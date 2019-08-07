Share Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; RIL, Titan among shares in focus

The SGX Nifty was trading 46 points down at 10,923 indicating a negative opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower tracking global cues and ahead of the RBI monetary policy decision. The SGX Nifty was trading 46 points down at 10,923 indicating a negative opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian stocks traded mixed Wednesday and U.S. futures dropped as traders remained cautious in the face of trade tensions. The New Zealand dollar fell more than 1% after the central bank cut interest rates by more than expected. Shares declined in Japan and Hong Kong, and fluctuated elsewhere. S&P 500 Index futures fell despite a surge in the benchmark on Tuesday that went some way to easing the slump in the previous session, Bloomberg reported. Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will assume focus, after the firm announced a fuel retail joint venture with British major BP. Shares of Tata Group jewellery major Titan will also assume focus, after the firm reported Q1 results in-line with estimates. We bring to you live updates.

Read More