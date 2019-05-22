Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; DHFL plunges 15%, ICICI Bank, IOC top gainers

Share market LIVE:\u00a0The Sensex and Nifty opened mildly lower on Wednesday morning, tracking global cues and ahead of election results tomorrow. The Sensex is up about 145 to to 39,134.72, while the Nifty is trading above the 11,700-mark. DHFL share price plunged nearly 15% to Rs 107.15, after\u00a0media reports indicated that the firm has stopped accepting deposits, and disallowed pre-mature withdrawals. IOC, ICICI Bank are among the top Nifty gainers, up 1% each. Asian stocks were on shaky ground on Wednesday, as earlier relief over Washington\u2019s temporary relaxation of curbs against China\u2019s Huawei Technologies failed to offset deeper worries about trade frictions between the world\u2019s two largest economies.\u00a0MSCI\u2019s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan initially edged up following gains on Wall Street but was last down 0.15%.\u00a0Australian stocks slipped 0.25%, South Korea\u2019s KOSPI fell 0.45% and Japan\u2019s Nikkei edged up 0.05%, Reuters reported. Shares of Tech Mahindra will assume focus, after the firm reported results in-line with estimates. Shares of DHFL will also assume focus, Shares of state-run lender PNB will also be in focus, as the firm is likely to take control of 2-3 banks. We bring to you Live updates.