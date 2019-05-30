Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; M&M, PNB, SBI share in focus

Share market LIVE:\u00a0The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat to positive on Thursday morning, tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 4.50 points up at 11,868.50 indicating a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty. Asian stocks tracked Wall Street losses on Thursday as rhetoric from Beijing and Washington over trade matters kept alive investor concerns about the tariff war's impact on global economic growth, Reuters reported.\u00a0The risk aversion propped up global safe-haven assets such as government bonds, with yields on German benchmark debt approaching record lows, said the report.\u00a0 Shares of M&M will assume focus, after the firm reported Q4 results in-line with estimates. Public sector bank PNB will assume focus even as India's second largest lender plans a rights issue, after SBI's QIP. We bring to you Live updates.