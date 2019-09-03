Share Market Today | Live: Sensex down 350 points, Nifty near 10,900; PSU bank stocks plunge up to 6%

Share Market Today News | Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Tuesday, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is down 350 points to 36,982 while the Nifty is trading near the 10,900-mark. PSU bank stocks including Indian Bank, PNB, OBC, Canara Bank, Union Bank plunged up to 6% after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced a mega merger plan on Friday. Asian stocks mostly gained in thin trading as investors awaited to see if Chinese and American officials can schedule a planned meeting this month to continue trade talks. Treasury yields ticked higher. Shares edged higher in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul, and were little changed in Sydney and Shanghai. U.S. futures pared a drop, Bloomberg reported. We bring to you live updates.
After the Narendra Modi-led government announced a mega consolidation drive, shares of PSU stocks including PNB, Union Bank, Canara Bank, OBC plunged in the morning trade on Tuesday. Shares of PNB, Union Bank, Canara Bank, OBC plunged up to 6% on NSE. The Nifty PSU index is down 3% to 2,404.60. Earlier, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced mega PSU bank mergers merging PNB, OBC, United Bank to create India’s second largest govt bank in a bid to realise Modi’s $5 trillion economy dream. Further, the government has decided to amalgamate seven other PSU banks into three big lenders. Nirmala Sitharaman said that Union Bank, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will be merged to create India’s 5th largest PSU bank entity, while Canara Bank will be merged with Syndicate Bank to form 4th largest government bank. Finally, Indian Bank will be merged with Allahabad Bank to form the 7th largest state-run bank in India.
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Tuesday, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex is down 350 points to 36,982 while the Nifty is trading near the 10,900-mark. PSU bank stocks including Indian Bank, PNB, OBC, Canara Bank, Union Bank plunged up to 6% after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced a mega merger plan on Friday. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Indian steel conglomerate Tata Steel on Monday announced the closure of a plant in the southern Welsh city of Newport, with a potential loss of around 400 jobs at the UK site. The Indian steel giant announced that it had clinched the sale of a Canadian and Swedish plant as part of its worldwide Cogent Electrical Steels division but, despite exploring all options, the company has been unable to find a way forward for the Orb Electrical Steels plant.
The government expects a windfall of `16,000-20,000 crore from the legacy dispute resolution scheme for indirect tax cases. The scheme, which was announced in the Budget and will run from September 1 to December 31, is different from any relief-cum-amnesty scheme offered earlier by the government. According to official data, nearly `1.5 lakh crore of revenue demand was stuck in erstwhile indirect tax (excise, service and customs) litigations in various forums at the end of FY18. As per an estimate, even if half of this amount gets channelled into the scheme, the government could garner over `15,000 crore.
Reliance Jio may have big plans for its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) services — to be commercially launched on September 5 — but analysts feel the launch of the new service would not be as disruptive for the incumbents as Jio’s mobile services had been when launched three years ago on the same date. If at all, there’s any major disruption by the launch of Jio’s wireline FTTH services JioFiber, it will be for the state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL), which is currently the market leader in this segment.
With sales expanding at the slowest rate in 15 months, production growth and job creation were tamed, while factories lowered input buying for the first time since May 2018. Some survey members also reported cash flow problems and a lack of availability of finance, IHS Markit noted.
A day after reporting a massive 36% year-on-year drop in sales — its steepest so far — in the domestic market in August, Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has reduced output by 34% (y-o-y) during the month, its seventh consecutive month of production cut to align output with reduced consumer demand. With sales of automobile products across segments in the slow lane for the past straight 10 months now, almost all manufacturers of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers have been resorting to production cuts in the past 6-7 months to clear unsold inventory. In a stock exchange notice on Monday, Maruti said it produced a total of 111,370 units last month.
eteran investor Warren Buffett has a piece of advice for all the investors dreaming to get rich — never make a decision based on what other people think. Even though the advice by the ‘Oracle of Omaha’, as he is popularly known as in the investing world, is decades old, it still holds true. “That’s a lot of people selling, a lot of people buying. If you talk to one person, you’d hear one thing … you really should not make decisions in securities based on what other people think,” CNBC TV18 reported his as saying in 1994 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting. “A public opinion poll will just — it will not get you rich on Wall Street,” Warren Buffett also said.
The release of the first quarter GDP growth estimate at 5% is the lowest seen in the last six years. The trend shows that the secular deceleration has continued from 8% in the first quarter of last year. Describing the trend as disappointing is an understatement; it is actually worrisome. We cannot afford to be in the denial mode any longer, and business as usual will worsen the situation. Nor is it going to help us to claim that the slowdown is cyclical and a global phenomenon. While there is no denying the fact that cyclical factors have not helped matters, there are serious structural factors that need correctives.
OYO Hotels & Homes on Monday announced the acquisition of Denmark-based data science company Danamica that specializes in dynamic pricing. The acquisition would allow, which claims to be the world’s third-largest hotel chain, to boost its vacation rentals business globally following its commitment to invest €300 million (around Rs 2,368 crore) in the vacation homes business in Europe. Danamica’s dynamic pricing ability would help OYO drive top-line growth across all its brands including OYO Home, Belvilla (holiday homes platform) and DanCenter (vacation rental marketplace) in Europe.
Indian farmers are expected to earn over 10% more in the Kharif season as the uneven rains have led to lower sowing. “Lower Kharif output is expected to push up mandi prices, and boost the profitability of most crops, providing respite to farmers,” according to CRISIL Research’s Agriculture Report 2019. Farmers are expected to get higher prices which is likely to increase the profit margins for them. Especially in Northern India, as the farmers are less dependent on rainfall and have more favourable crop mix, coupled with better farm mechanisation, they will have better profits, Hetal Gandhi, Director, CRISIL Research said.
The growth of eight core sectors slowed down to 2.1 per cent in July as against 7.3 per cent in the corresponding month last year, government data released on Monday showed. The decline was seen on account of heavy fall in coal and refinery industry. The eight core industries comprise just over 40 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The combined index of eight core industries stood at 31.9 in July 2019, which was 2.1 per cent higher as compared to the index of July 2018. Its cumulative growth during April to July, 2019-20 was 3 per cent.
The board of Punjab National Bank (PNB) will consider raising Rs 18,000 crore capital infusion in the next meeting on Thursday. On August 31, the bank had informed exchanges that it would consider infusion upto Rs 16,500 crore by the government through preferential issue of equity shares and fixing date of extraordinary general meeting (EGM) for obtaining shareholders approval in this regard at a price determined in terms of the market regulator SEBI. “In continuation to our intimation dated 31.08.2019, the exchange is hereby informed that the board shall consider capital infusion upto Rs 18000 Crore (Rupees Eighteen Thousand Crore Only) in its meeting scheduled on 5th September 2019,” PNB had said in a regulatory filing. Shares of PNB ended the trade on last trading day on Friday at Rs 65, down 0.050 points, or 0.077 per cent on BSE.
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the manufacturing sector in the last two financial years has been lower than what it was in the preceding years since Narendra Modi led government came to power. Ambitious schemes such as ‘Make in India’ and improvement in the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking also did not help much to boost FDI in the Indian manufacturing sector, the data shows. US-China trade war and other geopolitical tensions have played an important role in weakening global demand.
