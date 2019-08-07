Share Market Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; RIL, Titan among shares in focus

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower tracking global cues and ahead of the RBI monetary policy decision. The SGX Nifty was trading 46 points down at 10,923 indicating a negative opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian stocks traded mixed Wednesday and U.S. futures dropped as traders remained cautious in the face of trade tensions. The New Zealand dollar fell more than 1% after the central bank cut interest rates by more than expected. Shares declined in Japan and Hong Kong, and fluctuated elsewhere. S&P 500 Index futures fell despite a surge in the benchmark on Tuesday that went some way to easing the slump in the previous session, Bloomberg reported. Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will assume focus, after the firm announced a fuel retail joint venture with British major BP. Shares of Tata Group jewellery major Titan will also assume focus, after the firm reported Q1 results in-line with estimates. We bring to you live updates.
Asian shares steadied slightly on Wednesday as investors caught their breath from a searing week-long selloff, with steps taken by Chinese authorities to contain a sliding yuan helping calm fears of a full-blown Sino-U.S. trade and currency war. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.05% in early trade after tumbling 8.26% in the previous eight sessions. Japan’s Nikkei bucked the trend to slip 0.26%. On Wall Street on Tuesday, the S&P 500 gained 1.30% and MSCI’s broad gauge of stocks across the world rose 0.50%, its first gain in seven sessions.
Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after falling at the start of the session, with the potential for damage to the global economy and fuel demand from the intensifying Sino-U.S. trade dispute continuing to cast a shadow over the market. International benchmark Brent crude futures were at $58.97 a barrel by 0221 GMT, up 3 cents, or 0.05%, from their previous settlement and trading near seven-month lows.
The government scrutiny on e-commerce marketplaces across sectors is set to get tighter as it aims to enhance the transparency between the marketplaces and sellers and strengthen consumer rights in online shopping with the Consumer Protection Bill, 2019. The bill passed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday will replace the Consumer Protection Act, 1986. The e-commerce ‘consumer protection; guidelines issued recently by the department of consumer affairs will soon “be a part of the Consumer Protection Bill. Once the rules are finalised and even if the e-commerce policy is not final, these rules can be enforced and fine-tuned later when the final e-commerce policy is released,” Sachin Taparia, Founder, LocalCircles — the social community platform told Financial Express Online.
Over the last few days, the sentiments have changed dramatically, both domestically and globally. The renewed US-China trade tensions have prompted a sharp fall in Yuan to record low levels, with the US administration retaliating with terming China as a currency manipulator. The global economic slowdown has become more pronounced, with trade war bringing back the risk of a currency war. India too has been bracing with weak economic conditions. Yesterday’s political developments have further led to significant volatility in the financial markets.
Rising costs and falling realisations hit the Indian information technology industry hard in the last quarter, with almost all IT firms missing Q1 earnings expectations, barring Infosys, which barely met the street estimates, according to a report. While TCS and Infosys had robust revenue growth during the period, Wipro and Tech Mahindra saw a deceleration in growth. Increase in cost of visa applications pulled down earnings across the board, Kotak Institutional Equities said in the research report.
Reliance Industries Ltd has signed a new pact with its long-time partner BP Plc to sell retail fuel such as petrol and diesel across the country, building on the Mukesh Ambani firm’s existing 1,400 retail fuel outlets. The new joint venture between RIL and BP aims to grow rapidly to a total of 5,500 sites over the next five years, RIL said in a statement. As per the terms of the agreement, Reliance Industries will hold a 51% stake in the new joint venture, while BP will hold the remaining 49%. Notably, the latest joint venture will also include RIL’s aviation fuel business, which currently operates at over 30 airports across India, providing participation in this rapidly-growing market.
