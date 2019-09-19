Share Market Today | Live: Sensex extends losses, Nifty below 10,850; Yes Bank, Tata Steel top losers

Share Market Today News Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Thursday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex was down about 100 points to 36,469.02 while the Nifty was trading below the 10,850-mark at 9.20 am. Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors shares were among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 25, while Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel emerged among the biggest losers, shedding up to 3%. Asian shares edged higher on Thursday, tracking some modest Wall Street gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected but offered mixed signals on the next easing, keeping investors cautious. The Treasury yield curve flattened as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell dashed hopes he would signal further easing while division among central bankers has increased uncertainty over how much further rates might fall, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.
India’s slowdown and a simmering shadow banking crisis is putting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of crafting a $5 trillion economy by 2025 at risk. The nation entered 2019 as the world’s sixth-biggest economy poised to become the fifth. Instead, it has slipped a notch to seventh place as a collapse in consumption slowed gross domestic product growth to the weakest in six years. External shocks from trade wars to surging oil prices are exacerbating that pain
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Thursday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex was down about 100 points to 36,469.02 while the Nifty was trading below the 10,850-mark at 9.20 am. Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors shares were among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 25, while Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel emerged among the biggest losers, shedding up to 3%. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Asian shares edged higher on Thursday, tracking some modest Wall Street gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected but offered mixed signals on the next easing, keeping investors cautious. The Treasury yield curve flattened as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell dashed hopes he would signal further easing while division among central bankers has increased uncertainty over how much further rates might fall. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.03%. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.46%, while Australian shares rose 0.23%. The yen traded near a seven-week low versus the dollar before a Bank of Japan meeting later on Thursday where policymakers are expected to keep their ultra-easy policy unchanged.
Ending the two-day falling spree, the rupee gained 54 paise to close at 71.24 against the US dollar on Wednesday, as pressure eased on the emerging market currencies owing to fall in crude oil prices. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened at 71.47 and surged to an intra-day high of 71.17 against the US dollar. The local unit finally settled at 71.24, higher by 54 paise over its previous close of 71.78. The rupee opened at 71.47 and surged to an intra-day high of 71.17 against the US dollar. The local unit finally ended the day at 71.24, higher by 54 paise over its previous close of 71.78, at the Interbank Foreign Exchange.
London has overtaken India’s financial capital Mumbai to become the top center for trading the nation’s currency. That’s adding to a sense of urgency among local authorities to deepen the onshore market. Average daily volumes for rupee in the U.K. soared to $46.8 billion in April, a more than fivefold jump from $8.8 billion in 2016, according to the latest survey from the Bank for International Settlements released this week. That exceeded the $34.5 billion recorded in India.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is not keen on ‘teaser’ loans, or fixed-cum-floating rate loans. Such loans offer customers a lower fixed interest rate in the initial stages and a floating rate framework for the remainder of the tenor. The product has been viewed by the regulator as a ruse to attract customers. “We have had difficulties with those. As we said at the time when we prescribed higher risk weights, we have a problem because it is pushing the risk to a future date,” sources indicated to FE.
All-cash vehicle purchases have shown a steady decline over the last three years as the dealers and customers are acutely aware that untaxed funds are much more easier to be traced, post-demonetisation. Though even before the note ban in November 2016, there were stringent documentation norms for cash deals, dealers used to find ways to circumvent them.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of a slew of measures to boost exports has come at a time when the sector seems to have lost its way. Since the beginning of the decade, exports have grown at an annual average of just 4%, which includes a slump of over 15% in 2015-16. The recovery, since then, has been patchy, and in the previous fiscal, exports grew by an unsatisfactory 8%. In the first five months of the current fiscal, exports have declined by nearly 2% on a year-on-year basis. With the prospects of the global economy looking gloomy, Indian exporters may face serious headwinds going forward.
Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as investors remained cautious after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected but delivered mixed signals about its next move. Spot gold was 0.3% lower at $1,489.73 per ounce, as of 0102 GMT. Prices fell as much as 1% in the previous session before settling down 0.6%. U.S. gold futures were down 1.2% at $1,497.5 per ounce.
Oil prices edged higher in early Asian trade on Thursday after days of turbulence, with markets soothed by Saudi Arabia’s pledge to restore full production by end-September at facilities knocked out in drone and missile attacks last weekend. Brent crude futures rose 8 cents to $63.68 a barrel by 0139 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 12 cents to $58.23 a barrel. The steadying of nerves, after a 2% drop on Wednesday and a 14% plunge on Monday, came after Saudi Arabia set out the timeline to full operation and also said it had managed to restore supplies to customers at levels prior to the attacks by drawing from its oil inventories.
