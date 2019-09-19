Share Market Today | Live: Sensex extends losses, Nifty below 10,850; Yes Bank, Tata Steel top losers

Boosting exports: Standards matter more than schemes

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of a slew of measures to boost exports has come at a time when the sector seems to have lost its way. Since the beginning of the decade, exports have grown at an annual average of just 4%, which includes a slump of over 15% in 2015-16. The recovery, since then, has been patchy, and in the previous fiscal, exports grew by an unsatisfactory 8%. In the first five months of the current fiscal, exports have declined by nearly 2% on a year-on-year basis. With the prospects of the global economy looking gloomy, Indian exporters may face serious headwinds going forward.

