Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; ONGC, BoB shares in focus

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Monday morning on the back of expectations that the Reserve Bank of India or RBI would cut interest rates after the weak GDP data for the fourth quarter of FY 19. Asian markets slumped over escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies- the US and China. Crude oil prices also saw a fall amid global trade tensions between US-China and fresh US trade threats to Mexico. \u00a0The SGX Nifty ended in green at 11,967.50 level, 42.50 points higher from the last close. On Friday, the Indian stock markets closed the session lower. While Sensex closed 118 points down at 39,714.20, the Nifty ended at a level of 11,922, down 23 points from the previous close. Top stocks which will be in focus today are ONGC, Hero MotoCorp and BAnk of Baroda. State-run ONGC reported a 34 per cent jump in its net profit for 2018-19 to Rs 26,716 crore. Hero MotoCorp also registered a 13.5 per cent growth in sales to over 6.5 lakh units in May as compared with the previous month.