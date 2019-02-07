Share market LIVE: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty above 11,050; Sun Pharma, Tata Motors shares rally

BSE Sensex, Nifty, Indian Share Market Live updates: Sun Pharma shares zoomed by more than 2.7% to Rs 426.90 on BSE.

Stock Market Live: The domestic stock markets –Sensex and Nifty–opened mildly higher ahead of the RBI Monetary Policy meeting and tracking weak global cues. The Sensex is up 117 points to 37,092.18, while the Nifty is trading above the 11,050-mark. The street will be looking forward to a cut in key policy rates in today’s RBI MPC meet. Sun Pharma shares zoomed by more than 2.7% to Rs 426.90 on BSE, while Tata Motors shares price jumped nearly 2% ahead of its Q3 results scheduled to be reported today.

Asian share markets were in a muted mood on Thursday and looked set for a sleepy session with China still on holiday and no major economic data on the diary. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little moved in early trade after ending almost unchanged on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.2 percent, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were off 0.06 percent in very thin trade. Wall Street had already snoozed through a subdued session, though disappointing revenue forecasts hammered shares of the major videogame makers, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.