Share market LIVE: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty above 11,050; Sun Pharma, Tata Motors shares rally

Stock Market Live: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–opened mildly higher ahead of the RBI Monetary Policy meeting and tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is up 117 points to 37,092.18, while the Nifty is trading above the 11,050-mark. The street will be looking forward to a cut in key policy rates in today’s RBI MPC meet. Sun Pharma shares zoomed by more than 2.7% to Rs 426.90 on BSE, while Tata Motors shares price jumped nearly 2% ahead of its Q3 results scheduled to be reported today.
Asian share markets were in a muted mood on Thursday and looked set for a sleepy session with China still on holiday and no major economic data on the diary. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little moved in early trade after ending almost unchanged on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.2 percent, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were off 0.06 percent in very thin trade. Wall Street had already snoozed through a subdued session, though disappointing revenue forecasts hammered shares of the major videogame makers. Electronic Arts Inc tumbled 13.3 percent and Activision Blizzard Inc sank 10.1 percent. The Dow fell 0.08 percent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.22 percent and the Nasdaq 0.36 percent.
The six-member MPC headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday will present the sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2018-19. The policy has created interest since it’s the last of the fiscal and also the first under Das, who took charge in December 2018 following the sudden exit of Urjit Patel. The Central Bank may change its stance to neutral from calibrated tightening, CARE Ratings. “The RBI is likely to alter its monetary policy stance from “calibrated tightening” to “neutral” with inflation being lower than its target for 5 consecutive months but will maintain status quo in the repo rate given the core inflation being sticky at 5% and likelihood of build-up in inflation in the coming months…,” it added.
Mutual fund houses with an estimated Rs 8,000-crore exposure to Essel Group have asked regulator Sebi to permit them to modify the framework of Subhash Chandra-led Group’s debenture trust deeds to give promoters time to rope in strategic investors, officials said. The Essel Group, on Sunday, sealed a formal agreement with its lender including mutual funds and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), to get time till September to de-leverage or pare its debt. The agreement is with those lenders who have taken pledged shares of the group flagship and listed entities, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Dish TV India.
n a departure from the norm held for over two years, RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will release its sixth bi-monthly policy statement on February 7 at 11:45 am instead of 2:30 pm. However, the central bank didn’t give a reason for the same. “The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet during February 5 to 7, 2019 for the Sixth Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2018-19. The resolution of the MPC will be placed on the website at 11.45 AM on February 7, 2019,” RBI said in a statement.
Narendra Modi should be back as Prime Minister in 2019 and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will surprise with an upside in its election tally, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said at an event on Wednesday while sharing his views on the upcoming elections. India has raised its growth level in each decade since independence and democracy, entrepreneurship and natural resources fuel it, he also said. Speaking at TiEcon, the veteran market investor said that the world is faced with two big dangers – unstable currency and China’s rising debt. The ‘Big Bull’ as he is famously called in the world of stock market also said that global economic slowdown doesn’t necessarily mean that it will impact financial markets. The growth and prosperity come only when there is chaos, like in India and America, he added.
Vodafone Idea on Wednesday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 5,005.7 crore for the quarter ending December. The teleco had posted a loss of Rs 4,973.80 crore in the sequential quarter ended September 30. Since the merger, it’s the first quarterly earnings reported by the combined entity. The total income was reported at Rs 11,982.8 core during the same quarter. The income increased by 52 per cent compared to Rs 7,878.6 crore in the previous July-September quarter.
