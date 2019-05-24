Share market LIVE: Sensex up 400 points after Modi’s win, Nifty near 11,750; L&T, Yes Bank shares jump

Share market LIVE:\u00a0The Sensex and Nifty are opened higher on Friday morning, after Narendra Modi-led NDA's emphatic win in polls. The Sensex is up 400 points to 39,212.47, while the Nifty is trading above the 11,750-mark. Shares of L&T, Yes Bank have emerged as top gainers, jumping up to 2.5%. Yesterday, the stock market had hit new peaks after Modi's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha election.\u00a0Notably, the 30-share index touched a new all-time high of 40,124.56, while the Nifty touched a fresh peak of 12,041.15. However, the benchmark indices failed to hold gains, as the Sensex and Nifty witnessed their worst intra-day fall in 11 years. The Senex gaive 1,313 points from all-time high of 40,124.96, to end in red.\u00a0The volatility index posted its biggest one-day fall since 2014 poll result day. Meanwhile, Asian shares hobbled near four-month lows on Friday and crude oil plunged on worries the U.S.-China trade spat was developing into a more entrenched strategic dispute between the world\u2019s two largest economies, pushing investors to safe-haven assets, Reuters reported.\u00a0We bring to you Live updates.