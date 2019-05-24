title-bar
Share market LIVE: Sensex up 400 points after Modi’s win, Nifty near 11,750; L&T, Yes Bank shares jump

Updated:May 24, 2019 9:27:59 am

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are opened higher on Friday morning, after Narendra Modi-led NDA's emphatic win in polls. The Sensex is up 400 points to 39,212.47, while the Nifty is trading above the 11,750-mark.

The number of securities that hit the upper circuit limit was 115, while 119 scrips touched their respective lower circuits, according to BSE. (File photo)Shares of L&T, Yes Bank have emerged as top gainers, jumping up to 2.5%. 

Share market LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty are opened higher on Friday morning, after Narendra Modi-led NDA’s emphatic win in polls. The Sensex is up 400 points to 39,212.47, while the Nifty is trading above the 11,750-mark. Shares of L&T, Yes Bank have emerged as top gainers, jumping up to 2.5%. Yesterday, the stock market had hit new peaks after Modi’s landslide victory in the Lok Sabha election. Notably, the 30-share index touched a new all-time high of 40,124.56, while the Nifty touched a fresh peak of 12,041.15. However, the benchmark indices failed to hold gains, as the Sensex and Nifty witnessed their worst intra-day fall in 11 years. The Senex gaive 1,313 points from all-time high of 40,124.96, to end in red. The volatility index posted its biggest one-day fall since 2014 poll result day.

Meanwhile, Asian shares hobbled near four-month lows on Friday and crude oil plunged on worries the U.S.-China trade spat was developing into a more entrenched strategic dispute between the world’s two largest economies, pushing investors to safe-haven assets, Reuters reported. We bring to you Live updates.

09:22 (IST)24 May 2019
The Sensex and Nifty are opened higher on Friday morning, after Narendra Modi-led NDA’s emphatic win in polls. The Sensex is up 400 points to 39,212.47, while the Nifty is trading above the 11,750-mark. Shares of L&T, Yes Bank have emerged as top gainers, jumping up to 2.5%. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.

09:14 (IST)24 May 2019
Modi 2.0: Here are top priorities for BJP-led NDA government

The watershed 2019 Indian election has thrown a decisive mandate. This is the first ever Non-Congress government re-elected in Indian electoral history. As a result, the new government will have the ability to pursue the economic reforms initiated in the past five years. This should ensure continuity of policy and structural reforms and likely boost business and consumer sentiment, which in turn will revive economic growth yet again. Now, the focus will shift to manage macro challenges and sustain healthy growth for longer periods of time. This, we believe, will cement India’s position as an attractive destination for investments relative to other emerging markets. Further, Modi 2.0 will need to handle the unfinished reforms in land acquisition, minerals allocation, direct tax code and financial sector governance and accountability.

08:53 (IST)24 May 2019
Sensex slumps 1,300 points from above 40,000 after Modi’s emphatic win; here’s why

he stock market witnessed its worst intra-day fall in 11 years on Thursday, after the Sensex and Nifty surged to new peaks on Narendra Modi’s emphatic election win. Notably, the 30-share index touched a new all-time high of 40,124.56, while the Nifty touched a fresh peak of 12,041.15 today. The surge in the shares comes even as trends indicate that the Narendra Modi-led NDA got its biggest mandate since 1984. Interestingly, the Sensex’s latest feat comes just days after it had hit a peak of 39,571.13 buoyed by exit poll results over the weekend, even as the Nifty moved to 11,883.55 on the same day. The volatility index posted its biggest one-day fall since 2014 poll result day.

08:52 (IST)24 May 2019
Modi 2.0 puts India in a sweet spot, boosts economic growth: IIFL’s Nirmal Jain EXCLUSIVE

This mandate is very good to boost economic growth as well as address the slowdown issues. A government with clear majority like this can take bolder steps and continue with the reforms, which is also positive for the markets, because, when the economic conditions are good the market does well. Also you can take positive markets to drive growth, because the government can capitalise on this and take steps like raising capital to repair bank balance sheets and privatise etc.

08:51 (IST)24 May 2019
Dollar steady after coming off 2-yr high, pressured by lower U.S. yields

The dollar held steady on Friday, having come off two-year highs on lower U.S. yields in the previous session amid fears that a trade war with China will hurt the U.S. economy more than previously thought. The greenback was not helped by rising expectations for an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this year to help boost the world’s biggest economy. Against a basket of key rival currencies, the dollar was largely unchanged at 97.906, having fallen from a two-year high of 98.371 overnight. The index is still up 1.8% for the year.

08:51 (IST)24 May 2019
Asian shares at 4-month low on deepening US-China trade war

Asian shares hobbled near four-month lows on Friday and crude oil plunged on worries the U.S.-China trade spat was developing into a more entrenched strategic dispute between the world’s two largest economies, pushing investors to safe-haven assets. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan stood flat, hovering near its fresh four-month low marked on Thursday, and was on track for a third straight weekly loss, down 0.9% so far on the week.Japan’s Nikkei average dropped 0.6%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, the S&P 500 lost 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.6%, as traders dumped cyclical names on fears that the escalating U.S.-China trade war would stymie global economic growth.

08:50 (IST)24 May 2019
Oil bounces back, but markets remain fragile amid trade disputes

Oil prices jumped more than 1% on Friday amid OPEC supply cuts and Middle East tensions, but still did not fully recoup losses earlier in the week on economic slowdown jitters and swelling inventories – their steepest drops since the start of the year. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $68.50 per barrel at 0231 GMT, up 74 cents, or 1.1%, from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 63 cents, or 1.1%, at $58.54 per barrel. “Multiple supply risks remain, as tension continues between Iran and the U.S., which could turn disruptive,” ANZ bank said on Friday.

