perspective,” Fitch said in a statement, which remained in sync with its earlier stance.
Also read: Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
The Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Friday morning, tracking positive global cues. The Sensex is up about 105 points to 38,856.58, while the Nifty is trading below the 11,650-mark. IndusInd Bank shares jumped by more than 1.6% to Rs 1,768.05, while Yes Bank shares gained nearly 1.5% to Rs 272.40. Maruti Suzuki shares price is trading 0.1% lower at Rs 7,108. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Skymet weather expects 2019 monsoon at 93% of LPA impacted by devolving El Niño. We believe that the timing and spatial distribution of rainfall spread across all four months hold more significance and from that perspective, it is unlikely to materially impact the agriculture production or agrochemical demand at this juncture as rainfall is likely to be below-normal in July and normal in August/ September (v/s deficit in June @77% of LPA).
Also read: Agrochemicals — Rainfall unlikely to impact demand
Oil prices fell on Friday, with Brent slipping away from the $70 mark after briefly rising above that level in the previous session, as traders fretted about progress in U.S.-China talks to end a trade war. International benchmark Brent futures dropped 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $69.17 a barrel by 0040. On Thursday, they closed 9 cents higher after touching a session high of $70.03, the highest since Nov. 12.
Also read: Oil prices fall, Brent drops away from $70
The dollar rose to a three-week high versus the yen on Friday, lifted by expectations that a protracted trade dispute between the United States and China would be resolved soon. The greenback has gained about 0.85 percent against its safe-haven Japanese peer this week, thanks also to factors such as strong U.S. economic data and broad improvement in risk appetite. The trade war between the world’s two biggest economies has been a major distraction for financial markets over the past year, with riskier assets in particular taking a hit on worries about the broadening business and growth impact of the conflict.
Also read: Dollar hits 3-week high vs yen on trade optimism; US jobs report in focus
Uncertainty prevails with regard to the revival plan of Jet Airways which the lenders had come out with on March 25 entailing an immediate bank funding of `1,500 crore upon stepping down of promoter-chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife from the board. A meeting of the lenders on Thursday to take stock of the plan, while deciding to pursue the revival blueprint, did not say anything with regard to the release of funds without which the survival of the airline beyond the current month looks doubtful.
Also read: Jet Airways crisis: No consensus on fund infusion yet
Electricity produced by thermal power plants in March 2019 recorded a drop of 0.9% year-on-year (y-o-y), making it the third straight month when power electricity generated from these sources was lower than the corresponding period last year. However, thanks to the surge in power demand recorded around October, overall thermal generation in FY19 grew by 3.4% to 1,072 billion units. Utilisation levels of thermal generating stations in FY19 showed a tepid rise with plant load factor (PLF) rising just by 1.2 percentage points to 61%.
Also read: Thermal power generation grows 3.4 per cent in FY 2019
Q4FY19 was volatile for retailers, with January and March strong, and February soft. Despite some shift in the end of season sale to Q3FY19 and higher discounting from online retailers in January, SSSG should remain decent. Sharp store expansion by retailers should keep overall growth strong but margins will likely come under pressure due to deteriorating store mix and gestation costs. We expect FRETAIL to post the strongest numbers in Q4 within our coverage.
Read more: Retailers — Margins to likely come under pressure
All those celebrating the Supreme Court (SC) striking down RBI’s February 12 circular are essentially arguing that since the government and/or the courts hit their business, why should the banks penalise them for this by trying to hand over their businesses to someone else via the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) route?
Read full story here: RBI circular was to save PSU banks
China and the U.S. claimed progress in talks to end their trade war, with President Xi Jinping pushing for a rapid conclusion and President Donald Trump talking up prospects for a “monumental” agreement. Through a message passed to Trump via Vice Premier Liu He, Xi called for an early conclusion to negotiations and said that strategic leadership is needed to ensure healthy and stable U.S.-China relations. Liu, who took part in talks this week in Washington, himself said a “new consensus” had emerged, according to the Xinhua News Agency Friday morning.
Also read: China hails trade agreement with US, but deal not ready yet
Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will retain 75 percent of his stock in the company following his divorce from MacKenzie Bezos, the couple announced Thursday on Twitter, eliminating any concern that the split would influence his control over one of the world’s most valuable businesses. Bezos will continue to be the largest shareholder of the e-commerce giant valued at almost $900 billion as well as gain voting control of his former wife’s remaining shares. Bezos will also maintain ownership of the Washington Post and his space exploration company, Blue Origin LLC
Also read: Jeff Bezos divorce terms ease concern over Amazon control