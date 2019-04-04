Share market LIVE: Sensex up 50 points, Nifty below 11,650; Bharti Airtel, Powergrid top gainers

Stock Market Live: The Sensex is up about 28 points to 38,903, while the Nifty is trading below the 11,650-mark.

Stock market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty opened mildly higher on Thursday morning, ahead of the RBI Monetary Policy meet as the street expects a 25 bps rate cut. The Sensex is up about 28 points to 38,903, while the Nifty is trading below the 11,650-mark. Bharti Airtel shares are trading 1.7% higher at Rs 355.75, while Powergrid shares are trading 1% higher at Rs 205.

Asian shares paused near an eight-month peak on Thursday as investors awaited developments on trade talks between the United States and China, who appear closer to signing a deal, nudging bond yields higher globally and softening the safe-haven yen. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan took a breather after five straight days of gains took it to its highest since late August, Reuters reported.

Shares of Reliance Industries will assume focus, after global firm Credit Suisse is optimistic with fast scale up of Jio and Retail. Credit Suisse noted that the next phase of growth will come from monetisation of Jio users beyond telecom. Mindtree will be in focus, after L&T submitted to the BSE a draft letter for open offer of acquisition of up to 5,13,25,371 equity shares, representing 31 per cent of the total equity to Mindtree shareholders. Jet Airways shares will also assume focus, after lender are set to meet to discuss fund infusion. We bring to you LIVE updates.