Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; ONGC, BoB shares in focus

Updated:Jun 03, 2019 9:27:19 am

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Monday morning on the back of expectations that the Reserve Bank of India or RBI would cut interest rates after the weak GDP data for the fourth quarter of FY 19. Asian markets slumped over escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies- the US and China. Crude oil prices also saw a fall amid global trade tensions between US-China and fresh US trade threats to Mexico.  The SGX Nifty ended in green at 11,967.50 level, 42.50 points higher from the last close. On Friday, the Indian stock markets closed the session lower. While Sensex closed 118 points down at 39,714.20, the Nifty ended at a level of 11,922, down 23 points from the previous close.

Top stocks which will be in focus today are ONGC, Hero MotoCorp and BAnk of Baroda. State-run ONGC reported a 34 per cent jump in its net profit for 2018-19 to Rs 26,716 crore. Hero MotoCorp also registered a 13.5 per cent growth in sales to over 6.5 lakh units in May as compared with the previous month.

Live Blog

09:27 (IST)03 Jun 2019
Sensex, Nifty open higher on Monday morning; Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel shares trading higher

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Monday morning ahead of RBI policy meet. The markets are expecting a rate cut from RBI after the dismal GDP data for the fourth quarter of FY 19.

The Sensex is trading 24 points up at 39,738, while the Nifty is trading 6 points higher at 11,928.75. Hero MotoCorp and Asian Paints shares are among the top gainers, jumping more than 2% each.  A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.

09:09 (IST)03 Jun 2019
Rupee opens stronger at 69.53 per dollar against the previous close of 69.69

The Indian rupee opened higher at 69.53 per dollar on Monday morning against the previous close of 69.69. The rupee on Friday surged by 16 paise to settle at 69.69 against the US dollar amid the weakening of the greenback in overseas markets and benign crude oil prices. The Indian currency had opened at 69.76 a dollar and it touched a low of 69.92 and a high of 69.68 during the day.

