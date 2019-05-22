  1. Home
Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; DHFL plunges 15%, ICICI Bank, IOC top gainers

Updated:May 22, 2019 10:01:55 am

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty opened mildly lower on Wednesday morning, tracking global cues and ahead of election results tomorrow.

The number of securities that hit the upper circuit limit was 115, while 119 scrips touched their respective lower circuits, according to BSE. (File photo)The Sensex is up about 45 to to 39,014, while the Nifty is trading below the 11,700-mark.

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty opened mildly lower on Wednesday morning, tracking global cues and ahead of election results tomorrow. The Sensex is up about 145 to to 39,134.72, while the Nifty is trading above the 11,700-mark. DHFL share price plunged nearly 15% to Rs 107.15, after media reports indicated that the firm has stopped accepting deposits, and disallowed pre-mature withdrawals. IOC, ICICI Bank are among the top Nifty gainers, up 1% each.

Asian stocks were on shaky ground on Wednesday, as earlier relief over Washington’s temporary relaxation of curbs against China’s Huawei Technologies failed to offset deeper worries about trade frictions between the world’s two largest economies. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan initially edged up following gains on Wall Street but was last down 0.15%. Australian stocks slipped 0.25%, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.45% and Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.05%, Reuters reported.

Shares of Tech Mahindra will assume focus, after the firm reported results in-line with estimates. Shares of DHFL will also assume focus, Shares of state-run lender PNB will also be in focus, as the firm is likely to take control of 2-3 banks. We bring to you Live updates.

Live Blog

10:01 (IST)22 May 2019
Rupee opens higher at 69.67 per dollar against the previous close of 69.71

The Indian rupee opened slightly higher at 69.67 per dollar on Wednesday morning against the previous close 69.71 ahead of Lok Sabha election results to be announced tomorrow. Yesterday, the Indian currency opened flat at 69.74, while it opened higher on Monday after the exit polls predicted victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The results will be declared on Thursday. 

09:24 (IST)22 May 2019
BSE live: Sensex, Nifty trade mildly higher; DHFL plunges 15%, ICICI Bank, IOC top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty opened mildly lower on Wednesday morning, tracking global cues and ahead of election results tomorrow. The Sensex is up about 45 to to 39,014, while the Nifty is trading below the 11,700-mark. DHFL share price plunged nearly 15% to Rs 107.15, after media reports indicated that the firm has stopped accepting deposits, and disallowed pre-mature withdrawals. IOC, ICICI Bank are among the top Nifty gainers, up 1% each. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.

09:16 (IST)22 May 2019
GMR Group to set up business park in Hyderabad

GMR Group is setting up a business park in Hyderabad to be developed by GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis, a subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport. The area covered by the business park is one million square foot where six business complexes would be developed. The project will be financed through debt and internal accruals of Rs 350 crore. It will be developed in two phases. The first phase comprises four towers, of which one is ready for occupancy.

09:15 (IST)22 May 2019
IL&FS board begins claims management for 70 group firms as part of resolution plan

The government-appointed board of the debt-ridden IL&FS has started the claims management process for 70 group companies as a part of its debt resolution process, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Grant Thornton will oversee the execution of the process. Operational and financial creditors of the 70 companies have been invited to submit their claims with respect to liabilities up to October 15, 2018. “The claims process is being run in an effort to crystallise the financial and operational liabilities of IL&FS Group to facilitate distribution of proceeds from the resolution process,” the company said.

09:15 (IST)22 May 2019
81% of Indian firms plan to divest in next 2 years: EY report

EY on Tuesday said in its India Divestment Study 2019 that 81% of the companies surveyed plan to undertake divestments in the next two years while 67% expect large-scale transformational divestments in the next 12 months. The study is based on responses from more than 40 organisations in India, across sectors to gauge the success factors, challenges, collaboration landscape and growth areas for divestments in India.

08:57 (IST)22 May 2019
Uday Kotak’s 2-point growth formula: How India may see long term economic growth

Even as the day nears for the counting of votes, discussions are on about the way forward for the economy. The new government needs to focus both on economic growth, which hit a five-quarter low of 6.6 per cent in the December quarter, and unemployment. India needs a stable government and sustainable policies to lay the foundation of the long-term economic growth, Uday Kotak said while discussing on the priority areas for the next government on microblogging site Twitter. “Time to focus on economy. 

08:56 (IST)22 May 2019
Sensex, Nifty rally on stable govt hopes, NDA-II may be more productive; IIFL’s Nirmal Jain says

Even as a section of the stock market didn’t expect BJP-led NDA to gain majority, the exit polls struck a surprise leading to a gigantic rally, said a veteran investor. Certain market participants were positioned for a coalition government and the possibility of a stable government nudged the investors to join the ongoing rally, Nirmal Jain, Founder & Chairman, IIFL Group, told ET Now in an interview. Furthermore, many investors were underowning shares and there were short positions as well in the bourses, he added. 

08:54 (IST)22 May 2019
Super rich Indians’ investment in PE to be Asia’s highest this year, says report

India’s super-rich are increasingly looking at private equity (PE) as an alternative investment class with 46 per cent of the country’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI) are expected to enhance their PE investments in 2019. This is up from 37 per cent last year and also fourth highest globally, said a survey by global property consultancy firm Knight Frank. UHNWIs are increasingly eyeing at exploring alternative areas where they can invest and PE offers them a structured investment option for a long term, says Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India. As the amount of wealth in India is increasing the fastest globally, India’s super-rich are likely to reduce exposure to cash and boost their investment in PE this year as local investors grow in sophistication, added Baijal. “In the Indian market, there is a strong bend towards Equities and Private Equities.” However, 9 per cent of the survey respondents in India said that their investment in PE is expected to be reduced this year.

08:49 (IST)22 May 2019
How mutual funds of real estate will prop up property market in India

Asia saw the emergence of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) as a collective investment vehicle for uncorking the market potential of real estate at the start of the 21st century. From there, it has taken India almost two decades to list its first REIT on the Indian bourses. It is an exciting time for the commercial real estate industry with the sector predicted to scale a higher growth trajectory given the fact that India’s per capita office space is far lower than that of the developed countries. Also, with the service sector playing a pivotal role in the exponential growth of the Indian economy, the demand for quality office space assets should continue to outpace supply.

