Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; M&M, PNB, SBI share in focus

Updated:May 30, 2019 8:58:46 am

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat to positive on Thursday morning, tracking global cues. The SGX Nifty was trading 4.50 points up at 11,868.50 indicating a higher opening for Sensex and Nifty.

Asian stocks tracked Wall Street losses on Thursday as rhetoric from Beijing and Washington over trade matters kept alive investor concerns about the tariff war’s impact on global economic growth, Reuters reported. The risk aversion propped up global safe-haven assets such as government bonds, with yields on German benchmark debt approaching record lows, said the report. 

Shares of M&M will assume focus, after the firm reported Q4 results in-line with estimates. Public sector bank PNB will assume focus even as India’s second largest lender plans a rights issue, after SBI’s QIP. We bring to you Live updates.

08:58 (IST)30 May 2019
Recap: ICICI Bank, RIL, SBI drag Sensex to end 248 points lower, Nifty closes below 11,900; key points

The leading benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped a 3-day winning streak on Wednesday, even as bluechip heavyweights including SBI, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel dragged the index to give up their closing highs from Tuesday. The Sensex ended the session 248 points down at 39,502.05, while the Nifty closed below the 11,900-mark, led by losses in banking, metal and auto stocks amid weak cues from global markets. Yesterday, the Sensex closed 66 points higher at 39,749.73, while the Nifty closed 4 points higher at 11,928.75, registering their highest ever close. Notably, the Sensex and Nifty had been on a rising spree ever since the Narendra Modi-led NDA stormed to victory in the Lok Sabha polls. 

08:57 (IST)30 May 2019
Asia stocks sag, bonds rally as trade war fears persist

Asian stocks tracked Wall Street losses on Thursday as rhetoric from Beijing and Washington over trade matters kept alive investor concerns about the tariff war’s impact on global economic growth. The risk aversion propped up global safe-haven assets such as government bonds, with yields on German benchmark debt approaching record lows. The dispute between the world’s two largest economies showed few signs of abating, with Chinese newspapers reporting that Beijing could use rare earths to strike back at Washington after U.S. President Donald Trump remarked he was “not yet ready” to make a deal with China over trade.

08:56 (IST)30 May 2019
Gold steady as strong dollar offsets support from global growth woes

Gold prices were steady on Thursday as the dollar hovered near a two-year high, impeding the support from an exacerbated Sino-U.S. trade war bringing back doubts about global economic growth.  Spot gold was broadly unchanged at $1,278.77 per ounce, as of 0110 GMT.  U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,279.30 an ounce.

08:55 (IST)30 May 2019
US fears Huawei will pass information to Chinese govt, says Mike Pompeo

The Trump administration is opposing Huawei as it fears the State-controlled telecom giant will pass on information to the Chinese government of which it is an “instrument” and deeply connected with, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said. Escalating the bruising trade war with China, the US Department of Commerce recently blacklisted Huawei over security concerns and barred American companies from installing its telecom equipment. Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump said there was a possibility of including the Huawei issue in the ongoing trade negotiations with China.

08:55 (IST)30 May 2019
UK opposition calls for election or second referendum on Brexit deal

The leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour party Jeremy Corbyn – criticised for failing to take a clear position on Brexit – has said the only way out of the political crisis was to hold a general election or a second “public vote on any deal agreed by parliament”. Labour has come under fire for sitting on the fence over Brexit and it remains unclear whether the party would back Leave or Remain in the next general election. The party’s approach to Brexit — dubbed “constructive ambiguity” — saw them get hammered at the ballot box during EU elections last week, losing half of their 20 seats in the European Parliament and finishing in third place behind the staunchly anti-Brexit Lib Dems and the newly-formed Brexit Party. 

