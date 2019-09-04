Share Market Today | Live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; PSBs, Yes Bank, L&T among shares in focus

The SGX Nifty was trading 45 points up at 10,864 indicating a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Share Market Today | Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Wedneaday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 45 points up at 10,864 indicating a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian stocks bounced on Wednesday, led by Chinese markets after a report showed growth in the country’s service sector accelerating despite broader economic headwinds, while the pound halted its decline on hopes a no-deal Brexit may yet be averted. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.45 per cent while the blue-chip CSI300 index gained 0.5 per cent after activity in China’s services sector expanded at the fastest pace in three months in August, according to a business survey, Reuters reported. Shares of PSU banks will assume focus, after they dived yesterday, following the government’s mega merger drive. Yes Bank shares will also assume focus, after global firm Morgan Stanley cut share price target on the shares to Rs 55. We bring to you live updates.