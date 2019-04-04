Share market LIVE: Sensex up 50 points, Nifty below 11,650; Bharti Airtel, Powergrid top gainers

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty opened mildly higher on Thursday morning, ahead of the RBI Monetary Policy meet as the street expects a 25 bps rate cut. The Sensex is up about 28 points to 38,903, while the Nifty is trading below the 11,650-mark. Bharti Airtel shares are trading 1.7% higher at Rs 355.75, while Powergrid shares are trading 1% higher at Rs 205.
Asian shares paused near an eight-month peak on Thursday as investors awaited developments on trade talks between the United States and China, who appear closer to signing a deal, nudging bond yields higher globally and softening the safe-haven yen. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan took a breather after five straight days of gains took it to its highest since late August, Reuters reported.
Shares of Reliance Industries will assume focus, after global firm Credit Suisse is optimistic with fast scale up of Jio and Retail. Credit Suisse noted that the next phase of growth will come from monetisation of Jio users beyond telecom. Mindtree will be in focus, after L&T submitted to the BSE a draft letter for open offer of acquisition of up to 5,13,25,371 equity shares, representing 31 per cent of the total equity to Mindtree shareholders. Jet Airways shares will also assume focus, after lender are set to meet to discuss fund infusion. We bring to you LIVE updates.
RBI policy rate cut: The monetary policy committee will announce the much-awaited monetary policy today. The market experts are expecting a policy rate cut by at least 25 basis points (bps) amid benign inflation and global slowdown which needs some stimulus by way of repo-rate cut.
Skymet monsoon prediction: Private weather forecaster Skymet on Wednesday predicted below-normal monsoon this year from June to September on account of developing El Nino phenomenon which can cause drought in many regions like India, Australia and Southeast Asia while impacting other parts also.
After negotiations that went on for almost a year, the finance ministry has agreed to service debt — both principal and interest — which the Indian Railways will take to fund ‘nationally important’ projects. This is a one-time arrangement for 2018-19, which means the actual gross budgetary support for the financial year gone by will reduce by around `5,000 crore from `53,060 crore, whereas loans under extra budgetary support will rise by an equal amount.
The Supreme Court ruling, quashing a circular issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 12, 2018, on resolving bad debt would not materially impact the banks’ asset quality as a bulk of stress has already been recognised, domestic rating agency Crisil said on Wednesday. “Going forward, we should see banks having greater flexibility in deciding which stressed assets to be resolved using the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC),” said Crisil senior director Krishnan Sitaraman.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI ) has refused to disclose banks’ annual inspection reports, as directed by the Supreme Court under the Right to Information Act, arguing it has the discretion to provide details depending on the nature of information and the consequences it would have in the economic interests of the country. In its reply to a Bench headed by Justice LN Rao, the RBI said the regulator should be permitted to decide each application on a case-to-case basis.
