Share Market Today | Live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; PSBs, Yes Bank, L&T among shares in focus

Share Market Today | Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Wedneaday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 45 points up at 10,864 indicating a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian stocks bounced on Wednesday, led by Chinese markets after a report showed growth in the country’s service sector accelerating despite broader economic headwinds, while the pound halted its decline on hopes a no-deal Brexit may yet be averted. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.45 per cent while the blue-chip CSI300 index gained 0.5 per cent after activity in China’s services sector expanded at the fastest pace in three months in August, according to a business survey, Reuters reported. Shares of PSU banks will assume focus, after they dived yesterday, following the government’s mega merger drive. Yes Bank shares will also assume focus, after global firm Morgan Stanley cut share price target on the shares to Rs 55. We bring to you live updates.
President Donald Trump sought to prod China into doing a trade deal before the U.S. presidential election in November 2020, or face even more difficult negotiations during his potential second term. “Think what happens to China when I win,” Trump said in a tweet on Tuesday. “Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER!”
Gold prices held steady near a one-week high on Wednesday, supported by weak U.S. manufacturing data that heightened fears of an economic slowdown and soured risk sentiment. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,548.31 per ounce at 0121 GMT, having touched a one-week high of $1,549.80 earlier in the session.U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,555.6 an ounce. Spot silver climbed 1.5% to $19.51 per ounce, after hitting $19.57, its highest level since September 2016.
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as investors worried about global growth prospects after data showed U.S. factory activity shrank in August for the first time since 2016 and the United States and China imposed new tariffs on each other over the weekend. Investors fled riskier assets as the latest round of tariffs and the lack of a date for a resumption of U.S.-China talks gnawed at any hopes for a resolution to the long-running trade war, which has rattled markets for months and weighed on world economies.
